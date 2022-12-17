ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Police reveal initial charges stemming from A-League pitch invasion during Melbourne derby

Three men who had handed themselves into the police have been charged following the shocking scenes during the Melbourne Derby in the A-League Men last Saturday. Spectators stormed the pitch at AAMI Park during the first half of the game between Melbourne Victory and Melbourne FC with goalkeeper Tom Glover and referee Alex King both allegedly attacked.
The Spun

Breaking: Lionel Messi Announces Retirement Decision After Win

Lionel Messi won't be going out like John Elway... The legendary Argentina soccer player won the World Cup for the first time on Sunday afternoon. Messi and his teammates topped France in penalty kicks to win the World Cup. Following the game, some thought that Messi might choose to go...
Footwear News

Lionel Messi’s Mom Celia Maria Cuccittini Celebrates His Victory in Argentina Team Jersey at FIFA World Cup

Celia Maria Cuccittini, the mother of Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi, celebrated her son’s win at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this weekend. On Sunday, Argentina won the Cup against France at Lusail Stadium. During the occasion, Cuccittini supported Messi in the stands in a purple World Cup jersey to represent Argentina. The deep violet jersey included a print of vertical striped and flames, which she paired with a set of long blue denim jeans. Her outfit was complete with a red hair tie and two thin silver bracelets on her wrists. Cuccittini’s footwear was not visible during the occasion....
New York Post

Lionel Messi’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, kisses him after Argentina’s World Cup win

Lionel Messi’s wife could hardly contain her excitement Sunday after Argentina defeated France in a wild finish at the 2022 World Cup. Antonela Roccuzzo was photographed in the stands at Lusail Stadium in Qatar, where she witnessed Messi claim his first-ever World Cup title after Gonzalo Montiel nailed the winning penalty kick. Roccuzzo, who has been married to Messi since 2017, was seen sporting his No. 10 jersey and a white cap as she watched the 35-year-old athlete score two goals against France, one on a penalty kick in the 23rd minute and another in extra time at the 108th minute. Argentina went on...
The Spun

Look: Lionel Messi's Wife Going Viral Before Final Game

The Men's World Cup Final has kicked off from Qatar. On Sunday, the final game of the 2022 Men's World Cup, between Argentina and France, is underway. Ahead of kickoff at the World Cup, the legendary soccer star's wife is going viral in the stands. "VAMOS ARGENTINA!!! VAMOS @leomessi !!!!!"...
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Larry Brown Sports

Landon Donovan had funny comment about epic World Cup final

Sunday’s World Cup final between Argentina and France was one of the greatest soccer matches in history, and Landon Donovan had a funny way of expressing how emotionally drained he was while watching it. Argentina had a 2-0 lead until France star Kylian Mbappe was awarded a penalty kick...
Daily Mail

Trouble in Paris: Armed police crack down on French fans angry over their World Cup final penalty loss, deploying teargas and batons - as Spanish cops turn on partying Argentinian fans in Madrid

Armed police used tear gas on the streets of Paris tonight after disorder broke out following the World Cup defeat to Argentina. Football fans descended en masse to the streets of the country's biggest cities Paris, Lyon and Nice after the game. Officers quelled a disturbance in the Champs-Elysees as...
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Lionel Messi Wife Photos

The tension was unbearable during today's World Cup Final between Argentina and France. Argentina jumped out to a 2-0 lead only to see France score two goals in less than two minutes to tie the score in the 81st minute. Argentina retook the lead in extra time before France equalized again.
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to expand his bulging business empire with a £43m complex of 88 flats that will be named after him in his native Madeira - and just round the corner from his mum Dolores!

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to expand his already-bulging business portfolio with a new real estate project in his native Madeira. The 37-year-old, currently unemployed after parting company with Manchester United, is building on his partnership with hotel group Pestana with a £43million apartment complex - despite reports of his relationship with his agent Jorge Mendes 'eroding'.
The Independent

World Cup 2022 prize money: What do the winners of France vs Argentina earn?

Argentina and France do battle in Qatar this afternoon to determine who will win the World Cup 2022.Prestige, a shot at immortality and a chance to lift the iconic Jules Rimet trophy will likely be the main motivators but there is also additional prize money up for grabs for the World Cup final winners.With a total prize pot of £362m dished out for the tournament, the spoils will be shared by all 32 teams - with those who have progressed further getting a greater slice of the pie. Fifa allows each competing nation to decide what share of the...

