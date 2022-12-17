Sunshine Division completes 100 years of holiday deliveries

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A historic day at the Portland International Raceway as the Sunshine Division hit 100 years of holiday deliveries.

About 2500 boxes of food went out to metro families in need Saturday morning, thanks to an army of over 1000 volunteers.

The volunteers are a mix of Portland Police Bureau officers, staff, cadets, and community members. The food deliveries were carried out in a year with unprecedented demand.

“The need is exponential, it’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen, this year at sunshine division we’re serving about four times as many households every single week in our food pantries as compared to 2019,” said Kyle Camberg, Executive Director at the Sunshine Division.

Camberg said in a typical week they’ll see around 1000 people at their pantries, so the need is constant.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.