voiceofmotown.com
JJ Roberts Commits to WVU’s Little Brother
Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, one of WVU’s presumed transfer portal prospects, J.J. Roberts, committed to Marshall. Roberts, who is a former state player of the year in West Virginia, spent three seasons with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons as a defensive back. He tallied 44 total tackles and 1 interception during his time with the program.
Metro News
Independence’s Judah Price garners Warner Award as state’s top tailback
— By Dave Morrison, For the West Virginia Sportswriters Association. There was something different in the air the night Judah Price and the Independence Patriots went to Wyoming East for what would surely be another clock-turning blowout over a Coalfield Conference opponent. But the game was a sidebar to the...
Metro News
Sophomore guards Kobe Johnson, Seth Wilson capitalize on latest opportunity
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Outside of the combined 17 points from sophomore guards Kobe Johnson and Seth Wilson, West Virginia managed to score 79 on Sunday in another strong offensive showing during a 96-78 win over the Bulls. The victory was highlighted by Erik Stevenson’s 22 points — the most...
WTRF
WVU plays host to Fairmont State in final dual of 2022
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University wrestling team welcomes Fairmont State to the WVU Coliseum on Monday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can catch all the action on Big 12 Now and follow along with live stats on Trackwrestling. Monday’s dual has been declared a Dollar...
Metro News
Marshall easily moves past Glenville State, 99-73
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall more than capitalized on a 24-0 run that started late in the first half and extended until early in the second to race past Glenville State, 99-73, Monday night in front of 4,065 fans at Cam Henderson center. The Thundering Herd held a 41-38 lead...
lootpress.com
Unique Gift Ideas for the West Virginia and West Virginia University Lover
If your love language is gift-giving, the holiday season is the perfect time to spread the cheer! Know someone who loves West Virginia or West Virginia University? Look no further for the perfect, last-minute present. We have compiled a list of places to find some amazing gifts and stocking stuffers for anyone. Share the love in every unique gift to remind everyone how wild and wonderful West Virginia is. Let’s Go, Mountaineers!
Metro News
Despite President’s comments from Baker’s introduction, new AD says Gee ‘not happy’ with 5-7 record
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two weeks ago, West Virginia University introduced Wren Baker as the school’s 13th Director of Athletics after the position had been vacant for little more than two weeks. Only a few hours after it announced Baker’s hiring on November 30, West Virginia revealed it would...
voiceofmotown.com
Another Former Players Comes Forward About Neal Brown
Morgantown, West Virginia – Two days ago, a former players for the West Virginia Mountaineers messaged me to share his experience with the team and with head coach Neal Brown in particular. Yesterday, another player – this time a former starter for the Mountaineers – validated what his former...
Metro News
Mountaineers close strong to beat Buffalo, 96-78
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia continues to excel offensively throughout non-conference play. The Mountaineers, however, have yet to rectify issues defensively that were once again present Sunday. Tre Mitchell’s personal 8-0 run near the midway point of the second half allowed West Virginia to create separation in what had...
‘Extended delays’ expected on Goshen Road in Mon County
Drivers should continue to expect delays on Goshen Road until well into the new year.
Free parking arrives in downtown Morgantown
Those making a trip to downtown Morgantown will now have a much easier time getting their errands done.
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Fairmont
Do you require a sortlist of the best hospital in the Fairmont region? You are going to get a hospital sortlist in Fairmont. Also, a direction map link from your place, with address, Contact, Web Link info, average user ratings, has been mentioned All info has been collected from these hospital ‘, official webpage.
The Myrtle Beach Bowl on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, Mark Curtis talks to about economic development, the “tripledemic”, football and the Respect for Marriage Act. Mark Curtis talks to Republican West Virginia Governor Jim Justice about economic development in the Mountain State. Dr. Hoyt Burdick, M.D., Mountain Health Network comes on […]
Metro News
Marshall builds big first-half lead, holds off UConn for 28-14 victory in Myrtle Beach Bowl
Marshall opened a four-touchdown lead early in the third quarter, then survived a frantic comeback try by Connecticut to earn a 28-14 win Monday in the third Myrtle Beach Bowl at Coastal Carolina’s Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C. ESPN televised the game witnessed by a crowd of 12,023 and...
KRT bus, Nitro Police cruiser involved in crash in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A KRT bus and a City of Nitro police cruiser were involved in a crash in Charleston on Tuesday. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the accident happened at the intersection of Brooks St. and Washington St. East at around 12:20 p.m. No injuries or road closures were reported. 13 News has a crew […]
Metro News
Three Guys Before The Game – Run With The Bulls (Episode 427)
The Mountaineer basketball team went for a run with the Bulls on Sunday. Things worked out quite nicely. The victory by WVU (9-2) over the University of Buffalo (5-6) provided the “Guys” with plenty of topics to discuss. Why doesn’t WVU feature a hot shooter? Will the Mountaineers...
Sobriety checkpoint planned in Randolph County this week
The West Virginia State Police have a sobriety checkpoint planned for later this week in Elkins.
Metro News
Pittsburgh man jailed for Preston County bank robbery
ROWLESBURG, W.Va. — A Pittsburgh man is in custody charged with the robbery of Preston County bank. Preston County Sheriff Paul Pritt said his deputies along with West Virginia State Police were called to an armed robbery in progress at the Rowlesburg branch of Clear Mountain Bank on Monday.
WSAZ
Incident leads to lockdown at middle school
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) - A situation with a suspect led to a temporary lockdown Monday at Gallia Academy Middle School, according to the city police chief. The incident happened near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Court Street. Police say the suspect was taken into custody, and no injuries were...
Raleigh County power outage caused by electrocution after attempted copper theft
A power outage in Raleigh County, West Virginia was due to a person who was electrocuted.
