Morgantown, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

voiceofmotown.com

JJ Roberts Commits to WVU’s Little Brother

Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, one of WVU’s presumed transfer portal prospects, J.J. Roberts, committed to Marshall. Roberts, who is a former state player of the year in West Virginia, spent three seasons with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons as a defensive back. He tallied 44 total tackles and 1 interception during his time with the program.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU plays host to Fairmont State in final dual of 2022

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University wrestling team welcomes Fairmont State to the WVU Coliseum on Monday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can catch all the action on Big 12 Now and follow along with live stats on Trackwrestling. Monday’s dual has been declared a Dollar...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Marshall easily moves past Glenville State, 99-73

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall more than capitalized on a 24-0 run that started late in the first half and extended until early in the second to race past Glenville State, 99-73, Monday night in front of 4,065 fans at Cam Henderson center. The Thundering Herd held a 41-38 lead...
GLENVILLE, WV
lootpress.com

Unique Gift Ideas for the West Virginia and West Virginia University Lover

If your love language is gift-giving, the holiday season is the perfect time to spread the cheer! Know someone who loves West Virginia or West Virginia University? Look no further for the perfect, last-minute present. We have compiled a list of places to find some amazing gifts and stocking stuffers for anyone. Share the love in every unique gift to remind everyone how wild and wonderful West Virginia is. Let’s Go, Mountaineers!
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Another Former Players Comes Forward About Neal Brown

Morgantown, West Virginia – Two days ago, a former players for the West Virginia Mountaineers messaged me to share his experience with the team and with head coach Neal Brown in particular. Yesterday, another player – this time a former starter for the Mountaineers – validated what his former...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Mountaineers close strong to beat Buffalo, 96-78

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia continues to excel offensively throughout non-conference play. The Mountaineers, however, have yet to rectify issues defensively that were once again present Sunday. Tre Mitchell’s personal 8-0 run near the midway point of the second half allowed West Virginia to create separation in what had...
MORGANTOWN, WV
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Fairmont

Do you require a sortlist of the best hospital in the Fairmont region? You are going to get a hospital sortlist in Fairmont. Also, a direction map link from your place, with address, Contact, Web Link info, average user ratings, has been mentioned All info has been collected from these hospital ‘, official webpage.
FAIRMONT, WV
WOWK 13 News

The Myrtle Beach Bowl on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, Mark Curtis talks to about economic development, the “tripledemic”, football and the Respect for Marriage Act. Mark Curtis talks to Republican West Virginia Governor Jim Justice about economic development in the Mountain State. Dr. Hoyt Burdick, M.D., Mountain Health Network comes on […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Three Guys Before The Game – Run With The Bulls (Episode 427)

The Mountaineer basketball team went for a run with the Bulls on Sunday. Things worked out quite nicely. The victory by WVU (9-2) over the University of Buffalo (5-6) provided the “Guys” with plenty of topics to discuss. Why doesn’t WVU feature a hot shooter? Will the Mountaineers...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Pittsburgh man jailed for Preston County bank robbery

ROWLESBURG, W.Va. — A Pittsburgh man is in custody charged with the robbery of Preston County bank. Preston County Sheriff Paul Pritt said his deputies along with West Virginia State Police were called to an armed robbery in progress at the Rowlesburg branch of Clear Mountain Bank on Monday.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Incident leads to lockdown at middle school

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) - A situation with a suspect led to a temporary lockdown Monday at Gallia Academy Middle School, according to the city police chief. The incident happened near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Court Street. Police say the suspect was taken into custody, and no injuries were...
GALLIPOLIS, OH

