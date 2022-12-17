Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wrwh.com
Kathryn “Kathy” Farmer Bellotte, age 59, of Lula
Kathryn “Kathy” Farmer Bellotte, age 59, of Lula, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Born on April 28, 1963, in Demorest, she was a daughter of the late William and Opal Farmer. Kathy was a 1981 graduate of White County High School. She worked for Dr. A.C. Johnson Family Medicine as the Office Manager for 15 years and most recently for First Choice Chiropractic. Kathy was a proud Mama and Nana who loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them. She also was a caregiver for those around her. In her spare time, she enjoyed music, gardening, and especially flowers.
wrwh.com
Eight White County Students On NGTC Honor Roll, 20 President’s List
(Clarkesville)– North Georgia Technical College (NGTC) recently announced students named to the President’s List and Honor Roll for the fall semester 2022. Eight White County Students made the Honor Roll and 20 are on The President’s List. The President’s List recognizes full-time students with a 4.0 GPA. The Honor Roll recognizes full-time students with a 3.5 GPA. Full-time students are those taking at least 12 credit hours with no developmental courses.
Garden & Gun
The Unlikely Origins of Atlanta’s Gas-Station Burger Sensation
Billy Kramer is a successful fifty-year-old restaurateur, husband, and father of two. He founded the rabidly popular NFA Burger in a suburban Atlanta gas station in 2019 and has since slung some 200,000 perfectly seasoned patties to long lines of locals and travelers. But his path to a tiny counter inside a Dunwoody, Georgia, Chevron can be described as roundabout at best.
wrwh.com
Ms. Joyce Ann Hope, age 74, of Dahlonega
Ms. Joyce Ann Hope, age 74, of Dahlonega, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022. Ms. Hope is a native and lifelong resident of Lumpkin County. She was born on April 6, 1948, to the late William Albert and Ina Jarrard Hope. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings Wilma Ramey, Andy Hope, Frank Hope, Bob Hope, Sarah Day, Faith Hope, Hazle Gilreath, and Janice Pinion Gaddis. Ms. Hope worked and retired from Wal-Mart with many years of dedicated work. She loved to aggravate you if she could and watch a good Western on T.V., especially if it starred John Wayne. Ms. Hope had a strong affection for children and her beloved “Rocky and Tinker Bell.” She is a member of Yahoola Baptist and is deeply loved and will be missed by her family.
wrwh.com
Lookout Posted For Missing White County Teen
(Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing/runaway 16-year-old female juvenile. A Facebook post from the sheriff’s office said Sydney Strickland has been missing since Saturday, December 17th. The sheriff’s office described the youth as being 5.1 and weighing...
accesswdun.com
Toccoa employee suffers catastrophic injuries at recycling center
A Toccoa Public Works employee was seriously injured Friday at the recycling center on Swift Street. Zackary Johnson lost both feet after they were crushed while he was working with the recycling center baler, city officials said. City Manager Billy Morse made a brief comment to WNEG News in Toccoa...
Monroe Local News
Weather Alert: Big chill and possible sleet moving in between now and Christmas
MONROE, GA (Dec. 20, 2022) – Be prepared to bundle up from now until after Christmas – the big chill is on the way. The National Weather Service has issued two alerts for some areas of Georgia, including Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties. Special Weather Statement. Bands of...
Red and Black
Downtown Athens art installation draws community criticism
In downtown Athens, Eric Leshinksky’s three-dimensional public art, entitled “Frequency,” has brought on critique from residents. The 14-piece artwork includes blue pipes that snake along Thomas Street to Lumpkin Street. The project was unveiled on Dec. 8 as a part of the East Clayton Street Improvements Project, which has been underway since 2014.
NE Ga police blotter: Fire probes in Clarke and Madison counties, crash victim ID’d in Hall Co
Athens-Clarke County firefighters have, for the second time in a week, extinguished a blaze that burned at a business off Tallassee Road: the fire that burned at Hogan Lumber started overnight Sunday, with firefighters on the day for much of the day Monday. A stretch of Tallassee Road that was closed for several hours is reopened this morning.
