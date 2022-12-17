Read full article on original website
CROOKSTON GIRL’S BASKETBALL HOSTING ROSEAU TRYING FOR THIRD WIN IN A ROW
FIRST HALF – SECOND HALF –
CROOKSTON GIRL’S BASKETBALL USES LATE RUN TO BEAT ROSEAU
The Crookston Pirate Girls Basketball team used a 6-0 run at the end of the game to beat the Roseau Rams 63-55 in a Section 8AA game played at Crookston High School. FIRST HALF – — Roseau started the scoring with an Anya Severson basket for a 2-0 lead on the first possession. Crookston responded with an 8-0 run with a Halle Winjum three-pointer, a Winjum block that led to a steal and a layup. Libby Salentine capped the run with a three-pointer from the left wing for an 8-2 lead three minutes into the game. Crookston continued to build on the lead and took an 18-8 lead after a basket by Winjum. Things changed quickly, and Roseau answered with a 10-1 run over the next four minutes. Severson had four points, Kayla Bachleitner and Janna Preteau, and a free throw each from Brooklyn Hulst and Sophia Olson to get within a 19-18 deficit with six minutes remaining.
CROOKSTON GIRL’S BASKETBALL ARE PLAYING IN ONLY THEIR FOURTH GAME OF THE SEASON AT EGF
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Basketball squad is 1-2 on the season and have only played the three games after having a couple postponements last week!! The Pirates will have a Section 8AA contest tonight when they travel to East Grand Forks to take on the Green Wave. East Grand Forks is 3-2 on the year and both teams have faced one common opponent, Thief River Falls who lost to East Grand Forks 46-44 and the Prowlers edged the Pirates 54-50. Game time is 7:30 PM and it will be on KROX RADIO immediately following the Pirate Boy’s Hockey game with Grafton, N.D.
WINJUM SCORES 39, GETS 1,000th POINT OF HER CAREER TO LEAD PIRATES OVER EGF IN OT
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Basketball team needed an extra four minutes as they came away with a big 59-56 victory over the East Grand Forks Green Wave in overtime at East Grand Forks. Halle Winjum scored 39 points and recorded the 1,000th point of her career in the second half. Winjum broke the school record for points in a game with 39. She also broke a school record with eight three-pointers in a game.
CROOKSTON GIRL’S HOCKEY CRUISE TO A WIN OVER EGF
It was 500 games ago tonight that the Crookston Pirate Girl’s Hockey team started playing the sport as a High School team in 2003!! They might have lost their first game to Detroit Lakes that night on the road, lost the next night at Warroad, and won their first game against Lake of the Woods. Tonight the Pirates dominated their rival East Grand Forks in a 7-1 win at the Crookston Sports Center.
CROOKSTON BOY’S HOCKEY GIVES UP TWO SHORTHANDED GOALS IN LOSS TO GRAFTON-PARK RIVER
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team had chances but failed to convert in a 6-3 loss to the Grafton-Park River (N.D.) Spoilers in a game played at the Crookston Sports Center on Monday night. The biggest difference in a physical game that was filled with penalties, is the Spoilers scored two Power Play and two Shorthanded goals compared to zero from the Pirates.
CROOKSTON BOY’S HOCKEY HOSTS GRAFTON-PARK RIVER (N.D.) – ON KROX LIVESTREAM
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team is 1-5 on the season and currently on a two game losing streak which includes an 8-2 loss to Detroit Lakes at home on Friday. The Pirates will try to break the streak tonight when they host the Grafton-Park River Spoilers at the Crookston Sports Center. The Spoilers are 2-4 on the season and are on a two game winning streak after beating Kittson County Central 5-4 and Bottineau-Rugby 8-2 on Saturday. With Grafton-Park River having no JV team, it will be varsity only starting at 6:00 PM. It will be on KROX RADIO starting with the RiverView Health pre-game show at 5:30 PM. You can listen on 1260AM/105.7FM, or by clicking Listen Live at the top of this page. You can also watch the action tonight on the KROX LIVE STREAM by clicking below.
