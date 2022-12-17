ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montevallo, AL

wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa family receives major gift in time for Christmas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A miracle just in time for Christmas for a family that’s had a tough year. You may recall - Kara Martin and her four children were involved in a serious wreck in July. Two of Martin’s children were critically injured. Now, a major gift...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Harless, Henderson to wed

Tatum Nichole Harless and Landin Scott Henderson are pleased to announce their engagement. Ms. Harless is the daughter of Lance and Stephanie Harless of Alabaster, Ala. Mr. Henderson is the son of Scott Henderson of Moulton, Ala. and Karen Gentry of Tuscaloosa, Ala. A May wedding is planned. Ms. Harless...
MOULTON, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Fire graduating 80 new recruits in the new year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire now has a full class of 80 new recruits set to graduate in the new year. Birmingham Firefighters Association Local 117 President, Stephen Cook, said the department is still short staffed and operating thin, but not critically low. He said about 15% of the department is in recruit school right now, but they graduate early in the new year.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Funds available to help homeless citizens in Alabama

More than two million dollars is available to organizations in Alabama to help homeless folks in the state. Gov. Kay Ivey announced funds totaling $2.65 million from the federal Emergency Solutions Grants program will go to 12 governments and nonprofit organizations to provide shelter, legal and health services and other assistance to those who've lost their homes or are already homeless.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Shelby County child collects toys for foster care children

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A Shelby County Child is working overtime this week to make sure foster children in her area have a gift to open on Christmas morning. This is Crissily Posey’s second year collecting toys. Last year she collected 250 toys. She said she decided to...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa agency checks on vulnerable in coming cold blast

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -The brutal cold on the way to Alabama this weekend could spell trouble for the vulnerable. Temporary Emergency Services in Tuscaloosa is checking on those who might be exposed to the biting cold such as the homeless and elderly. The head of Temporary Emergency Services in Tuscaloosa estimates around 10% of the total population in Tuscaloosa County is vulnerable.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham non-profit gives away Christmas meals to families in need

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham non-profit, comprised mostly of young people, came together Saturday morning to feed over a hundred families. Little Hands Servings Hearts provides volunteer opportunities for children of all ages, no experience necessary. That’s what they did Saturday morning at Alabama Hoops on Montclair, Rd.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Hoover Public Library gets new facility dog named Libby

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Coming soon to Hoover’s public library, a red poodle named Libby. She’ll be the new facility dog - which is sort of a like a therapy dog. Once she’s fully trained, she’ll work at the library full time. After doing research about...
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham-Southern College seeking millions in aid

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham-Southern College has been around for over a century and shaped thousands of lives since educators first opened their doors. However those doors could close if an influx of cash is not funneled in to the private college. Legislators and school leaders are looking for solutions....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Families displaced after Northport apartment fire

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Several families lost their apartments to a fire in Northport Monday. The cause remains under investigation. Northport Fire Rescue responded to an apartment fire at Saddlewood Apartments on Deerfield Lane around 4 a.m. When they arrived, flames were showing from one of the units. We’re told...
NORTHPORT, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham man recovering from substance abuse

Substance abuse is still on the rise, but Jimmie Hale Mission is working hard to help people recover. Client, Jason Jenkins has been at the facility for about two years now, but his life before recovery hasn’t been easy. Since being at the Jimmie Hale Mission, his life has...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
D_FoodVendor

3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re Sacred

Alabama is a state with a rich and varied history, and as such, it is not surprising that there are many locations throughout the state that are rumored to be haunted. From historic plantation houses and abandoned hospitals to creepy forests and abandoned buildings, Alabama has its fair share of eerie and mysterious places. In this article, we will explore three of the most haunted and scary places in Alabama, each with its own unique history and tales of ghostly encounters.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Cardiologist say remember your heart health this holiday season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As you’re wrapping up your holiday shopping and preparing to host family and friends this season, doctors are reminding you to keep your heart health on your list of ‘To Dos.’. Doctors said they tend to see more heart attacks in last two weeks...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

