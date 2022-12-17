ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

2urbangirls.com

Man charged in deadly pursuit, crash in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 29-year-old man was charged Tuesday with murder and other offenses in a drug-fueled crash in Westminster that killed one man and left another victim with life-threatening injuries. Fred Harper Jr. was charged with second-degree murder, driving under the influence of drugs causing bodily injury,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Driver arrested after killing elderly man during hit-and-run in Torrance

TORRANCE, Calif. - A man wanted for a fatal hit-and-run collision turned himself in to authorities, Torrance police announced. On October 27, around 7:30 a.m., Torrance Police officers responded to the 2700 block of Artesia Boulevard regarding a fatal traffic collision. Investigators say a white 2005 Ford truck, driving westbound...
TORRANCE, CA
CBS LA

Homicide investigation underway in Long Beach after man found dead on street

Authorities are investigating a possible homicide that occurred in Long Beach on Tuesday. According to a press release, Long Beach Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of Atlantic Avenue and Del Amo Boulevard at around 5:15 p.m. after receiving a report of an injured person.When they arrived, they found a man lying on the side of the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators learned that the man suffered some sort of injury to his upper body, though could not determine the cause of the injury. Authorities have yet to determine a cause of death or the identity of the man. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact detectives at (562) 570-7244.
LONG BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man in Vehicle Shot and Killed in Sun Valley Kohl's Store Parking Lot

A 20-year old man was shot and killed Monday night in a San Fernando Valley department store parking lot. Just before 10 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired outside a Kohl's store in the 8500 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard in Sun Valley. The victim was shot while sitting in a white van, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

LAPD seeks driver who struck bicyclist in Mid-City, fled scene

The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for the driver of a Camry that struck and injured a bicyclist in the Mid-City neighborhood of Los Angeles earlier this month. The crash at Venice and Hauser boulevards occurred just after 9 a.m. on Dec. 7, and it left the bicyclist hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA area shooting leaves one dead

SUN VALLEY, Calif. – A 20-year-old man was fatally shot in a department store parking lot in Sun Valley, and authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to find his killer. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Division responded at 9:58 p.m. Monday to a shots fired...
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Murder suspect is arrested

A 33-year-old man from Temecula was arrested on Saturday for the murder of a 31-year-old Los Angeles man in Huntington Beach earlier this month. According to Jessica Cuchilla, public information officer for the HBPD, Tyrell Avion Lee was arrested and charged with the killing of Jimmy Sengpaseauth on Dec. 5.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Motorcyclist critically injured in Long Beach crash

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A motorcycle rider was critically injured in a crash with a pickup in Long Beach, authorities said Monday. The crash was reported at 7:40 a.m. Sunday on Pacific Coast Highway near Molino Avenue, according to Long Beach police Lt. Jose Flores. Details of the crash...
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Family leaving Christmas party escapes after being chased, shot at in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. - A Southern California family is thankful to be alive after a terrifying encounter in Compton over the weekend. Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the family of three became the victims of what they’re calling a "failed attempted robbery" when their vehicle was shot at multiple times shortly after leaving a Christmas party at their church.
COMPTON, CA
foxla.com

SWAT standoff underway involving person possibly carrying sword

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A tense standoff is underway in the Venice area Monday afternoon. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a suspect barricading themselves, possibly with a sword, in the 400 block of Santa Clara Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Officials did not say if...
LOS ANGELES, CA