Former Georgia church employee accused of stealing over $25K from organization
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was indicted last week after being accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a church. According to the indictment obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Peggy Coker Hicks was employed at Union Hill Church from 2012 to 2019. During that time, she served as the financial treasurer.
NE Ga police blotter: lumber yard fire in Athens, mail theft arrests in Clarke and Jackson counties
A Sunday night fire closed a stretch of Tallassee Road: Hogan Lumber was the scene of the fire that kept Athens-Clarke County firefighters busy for several hours overnight. It is the second time in a week the lumber yard on Athens’ west side has had a big fire. The...
accesswdun.com
Demorest officials report water main break on Hazel Creek Road
The City of Demorest reports a Tuesday-morning water main break near Mt. Airy that could affect a wide area. The water main break on Hazel Creek Road in an unincorporated area of Habersham County could affect all areas surrounding Hazel Creek Road. Demorest Water Department crews are working to repair...
fox5atlanta.com
Four nabbed in months-long Jackson County methamphetamine case
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - A warrant-driven search following several months of investigations led to a big meth bust in Jackson County. On Dec. 16, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office conducted the search on an address located on Sam Freeman Road. Authorities arrest 54-year-old Travis Wilson Tanner of Hoschton, 54-year-old Rhonda...
accesswdun.com
School board member Sam Chapman celebrates 16 years of service
The Hall County School board celebrated with Sam Chapman during his final board meeting Monday night in Gainesville. Sam Chapman has been the Post 1 representative on the Hall County School Board for sixteen years. Other board members and education officials celebrated with Chapman during their regularly scheduled meeting Monday, December 12. At the meeting’s close, a table with a large cake decorated in praises for Chapman’s service was carried in to an applauding group. Chapman did not seek reelection in this year’s midterm, leaving Post 1 up for grabs between Republican candidate Debra Jones Smith and Democratic candidate Angela Thomas Middleton.
accesswdun.com
Monday afternoon fire causes extensive damage to Baldwin home
No one was hurt, but a house in Baldwin experienced extensive damage after a fire Monday afternoon. Banks County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a reported structure fire in a single-family home on 140 Hill Road around 2:19 p.m. Smoke and flames were showing, so crews made an aggressive interior attack.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Massive fire at a business complex in Athens-Clarke County under investigation
ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Firefighters battled a massive fire at a business complex in Athens-Clarke County on Sunday evening. According to Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services, the fire happened at 325 Tallassee Rd. It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured. Officials have not said what started the fire.
Crash with multiple vehicles creates slow down on I-985 in Gwinnett County, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — All lanes of Interstate 985 south were briefly shut down in Gwinnett County Monday, just north of Buford Drive, due to a "serious injury accident." Gwinnett County Police said its officers responded to a multi-vehicle crash where a car, traveling at high speed, struck the rear of an SUV, causing it to overturn onto the west shoulder.
Manager arrested for stealing medicine from assisted living center, deputies say
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The manager of an assisted living center has been arrested and faces multiple charges for a burglary at the center’s campus, according to Barrow County Sheriff’s Office. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to officials, Daniel E. Rampey,...
Police warn residents after 2 homes burglarized in metro Atlanta community
MILTON, Ga. — Milton Police Department is warning residents to stay vigilant after two homes were burglarized in the same community. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Friday at 9:00 p.m., officers were called to two burglaries of unoccupied homes in the 1400 block...
Newly elected Georgia lawmaker charged with stealing prescription drugs
WINDER — A newly elected Georgia lawmaker has been arrested and charged in connection with the theft of prescription drugs from a retirement complex he manages, according to the Associated Press. Danny Rampey was arrested on Thursday and charged with six counts of exploiting an elder or disabled adult,...
Comments / 0