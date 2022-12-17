Shooting on Two Notch Road leaves one dead, Richland Sheriff’s Department says

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead, the department said Saturday.

Deputies responded to reports of a person shot on the 5000 block of Two Notch Road around 3:45 a.m. Saturday, according to the department’s statement.

They arrived to find a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS and was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s department.

The department provided no details about the victim or the motive for the shooting, and did not say whether it had identified any suspects. The sheriff’s department said it believes this is an isolated incident.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Terrell L. Bethel, 34, of Columbia.

Anyone with information has been asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com or by using the P3 Tips app.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.