ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenison, MI

Jenison Public Schools investigating ‘racist behavior’ at basketball game

By Phil Pinarski
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yUCgA_0jmIeK7000

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A video of students at a Jenison High School basketball game making monkey sounds and gestures at a Black player Friday night has led the school district to start an investigation.

Posts of the video first began circulating on social media after the game with many pointing out what appears to be a group of students who can be heard making sounds as a player for Wyoming steps up and shoots his free throws. Later on in the video, at least one student in the stands puts his hands underneath his armpits to imitate a monkey.

Lillian Henry, a sophomore at Wyoming High School, was in attendance and saw the incident firsthand. She says it happened on two separate occasions in the span of 10 minutes.

“I was disgusted. Like, my first initial thought, I was like that’s terrible, I know that would never happen at our school,” she said.

JPS has released two statements regarding the incident. The first one said the administration was “sickened that athletes and families were exposed to behavior of this nature,” but it did not further explain what the behavior was. A second statemen t issued Saturday afternoon eventually called it “racist.”

The latest statement from JPS said that an investigation is underway into the students involved and that they hope to use this as a “teachable moment” for the student body.

“We all need to hold each other accountable and set the standard for how we treat others. Racist behavior in our schools is unacceptable, and we will not be silent about it or perpetuate it. We will not make excuses for actions that hurt others. We are all responsible for working together to repair the hurt caused and rebuild trust. Please take time to discuss this with your child(ren). Let’s demonstrate to our students and community that we take this responsibility seriously,” the statement read.

Wyoming Public Schools Superintendent Craig Hoekstra released a statement to News 8 saying that the district has been in contact with JPS since it was first notified of the “disturbing incident.”

Given that an African-American scholar-athlete is shooting a free throw at this particular moment in the game, the monkey noises coming from the student section certainly appear to be directed at him.
This targeted behavior is deplorable and unacceptable, and as we strive for equity and inclusion for all, we must hold members of our communities to a high standard of respect, responsibility, and good sportsmanship. I am asking you (JPS) to look into, and address, the actions of the spectators demonstrating this behavior so that all individuals, no matter if they are members of your community or those visiting, are treated with dignity and respect.”

Craig Hoekstra, Wyoming Public Schools Superintendent

Hoekstra also added that “this type of behavior demonstrates that society has a lot of work to do.”

Henry said that she hopes more than just an investigation comes out of this.

“Suspension, maybe even expulsion for those kids because it’s taught. You get taught that. That’s not just something that comes by naturally. So, I definitely think that there needs to be more awareness at their schools and that community as a whole. And I think it just definitely needs to be brought to their attention more,” she said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 6

Debra Hendriksma
3d ago

Now that is disrespectful, and unsportsmanlike. I hope the people who did this is gets punished.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOOD TV8

Ohio Amber Alert: Search continues for missing infant

Anyone with any information in this case is asked to call 911 immediately. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The search for a missing child who was inside a vehicle stolen Monday night continued into the late hours Tuesday, with still no sign of the child, the vehicle, or the woman who is accused of taking both. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wcsx.com

Michigan Bracing for Major Snowstorm, Bitter Cold

The chances for a white Christmas in Michigan are getting higher and higher, but if we do get one, it might really hamper Christmas weekend travel. While the beginning of this week will be quiet throughout much of Michigan, that is likely to change as we get closer to the festive holiday. That’s not great news for anything with travel plans.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Educators, experts say retention, exemptions in 3rd grade reading law are ‘inequitable’

Dan Applegate, superintendent of Niles Community Schools in Berrien County, said his district had 10 third-grade students out of nearly 300 who tested below the state’s cutoff point for reading proficiency last school year. Under Michigan’s Read by Grade 3 law, the 10 students were eligible to be held back for another school year. But […] The post Educators, experts say retention, exemptions in 3rd grade reading law are ‘inequitable’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 121722

Snow showers will continue and will be moderate to heavy at times with near steady temperatures. (Dec. 17, 2022) Snow showers will continue and will be moderate to heavy at times with near steady temperatures. (Dec. 17, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 121822. Snow will be much lighter...
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Graceland May Be Top Historical Home But Michigan Has One In The Top 3

The most visited historic home for the holidays in America has long been the former home of Elvis Presley, but there is one Michigan home that is closing in on that title. Graceland is the former home of "The King of Rock and Roll" Elvis Presley and as long as I can remember, it has definitely been one of the most famous homes to visit in the entire United States. Graceland is officially the most visited historic home in the country.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Christmas is Ruined for Mid Michigan in 2022

Christmas can only be ruined if you let it. I'm the type of person that can usually figure out what my wife gets me for Christmas. This drives her insane. I'm not trying to ruin her fun, I'm just smart. My wife doesn't let it her ruin her Christmas. As...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan’s Chances for a White Christmas Are Changing

Everybody love discussing the possibility of getting a white Christmas, but what actually is a white Christmas? According to the National Weather Service, the actual definition for a white Christmas is one inch of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. Dec. 25. While a white Christmas in Michigan seemed...
MICHIGAN STATE
mibiz.com

Michigan Chamber CEO hopes Lansing brushes politics aside to ‘govern soundly’

As Democrats prepare to take control of the state Legislature come January, Michigan Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jim Holcomb hopes they will govern from the middle of the political spectrum in Lansing, and that legislators can move beyond political differences. Holcomb became the Michigan Chamber’s CEO in January 2022, succeeding long-time leader Rich Studley.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Midterm election recount concludes, Whitmer sets sights on 2023: Your guide to Michigan politics

“Twas the week before Christmas, when all through Lansing,. not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse. The Silver Bells were hung by the Capitol with care,. Following one of the lamest lame ducks out of the state legislature in recent memory, things have been much quieter in Michigan’s capital city than was expected this holiday season. Even so, MLive’s political team has remained steadfast in pursuing coverage of all things state government.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy