Related
West Tuscaloosa Church to Donate 200 Bikes to Children in Need This Christmas
Children throughout Tuscaloosa and parts of West Alabama will wake up to a bike Christmas morning, thanks to a donation drive held by a West Tuscaloosa church. David Gay, the pastor of Beulah Baptist Church in West Tuscaloosa, said the bicycle giveaway is a part of the church's large annual community drive that is done during the month of December for the holidays.
wbrc.com
All-Day Holiday at University of Alabama museums gets underway Tuesday
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s Christmas break for the kids and if you’re looking for something fun and educational at the same time then Tuesday, December 20 is the best time to check out some of the best museums in Tuscaloosa. The University of Alabama is offering special...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa family receives major gift in time for Christmas
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A miracle just in time for Christmas for a family that’s had a tough year. You may recall - Kara Martin and her four children were involved in a serious wreck in July. Two of Martin’s children were critically injured. Now, a major gift...
wbrc.com
High school student, Shelby Humane guarantee special Christmas for shelter animals
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Animal shelters across Alabama are seeing an increase in intakes over the last year. Last Christmas, Shelby Humane had around 200 cats and dogs in the shelter, this year, they have doubled. Dermie Cropp is a senior at Briarwood. During his Sophomore year, he started...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham Southern alumni hoping to become ambassadors to help keep school open
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Southern College alumni are thinking of ways to help save their school from closing. “The more I talk about it, the more it’s just like settling in,” Damian Mitchell said. Mitchell, a proud 2018 Birmingham Southern College graduate is on a mission to...
Hartselle Enquirer
Harless, Henderson to wed
Tatum Nichole Harless and Landin Scott Henderson are pleased to announce their engagement. Ms. Harless is the daughter of Lance and Stephanie Harless of Alabaster, Ala. Mr. Henderson is the son of Scott Henderson of Moulton, Ala. and Karen Gentry of Tuscaloosa, Ala. A May wedding is planned. Ms. Harless...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Fire graduating 80 new recruits in the new year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire now has a full class of 80 new recruits set to graduate in the new year. Birmingham Firefighters Association Local 117 President, Stephen Cook, said the department is still short staffed and operating thin, but not critically low. He said about 15% of the department is in recruit school right now, but they graduate early in the new year.
wvtm13.com
Funds available to help homeless citizens in Alabama
More than two million dollars is available to organizations in Alabama to help homeless folks in the state. Gov. Kay Ivey announced funds totaling $2.65 million from the federal Emergency Solutions Grants program will go to 12 governments and nonprofit organizations to provide shelter, legal and health services and other assistance to those who've lost their homes or are already homeless.
wbrc.com
Shelby County child collects toys for foster care children
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A Shelby County Child is working overtime this week to make sure foster children in her area have a gift to open on Christmas morning. This is Crissily Posey’s second year collecting toys. Last year she collected 250 toys. She said she decided to...
West Alabama Buys Supplies For Upcoming Bitter Cold Christmas
The simple facts this Christmas in West Alabama are, well, Baby, IT'S COLD OUTSIDE!. Low temps in the TEENS over the next several days in the region. Friday and Saturday night lows are 13 and 18 degrees. Ok, that's cold for Alabama. I would argue that is cold for any...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa agency checks on vulnerable in coming cold blast
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -The brutal cold on the way to Alabama this weekend could spell trouble for the vulnerable. Temporary Emergency Services in Tuscaloosa is checking on those who might be exposed to the biting cold such as the homeless and elderly. The head of Temporary Emergency Services in Tuscaloosa estimates around 10% of the total population in Tuscaloosa County is vulnerable.
wbrc.com
Birmingham non-profit gives away Christmas meals to families in need
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham non-profit, comprised mostly of young people, came together Saturday morning to feed over a hundred families. Little Hands Servings Hearts provides volunteer opportunities for children of all ages, no experience necessary. That’s what they did Saturday morning at Alabama Hoops on Montclair, Rd.
wbrc.com
Hoover Public Library gets new facility dog named Libby
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Coming soon to Hoover’s public library, a red poodle named Libby. She’ll be the new facility dog - which is sort of a like a therapy dog. Once she’s fully trained, she’ll work at the library full time. After doing research about...
wbrc.com
Long-time Springville resident and city council member Wayne Tucker passes away
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Family, friends and the City of Springville mourn the loss of long-time resident and council member James Wayne Tucker. He died Sunday, December 18, 2022. Wayne Tucker served on the Springville City Council for 42 years, was employed with the Alabama Department of Transportation for 43...
wbrc.com
Birmingham-Southern College seeking millions in aid
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham-Southern College has been around for over a century and shaped thousands of lives since educators first opened their doors. However those doors could close if an influx of cash is not funneled in to the private college. Legislators and school leaders are looking for solutions....
wbrc.com
Families displaced after Northport apartment fire
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Several families lost their apartments to a fire in Northport Monday. The cause remains under investigation. Northport Fire Rescue responded to an apartment fire at Saddlewood Apartments on Deerfield Lane around 4 a.m. When they arrived, flames were showing from one of the units. We’re told...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham man recovering from substance abuse
Substance abuse is still on the rise, but Jimmie Hale Mission is working hard to help people recover. Client, Jason Jenkins has been at the facility for about two years now, but his life before recovery hasn’t been easy. Since being at the Jimmie Hale Mission, his life has...
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re Sacred
Alabama is a state with a rich and varied history, and as such, it is not surprising that there are many locations throughout the state that are rumored to be haunted. From historic plantation houses and abandoned hospitals to creepy forests and abandoned buildings, Alabama has its fair share of eerie and mysterious places. In this article, we will explore three of the most haunted and scary places in Alabama, each with its own unique history and tales of ghostly encounters.
wbrc.com
Cardiologist say remember your heart health this holiday season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As you’re wrapping up your holiday shopping and preparing to host family and friends this season, doctors are reminding you to keep your heart health on your list of ‘To Dos.’. Doctors said they tend to see more heart attacks in last two weeks...
wbrc.com
15-year-old recovering from shooting gets early Christmas present from local church
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sunday, the joyful sounds of Christmas could be heard throughout Bread of Life World Outreach Ministries church. Pastor Zanthia Turner told the congregation, they have a lot to be thankful for this holiday season. No one is more thankful that Patrice Leonard. Her 15-year-old son Christian...
