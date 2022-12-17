The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team is 1-5 on the season and currently on a two game losing streak which includes an 8-2 loss to Detroit Lakes at home on Friday. The Pirates will try to break the streak tonight when they host the Grafton-Park River Spoilers at the Crookston Sports Center. The Spoilers are 2-4 on the season and are on a two game winning streak after beating Kittson County Central 5-4 and Bottineau-Rugby 8-2 on Saturday. With Grafton-Park River having no JV team, it will be varsity only starting at 6:00 PM. It will be on KROX RADIO starting with the RiverView Health pre-game show at 5:30 PM. You can listen on 1260AM/105.7FM, or by clicking Listen Live at the top of this page. You can also watch the action tonight on the KROX LIVE STREAM by clicking below.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO