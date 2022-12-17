FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A woman was killed and the other driver is recovering in the hospital following an accident in Federal Way early Thursday morning. Police said two cars collided in an intersection at SW 356th Street and 8th Avenue SW at about 2 a.m. The cars flipped over, killing a woman in her 40's. The other driver, a man in his 30's, was taken to Harborview Medical Center, according to police.

FEDERAL WAY, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO