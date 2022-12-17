Read full article on original website
mymcmedia.org
Hundreds Gather to Declare Jews Are Welcome in Montgomery County
Hundreds of people gathered Sunday to light the Chanukah menorah at Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda where vandal(s) spray painted the words Jews Not Welcome the previous day. Within one month, antisemitic messages and symbols were found spray painted at the high school, the Capital Crescent Trail and a...
fox5dc.com
2 arrested for shooting at Takoma Park sports bar: police
TAKOMA PARK, Md. - Authorities have arrested two men in connection with a shooting at a sports bar in Montgomery County. Police say 35-year-old Luis Samuel Rios Rodriguez and 39-year-old Abed Jonathan Midence-Lopez were involved in an argument with another person at Barriles Restaurant & Sports Bar on New Hampshire Avenue in Takoma Park just after 2:45 p.m. on December 18.
ffxnow.com
Robbery investigation sparked social media rumors of gunfire at Tysons Corner Center
(Updated at 10:35 a.m.) Contrary to some reports on Twitter, there were no gunshots at Tysons Corner Center last night, Fairfax County police confirmed. Officers with the Tysons Urban Team did take two people into custody at the mall as part of an investigation into a robbery in Arlington County, the department said.
Boy, man shot in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said officers were on the scene of shooting in Northeast Tuesday afternoon that left a boy and a man hurt. MPD tweeted that the shooting took place in the 6100 block of Clay St. NE between 61st and 62nd streets NE. Because of the shooting and […]
Car wanted after 18-year-old from Maryland shot, run down in DC
Police have identified a man who was shot and struck by a vehicle in the 1700 block of Euclid Street, Northwest, Saturday, December, 17.
Shootings At Baltimore Gas Station Have Residents Pleading For Its Closure
Baltimore area residents are pleading for a gas station with a history of violence near Morgan State University to be shut down though the "Padlock Law" after a man was killed earlier this month, reports WJZ. Albert Stevenson, 56, was murdered at the BP gas station on Havenwood Road earlier...
Washington Examiner
Loudoun school board member locked out of Facebook after explosive meeting
One of the newest members of the Loudoun County School Board said she has been locked out of her Facebook account. Tiffany Polifko, a conservative elected to the northern Virginia school board last month to represent the Broad Run district seat, said that when she tried to log into her school board member page, she was hit with a message that her account had been suspended. Her campaign page is still readily accessible.
Eater
A Maryland Restaurant Owner Goes on Trial for Allegedly Harassing an Underage Hostess
Silver Spring chef Raynold Mendizábal is standing trial this week for allegedly sexually harassing an underage teenage girl while she worked as a hostess at his now-closed steakhouse Urban Butcher in 2019. The jury trial started on Monday, December 19, in Rockville’s Montgomery County Circuit Court and is expected...
NBC Washington
Window Washer Falls to His Death From Scaffolding in Northwest DC
A man who was washing windows fell to his death Tuesday in Northwest D.C., authorities said. The man was found unconscious in an alley behind an apartment building in the 1400 block of Newton St. NW in Columbia Heights. D.C. Fire & EMS and D.C. police were called to the scene about noon.
mocoshow.com
Rally to Urge Reopening of White’s Ferry To Take Place on Second Anniversary of Its Closure
As calls intensify for the reopening of White’s Ferry, members of Fair Access for Western Montgomery County and residents of Poolesville will unite at the ferry site on December 29th to mark the two-year anniversary of the shuttering of this vital service that served 800 cars daily. The 240-year-old...
fox5dc.com
Mural celebrating DC transgender woman unveiled on H Street Corridor
WASHINGTON - D.C. residents celebrated a new and history-making mural along the H street corridor Monday afternoon. The alleyway at 13th and H St. NE is full of colorful murals depicting life and culture in D.C. On Monday, the mayor’s office celebrated one in particular — a new mural of Earline Budd.
Daycare Director Without Car Following Virginia Wreck Sees Community Support
A Virginia community came together to help a popular daycare director in Fairfax County get back behind the wheel after being involved in a crash with a negligent driver.Gianna Grizmala, the director at the Northern Virginia Academy of Early Learning in Landsdown was the recent recipient of a new c…
fox5dc.com
Man dead after possible carjacking at Largo gas station: police
WASHINGTON - A Maryland man is dead after a reported fatal carjacking at a Largo gas station Monday night. Police say they responded to a call reporting a shooting at an Exxon gas station on Campus Way South. When police arrived around 11 p.m. Monday night, they say 54-year-old Lee Alexander Thomas was suffering from a gunshot wound.
alxnow.com
Live Alexandria: Made in ALX
Explore Alexandria living in this bi-weekly column sponsored and written by Sandy McMaster of McEnearney Associates. Got a question or comment? Contact Sandy at [email protected]. How you live is as important as where you live. And living in Alexandria remains a top choice for many — including Santa’s elves....
fox5dc.com
Northeast DC neighborhood fed up with serial package thief
WASHINGTON - People living on Isherwood Street in Northeast, D.C. say they can't catch a break - or keep a package. "This gentleman has been stealing so many packages at this point, its thousands and thousands of dollars," said Matthew Viator. In several surveillance videos shared with FOX 5 by...
WJLA
New report shows almost half of DC students are chronically absent, 42 percent are truant
WASHINGTON (7News) — A new report shows chilling chronic absenteeism across the board in Washington, D.C schools. About half of DC students were chronically absent and 42 percent of students were considered truant, according to the District of Columbia Attendance Report for School Year 2021-2022. Here’s a snapshot of...
fox5dc.com
Tysons Corner mall evacuated after active shooter incident
WASHINGTON - Two suspects have been detained and a firearm was seized after an active shooter situation at Tysons Corner Center mall, police say. Tysons Corner Center mall was evacuated Sunday evening following an active shooter scare. Fairfax County confirmed no shots were fired at Tysons Corner Center. Officers were...
fox5dc.com
Substitute teacher told racist, derogatory jokes to students at Charles Co. high school: officials
INDIAN HEAD, Md. - Officials are investigating after a substitute teacher allegedly made racially discriminatory and derogatory jokes to students at a high school in Charles County. The incident was reported December 16 at Henry E. Lackey High School in Indian Head by a teacher who reportedly overheard students in...
1 night, 3 carjackings; Prince George’s County police investigate possible 4th, deadly one
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating three carjackings that took place in a span of about four hours Monday night. A deadly shooting may have taken place during a fourth carjacking. The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit said the three confirmed incidents happened at these […]
fox5dc.com
Teenager charged after chase through Tysons Corner Center: police
WASHINGTON - A 16-year-old from Centreville, Virginia has been charged after police say he brought a gun to Tysons Corner Center Mall Sunday night. Police said Monday the gun was stolen from Prince William County and the teen was already a convicted felon. Fairfax County police aren’t alleging any crime...
