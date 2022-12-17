ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda, MD

mymcmedia.org

Hundreds Gather to Declare Jews Are Welcome in Montgomery County

Hundreds of people gathered Sunday to light the Chanukah menorah at Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda where vandal(s) spray painted the words Jews Not Welcome the previous day. Within one month, antisemitic messages and symbols were found spray painted at the high school, the Capital Crescent Trail and a...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

2 arrested for shooting at Takoma Park sports bar: police

TAKOMA PARK, Md. - Authorities have arrested two men in connection with a shooting at a sports bar in Montgomery County. Police say 35-year-old Luis Samuel Rios Rodriguez and 39-year-old Abed Jonathan Midence-Lopez were involved in an argument with another person at Barriles Restaurant & Sports Bar on New Hampshire Avenue in Takoma Park just after 2:45 p.m. on December 18.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
DC News Now

Boy, man shot in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said officers were on the scene of shooting in Northeast Tuesday afternoon that left a boy and a man hurt. MPD tweeted that the shooting took place in the 6100 block of Clay St. NE between 61st and 62nd streets NE. Because of the shooting and […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

Loudoun school board member locked out of Facebook after explosive meeting

One of the newest members of the Loudoun County School Board said she has been locked out of her Facebook account. Tiffany Polifko, a conservative elected to the northern Virginia school board last month to represent the Broad Run district seat, said that when she tried to log into her school board member page, she was hit with a message that her account had been suspended. Her campaign page is still readily accessible.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Window Washer Falls to His Death From Scaffolding in Northwest DC

A man who was washing windows fell to his death Tuesday in Northwest D.C., authorities said. The man was found unconscious in an alley behind an apartment building in the 1400 block of Newton St. NW in Columbia Heights. D.C. Fire & EMS and D.C. police were called to the scene about noon.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Mural celebrating DC transgender woman unveiled on H Street Corridor

WASHINGTON - D.C. residents celebrated a new and history-making mural along the H street corridor Monday afternoon. The alleyway at 13th and H St. NE is full of colorful murals depicting life and culture in D.C. On Monday, the mayor’s office celebrated one in particular — a new mural of Earline Budd.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Man dead after possible carjacking at Largo gas station: police

WASHINGTON - A Maryland man is dead after a reported fatal carjacking at a Largo gas station Monday night. Police say they responded to a call reporting a shooting at an Exxon gas station on Campus Way South. When police arrived around 11 p.m. Monday night, they say 54-year-old Lee Alexander Thomas was suffering from a gunshot wound.
LARGO, MD
alxnow.com

Live Alexandria: Made in ALX

Explore Alexandria living in this bi-weekly column sponsored and written by Sandy McMaster of McEnearney Associates. Got a question or comment? Contact Sandy at [email protected]. How you live is as important as where you live. And living in Alexandria remains a top choice for many — including Santa’s elves....
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

Northeast DC neighborhood fed up with serial package thief

WASHINGTON - People living on Isherwood Street in Northeast, D.C. say they can't catch a break - or keep a package. "This gentleman has been stealing so many packages at this point, its thousands and thousands of dollars," said Matthew Viator. In several surveillance videos shared with FOX 5 by...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Tysons Corner mall evacuated after active shooter incident

WASHINGTON - Two suspects have been detained and a firearm was seized after an active shooter situation at Tysons Corner Center mall, police say. Tysons Corner Center mall was evacuated Sunday evening following an active shooter scare. Fairfax County confirmed no shots were fired at Tysons Corner Center. Officers were...
TYSONS, VA
DC News Now

1 night, 3 carjackings; Prince George’s County police investigate possible 4th, deadly one

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating three carjackings that took place in a span of about four hours Monday night. A deadly shooting may have taken place during a fourth carjacking. The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit said the three confirmed incidents happened at these […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Teenager charged after chase through Tysons Corner Center: police

WASHINGTON - A 16-year-old from Centreville, Virginia has been charged after police say he brought a gun to Tysons Corner Center Mall Sunday night. Police said Monday the gun was stolen from Prince William County and the teen was already a convicted felon. Fairfax County police aren’t alleging any crime...
CENTREVILLE, VA

