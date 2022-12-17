Lionel Messi’s wife could hardly contain her excitement Sunday after Argentina defeated France in a wild finish at the 2022 World Cup. Antonela Roccuzzo was photographed in the stands at Lusail Stadium in Qatar, where she witnessed Messi claim his first-ever World Cup title after Gonzalo Montiel nailed the winning penalty kick. Roccuzzo, who has been married to Messi since 2017, was seen sporting his No. 10 jersey and a white cap as she watched the 35-year-old athlete score two goals against France, one on a penalty kick in the 23rd minute and another in extra time at the 108th minute. Argentina went on...

2 DAYS AGO