BULLETIN BOARD-DECEMBER 21, 2022
The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Crookston Police & Reserves on the week of December 19-23. The Benedictine Living Community in Crookston is having a Holiday Spirit Week on the week of December 19-23, with a theme for each day. Today is Winter Wonderland Wednesday, where the community and all its buildings will wear white. Thursday, December 22, is Holly Jolly Hat/Scrub Day, where volunteers and patients wear Santa hats or holiday headwear, or scrubs. Friday, December 23, will be Merry Sweater Friday, where everyone wears ugly Christmas sweaters.
CROOKSTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS TO HOLD FIRST OF THREE COMMUNITY MEETINGS DISCUSSING ATHLETIC FIELD REFERENDUM TONIGHT
The Crookston Public Schools is holding three community meetings to educate and answer questions regarding a referendum to construct a multi-use facility for the school district and community. The first meeting will be tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the Crookston High School Auditorium. All are welcome and encouraged to participate.
CROOKSTON PARKS AND RECS SCHEDULES AFTERNOON SWIMS DURING HOLIDAY BREAK
The Crookston Board of Parks and Recreations met on Monday afternoon inside the City Hall Conference Room. After the Call to Order, the board began the meeting by approving the minutes from their meeting on October 17. REGULAR AGENDA. The board first began discussions on its Winter Recreation programs. Director...
Minnesota man pleads guilty to deadly pileup near Grand Forks
(Grand Forks, ND) -- A Minnesota man is facing final sentencing for causing a deadly pileup near Grand Forks. It's a story WDAY Radio has followed for you for months. Court records show 55-year-old Steven Piechowski pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter, three felony counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and two misdemeanor counts of assault and simple assault.
GF Business News: New retail…Marvin & liquor licenses
The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week, a sign that the labor market remains strong even as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates in an effort to cool the economy and slow inflation. Applications for jobless claims fell to 211,000 for the week ending Dec. 10, down by 20,000 from the previous week’s 231,000.
CROOKSTON PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD LAYS OUT TIMELINE FOR HIRING NEXT SUPERINTENDENT
The Crookston Public School Board met for a Special meeting on Monday afternoon to make a decision on the progress and steps moving forward in the upcoming Superintendent Search. The board began the meeting with Chairperson Frank Fee introducing Lee Warne of the Minnesota School Board Association, who was joining...
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 19, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Jason Daniel Jarvis, 51, of Erskine, for Contempt of Court. Dulce Maria Peterson, 20, of Hermantown, for 5th-Degree Assault. Alexandro Vargas, 31, of Crookston, for Driving after Driver’s License Revocation. Arleigh Wayne John Vilas, 39, of Mahnomen, for 1st-Degree Burglary.
CROOKSTON FIRE DEPARTMENT HANDS OUT AWARDS AT ITS ANNUAL CHRISTMAS PARTY
The Crookston Fire Department held its annual Christmas Party last weekend where it also handed out awards to the following firefighters,. Smoke Eater Award -Attended at least 70% of the General Fire Alarm Calls. Brian Hanson. Shane Heldstab. Jim Perreault. Garett Bengtson. Jake Leas. Mike Swenson. Kolton Walker. Firefighter of...
CITY OF CROOKSTON RECOGNIZES EMPLOYEES FOR HITTING MILESTONE YEARS OF SERVICE
The City of Crookston recognized several employees for hitting milestone years of service. The award recipients are below – 5 Years of Service – — Ashley Rystad – Administration Department. Brian Hanson – Fire Department. Ryan Brekken – Police Department. Sean Murphy – Police Department...
CROOKSTON FIRE DEPARTMENT WILL HOLD OPEN HOUSE RETIREMENT PART FOR CHIEF TIM FROEBER ON THURSDAY
The Crookston Fire Department announced it will have an Open House Retirement Party in honor of Fire Chief Tim Froeber on Thursday, December 22, from 2:30 to 4:00 p.m. at the Crookston Fire Hall. The firehouse will serve cake, coffee, cookies, and lemonade and will be open for all to...
GRAND FORKS FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO EXPLOSION AT LM WIND POWER
At approximately 3:18 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, the Grand Forks Fire Department responded to 1580 S 48th St. for a report of an explosion. When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found that the building was evacuated and the fire protection system was operating. When they entered the building, they found no active fire. After the building was deemed safe, the business could resume normal operations. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
