1 hospitalized after 80 rounds fired in early morning Parkland shooting
PARKLAND, Wash. — Approximately 80 shell casings were recovered after a man was shot early Tuesday morning at an apartment complex in Parkland, the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) confirmed. PCSD deputies were dispatched to a shooting around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex in the 10400 block...
Snoqualmie, Stevens passes reopen after hours-long closures Tuesday
WASHINGTON, USA — While not as widespread as expected, wintery weather did impact travel across western Washington on Tuesday. By the evening, hundreds of flights had been canceled or delayed and the two major passes -- Snoqualmie and Stevens -- were closed to travelers for hours on Tuesday. Snoqualmie...
Here's which areas saw the most snow around western Washington
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Some residents in northwestern Washington woke up to several inches of snow on Tuesday, taking the brunt of a weather system that barely dusted some areas around the south Puget Sound. Fifteen inches of snow piled up in Blaine, near the Canadian border. Bellingham also...
'I want to help stop this guy': Seattle police investigating after three runners report being assaulted
SEATTLE — Seattle police have received three reports of joggers being groped. One incident was reported in April, another in November, and a third report came in on December 17. The most recent incident happened near Colman Park. It is usually a peaceful place, according to Trisha, who asks...
Airlines respond to SeaTac flight cancellations and delays
SEATTLE — SeaTac Airport is expecting to see 940,000 travelers pass through their doors this holiday season. This week's weather has already caused hundreds of cancellations. “We want to make sure we’re providing guests with as much advanced notice as possible and so if we cancel closer in then...
Crews in Pierce, King Counties prepare roads and cold weather shelters ahead of storm
SEATTLE — Agencies in King and Pierce Counties are preparing for another round of snow Monday night. Keith Jones, owner of AgriShop Ace Hardware, says he has everything residents would need to get ready. Jones has been running this hardware store in Tacoma for the past 12 years, and...
Here are the best and worst times to travel this Christmas weekend
SEATTLE — Here are the best and worst times to hit the road Christmas weekend in western Washington, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). WSDOT shared travel charts last week for Interstate 5 between Lacey and Tacoma, Interstate 90 between Northbend and Cle Elum and US 2 between Stevens Pass and Skykomish.
Winter Storm Warning: 2-7 inches of snow expected for Seattle, Everett
SEATTLE — Starting Monday evening and lasting into Tuesday, widespread lowland snow is possible, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Storm Warning for much of the Puget Sound Area that is currently in effect. Accumulations between two to eight inches are possible, which could potentially disrupt...
13-year-old girl hit by car while walking home from school near Auburn
SEATTLE — Jamaica Corpuz is a proud mom. “She does violin, she does private lessons too, she’s teaching herself the piano too,” she said of her daughter, 13-year-old Symphony Johnson. Symphony is ASB vice president at her school and plays volleyball and basketball. Around 3:30 pm on...
Driver killed after car flips over in Federal Way crash
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A woman was killed and the other driver is recovering in the hospital following an accident in Federal Way early Thursday morning. Police said two cars collided in an intersection at SW 356th Street and 8th Avenue SW at about 2 a.m. The cars flipped over, killing a woman in her 40's. The other driver, a man in his 30's, was taken to Harborview Medical Center, according to police.
State crews preparing for lowland snow in western Washington
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Snow is expected in areas such as Mount Vernon not only on Sunday, but through the first half of the week for a few Northwest Washington counties. With many people planning to travel for Christmas, the Washington State Department of Transportation is urging safety. Downtown...
Missing Mount Vernon boy found in Vietnam, flown back to US
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A 5-year-old Mount Vernon boy who was believed to be kidnapped by his foster parent was found in Vietnam with the woman and her mother. The boy, identified as “ND,” arrived back in Seattle on Friday morning, accompanied by FBI agents and victims’ advocates. The boy reunited with his biological mother after he arrived.
Uber sees significant increase in drivers in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — According to Uber, the company has seen a 30% increase in Uber drivers from this time last year companywide, but the increase is even larger in Tacoma. The ridesharing company says it’s seen a 54% increase in people signing on to drive from this time last year in Tacoma.
Lingering moisture, subfreezing temperatures could lead to slippery Monday morning commute
SEATTLE — An arctic cold front slowly moving south from British Columbia set the stage for a weather system that will leave lingering snow chances into Monday morning. A new system arriving Tuesday has already triggered a Winter Storm Watch in the mountains and could also lead to lowland snow accumulations throughout western Washington.
Stocking up before the storm: How Washingtonians are preparing for potential snow
SHORELINE, Wash. — Stocking kitchen pantries, car trunks and that space under the Christmas tree were top priorities for many Washingtonians Monday night as people prepared for a snowy night ahead. In Shoreline, a Costco parking lot stayed full into the early evening as snow fell, leaving about two...
Pierce County firefighter who led union’s adopt-a-family holiday drive dies
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Beloved Central Pierce Fire and Rescue firefighter John Garner died Wednesday. His death was “completely unexpected” and “stunned” friends and family, according to Central Pierce Fire and Rescue Chief Dustin Morrow. “John was a true inspiration,” Morrow said in a tweet....
Driver arrested for suspected DUI after car slams into Seattle home
SEATTLE — Police said a driver was arrested after a car crashed into a South Seattle home early Wednesday morning, leaving the family's living room in shambles weeks before Christmas. Officers were called at about 2:30 a.m. to the 6300 block of South Bangor Street in the Rainier View...
Skagit County town without mail delivery for over a year
HAMILTON, Wash. — Residents in Hamilton are voicing their frustrations about living without mail service for over a year. "If this was Bellevue or Seattle this would've never happened. It's been going on for 13 months," says customer Deborah Ulrich. Thirteen months ago the Skagit River spilled over its...
Suspect in fatal Tacoma shooting who fled to Spokane pleads not guilty to first-degree murder
TACOMA, Wash. — A 25-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed a man in a homeless encampment in Tacoma pleaded not guilty after being charged with first-degree murder. Bail for Jarmal Packard was set at $1.5 million on Friday. Packard was also charged with second-degree murder, unlawful possession of...
WSDOT, WSP, families urge caution on I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says I-90 has been closed at Snoqualmie Pass for 47 hours since early November, citing speeding and a failure to chain up as two of the driving factors behind collisions and closures. WSDOT and Washington State Patrol are both...
