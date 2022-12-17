ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, GA

wrwh.com

Kathryn “Kathy” Farmer Bellotte, age 59, of Lula

Kathryn “Kathy” Farmer Bellotte, age 59, of Lula, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Born on April 28, 1963, in Demorest, she was a daughter of the late William and Opal Farmer. Kathy was a 1981 graduate of White County High School. She worked for Dr. A.C. Johnson Family Medicine as the Office Manager for 15 years and most recently for First Choice Chiropractic. Kathy was a proud Mama and Nana who loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them. She also was a caregiver for those around her. In her spare time, she enjoyed music, gardening, and especially flowers.
LULA, GA
wrwh.com

Eight White County Students On NGTC Honor Roll, 20 President’s List

(Clarkesville)– North Georgia Technical College (NGTC) recently announced students named to the President’s List and Honor Roll for the fall semester 2022. Eight White County Students made the Honor Roll and 20 are on The President’s List. The President’s List recognizes full-time students with a 4.0 GPA. The Honor Roll recognizes full-time students with a 3.5 GPA. Full-time students are those taking at least 12 credit hours with no developmental courses.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
Garden & Gun

The Unlikely Origins of Atlanta’s Gas-Station Burger Sensation

Billy Kramer is a successful fifty-year-old restaurateur, husband, and father of two. He founded the rabidly popular NFA Burger in a suburban Atlanta gas station in 2019 and has since slung some 200,000 perfectly seasoned patties to long lines of locals and travelers. But his path to a tiny counter inside a Dunwoody, Georgia, Chevron can be described as roundabout at best.
ATLANTA, GA
wrwh.com

Ms. Joyce Ann Hope, age 74, of Dahlonega

Ms. Joyce Ann Hope, age 74, of Dahlonega, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022. Ms. Hope is a native and lifelong resident of Lumpkin County. She was born on April 6, 1948, to the late William Albert and Ina Jarrard Hope. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings Wilma Ramey, Andy Hope, Frank Hope, Bob Hope, Sarah Day, Faith Hope, Hazle Gilreath, and Janice Pinion Gaddis. Ms. Hope worked and retired from Wal-Mart with many years of dedicated work. She loved to aggravate you if she could and watch a good Western on T.V., especially if it starred John Wayne. Ms. Hope had a strong affection for children and her beloved “Rocky and Tinker Bell.” She is a member of Yahoola Baptist and is deeply loved and will be missed by her family.
DAHLONEGA, GA
wrwh.com

Lookout Posted For Missing White County Teen

(Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing/runaway 16-year-old female juvenile. A Facebook post from the sheriff’s office said Sydney Strickland has been missing since Saturday, December 17th. The sheriff’s office described the youth as being 5.1 and weighing...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Toccoa employee suffers catastrophic injuries at recycling center

A Toccoa Public Works employee was seriously injured Friday at the recycling center on Swift Street. Zackary Johnson lost both feet after they were crushed while he was working with the recycling center baler, city officials said. City Manager Billy Morse made a brief comment to WNEG News in Toccoa...
TOCCOA, GA
Red and Black

Downtown Athens art installation draws community criticism

In downtown Athens, Eric Leshinksky’s three-dimensional public art, entitled “Frequency,” has brought on critique from residents. The 14-piece artwork includes blue pipes that snake along Thomas Street to Lumpkin Street. The project was unveiled on Dec. 8 as a part of the East Clayton Street Improvements Project, which has been underway since 2014.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Demorest officials report water main break on Hazel Creek Road

The City of Demorest reports a Tuesday-morning water main break near Mt. Airy that could affect a wide area. The water main break on Hazel Creek Road in an unincorporated area of Habersham County could affect all areas surrounding Hazel Creek Road. Demorest Water Department crews are working to repair...
DEMOREST, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Four nabbed in months-long Jackson County methamphetamine case

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - A warrant-driven search following several months of investigations led to a big meth bust in Jackson County. On Dec. 16, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office conducted the search on an address located on Sam Freeman Road. Authorities arrest 54-year-old Travis Wilson Tanner of Hoschton, 54-year-old Rhonda...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

School board member Sam Chapman celebrates 16 years of service

The Hall County School board celebrated with Sam Chapman during his final board meeting Monday night in Gainesville. Sam Chapman has been the Post 1 representative on the Hall County School Board for sixteen years. Other board members and education officials celebrated with Chapman during their regularly scheduled meeting Monday, December 12. At the meeting’s close, a table with a large cake decorated in praises for Chapman’s service was carried in to an applauding group. Chapman did not seek reelection in this year’s midterm, leaving Post 1 up for grabs between Republican candidate Debra Jones Smith and Democratic candidate Angela Thomas Middleton.
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Monday afternoon fire causes extensive damage to Baldwin home

No one was hurt, but a house in Baldwin experienced extensive damage after a fire Monday afternoon. Banks County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a reported structure fire in a single-family home on 140 Hill Road around 2:19 p.m. Smoke and flames were showing, so crews made an aggressive interior attack.
BALDWIN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Massive fire at a business complex in Athens-Clarke County under investigation

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Firefighters battled a massive fire at a business complex in Athens-Clarke County on Sunday evening. According to Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services, the fire happened at 325 Tallassee Rd. It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured. Officials have not said what started the fire.
ATHENS, GA

