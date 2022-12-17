Dog saved from home fire in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — Firefighters in Ocala save a dog from a home that caught fire.

On Friday, at around 2:45 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue responded to the 2800 block of SW 17th Circle.

When firefighters arrived, the found a single-story house with fire and smoke showing from a front window.

According to a news release, firefighters were able to control the flames quickly, confining the fire to the living room.

No residents were inside the home but during a search firefighters found a dog hiding under a bed.

Firefighters retrieved the uninjured pet and brought him outside safely.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

©2022 Cox Media Group