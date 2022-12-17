Report: Cubs finalizing deal with SS Dansby Swanson

The Chicago Cubs are finalizing an agreement with free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson, according to multiple reports Saturday.

It is a seven-year deal worth $177 million, according to multiple reports, with the New York Post reporting the agreement has a full no-trade clause with no opt outs.

Swanson, 28, was a National League All-Star and a Gold Glove winner for the first time last season with the Atlanta Braves.

He played in all 162 games and batted .277 with 25 home runs and career highs in RBIs (96), steals (18) and runs (99).

Swanson is a .255 career hitter with 102 homers and 411 RBIs in 827 games since making his debut with the Braves in 2016. He won a World Series with Atlanta in 2021.

The Arizona Diamondbacks drafted Swanson with the No. 1 overall pick in 2015 and traded him to Atlanta later that year.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: