Airlines respond to SeaTac flight cancellations and delays

SEATTLE — SeaTac Airport is expecting to see 940,000 travelers pass through their doors this holiday season. This week's weather has already caused hundreds of cancellations. “We want to make sure we’re providing guests with as much advanced notice as possible and so if we cancel closer in then...
SEATAC, WA
Here are the best and worst times to travel this Christmas weekend

SEATTLE — Here are the best and worst times to hit the road Christmas weekend in western Washington, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). WSDOT shared travel charts last week for Interstate 5 between Lacey and Tacoma, Interstate 90 between Northbend and Cle Elum and US 2 between Stevens Pass and Skykomish.
LACEY, WA
Driver killed after car flips over in Federal Way crash

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A woman was killed and the other driver is recovering in the hospital following an accident in Federal Way early Thursday morning. Police said two cars collided in an intersection at SW 356th Street and 8th Avenue SW at about 2 a.m. The cars flipped over, killing a woman in her 40's. The other driver, a man in his 30's, was taken to Harborview Medical Center, according to police.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
Missing Mount Vernon boy found in Vietnam, flown back to US

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A 5-year-old Mount Vernon boy who was believed to be kidnapped by his foster parent was found in Vietnam with the woman and her mother. The boy, identified as “ND,” arrived back in Seattle on Friday morning, accompanied by FBI agents and victims’ advocates. The boy reunited with his biological mother after he arrived.
MOUNT VERNON, WA
Uber sees significant increase in drivers in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — According to Uber, the company has seen a 30% increase in Uber drivers from this time last year companywide, but the increase is even larger in Tacoma. The ridesharing company says it’s seen a 54% increase in people signing on to drive from this time last year in Tacoma.
TACOMA, WA
Skagit County town without mail delivery for over a year

HAMILTON, Wash. — Residents in Hamilton are voicing their frustrations about living without mail service for over a year. "If this was Bellevue or Seattle this would've never happened. It's been going on for 13 months," says customer Deborah Ulrich. Thirteen months ago the Skagit River spilled over its...
HAMILTON, WA
