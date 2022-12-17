Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Wind Chill Warning issued for Clark, Codington, Day, Hamlin, Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-24 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Day; Hamlin; Marshall WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SATURDAY WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Marshall, Day, Clark, Codington and Hamlin Counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday morning through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Pre-Holiday travel Thursday through Friday will be impacted. Stranded motorists will face the threat of frostbite, hypothermia and even life threatening exposure.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Clark, Codington, Day, Hamlin, Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-24 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Day; Hamlin; Marshall WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SATURDAY WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Marshall, Day, Clark, Codington and Hamlin Counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday morning through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Pre-Holiday travel Thursday through Friday will be impacted. Stranded motorists will face the threat of frostbite, hypothermia and even life threatening exposure.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Warning issued for Blount, Cherokee, Etowah, Fayette, Jefferson, Lamar, Marion by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-23 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-23 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Blount; Cherokee; Etowah; Fayette; Jefferson; Lamar; Marion; St. Clair; Walker; Winston WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT THURSDAY NIGHT TO NOON CST FRIDAY WIND CHILL WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills between 0 and 12 below. * WHERE...Far northern portions of central Alabama. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight Thursday night to noon CST Friday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 04:08:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-22 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Life threatening rip currents. * WHERE...Beaches of Volusia, Brevard, Indian River, Saint Lucie and Martin counties. * WHEN...Through late Tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Entering the water today is strongly discouraged!
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Bay; Genesee; Huron; Lapeer; Lenawee; Livingston; Macomb; Midland; Monroe; Oakland; Saginaw; Sanilac; Shiawassee; St. Clair; Tuscola; Washtenaw; Wayne WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Wind gusts in excess of 50 mph possible. Potential exists for snowfall totals in excess of 6 inches for some areas. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow may significantly reduce visibilities to near zero yielding whiteout conditions. Drifting snow could hamper snow removal operations. The hazardous conditions may impact the morning and evening commutes Friday while posing great risk to holiday weekend travel. Strong winds may bring down tree branches and cause scattered to widespread power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A rapid changeover from rain to snow is expected late Thursday evening into Friday morning. Wind chill values drop some 5 to 15 degrees below zero at times.
weather.gov
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-23 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps to ensure people and animals have access to adequate warmth. Ensure that space heaters or other alternative heating sources are at least three feet from anything flammable, are not left unattended, and have sufficient ventilation to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. If you are traveling make sure you have an emergency supply kit in your car. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in- ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Autauga; Barbour; Bibb; Blount; Bullock; Calhoun; Chambers; Cherokee; Chilton; Clay; Cleburne; Coosa; Dallas; Elmore; Etowah; Fayette; Greene; Hale; Jefferson; Lamar; Lee; Lowndes; Macon; Marengo; Marion; Montgomery; Perry; Pickens; Pike; Randolph; Russell; Shelby; St. Clair; Sumter; Talladega; Tallapoosa; Tuscaloosa; Walker; Winston HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT THURSDAY NIGHT TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 5 to 12 will be possible in northern portions of Central Alabama. Temperatures as low as 10 to 15 will be possible in southern portions of Central Alabama. Temperatures remain below freezing from late Thursday night until at least midday Sunday. Far northern portions of Central Alabama may remain below freezing until Monday. * WHERE...All of central Alabama. * WHEN...From midnight Thursday night to 9 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...A prolonged period of subfreezing temperatures may cause pipes to burst. Bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills will result in hypothermia or frostbite and become life- threatening to those with prolonged exposure or without access to adequate warmth.
Comments / 0