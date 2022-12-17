ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Sunshine Division completes 100 years of holiday deliveries

By Andrew Foran
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W1MsM_0jmIeQA800

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A historic day at the Portland International Raceway as the Sunshine Division hit 100 years of holiday deliveries.

About 2500 boxes of food went out to metro families in need Saturday morning, thanks to an army of over 1000 volunteers.

The volunteers are a mix of Portland Police Bureau officers, staff, cadets, and community members. The food deliveries were carried out in a year with unprecedented demand.

“The need is exponential, it’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen, this year at sunshine division we’re serving about four times as many households every single week in our food pantries as compared to 2019,” said Kyle Camberg, Executive Director at the Sunshine Division.

Camberg said in a typical week they’ll see around 1000 people at their pantries, so the need is constant.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
opb.org

Portland Street Response logs successes as it prepares to serve city day and night

Your browser does not support the audio element. Portland Street Response won’t solve the city’s growing homelessness problem. It was never meant to. The program’s self-described goal is to provide a first-response alternative to police or other emergency services for people experiencing mental and behavioral health issues that are not life-threatening.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Winter weather arriving in Portland metro on busiest holiday travel day

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - With the busiest travel day for the Christmas holiday not until Friday, those hopping in planes, trains, and automobiles should expect to run into winter weather. Transportation officials said the potential for an ice storm Friday, could cause travel headaches for thousands of people on the...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Ho Ho No: Cold arctic air headed for Portland metro

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Get your last-minute Christmas shopping done early this week because this is the calm before the storm, so to speak. Models are coming into agreement that a much colder airmass will arrive mid- to late-week, bringing with it modified arctic air and the increasing chance of snow and freezing rain to the Portland metro by late week.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

WW’s Mystery Buildings on Northeast Alberta Street Are No Longer a Mystery, but They Are Still a Mess

Since August, readers have been sending us addresses for vacant buildings, and we’ve been sleuthing out the circumstances behind their sad, empty condition. We’ve written about the Taft Home and the Quality Pie Building. We know what happened to Poor Richard’s and Gordon’s Fireplace Shop. We told you why a Mormon meetinghouse on Southeast Harrison Street stands empty.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

49K+
Followers
18K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy