Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
Davenport North coach: Game officials used derogatory words toward me
On Tuesday, December 8th, Davenport North and Pleasant Valley played what seemed like an ordinary basketball game at Pleasant Valley. Later that night, via social media, Davenport North basketball coach Marquez Davis made a post alleging the three officials at the game, at separate times, used derogatory and racial slurs towards him during the game. […]
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa basketball tweaks tip-off times in light of impending severe weather
Iowa basketball is gearing up for a midweek men’s and women’s double-header on Wednesday. In light of the impending severe weather sweeping across the country, the Hawkeyes are shifting those game times. Previously set for a late afternoon and evening doubleheader, Iowa is moving up the tip-off times...
KCRG.com
Iowa and Iowa St. basketball schedule changes
‘I never want to go back’: Afghan refugee in Cedar Rapids hopes for permanent legal status. “I don’t see any future for my kids. I don’t feel—I feel that they are not safe anymore. Because of my family background, that we are working for the U.S. Army for almost 15 years,” said Akbari.
Former Hawkeye Turns Panther via Transfer Portal
Offensive guard for Iowa Josh Volk announced his plans to enter the transfer portal on November 29, less than a week after the Hawkeyes' 24-17 loss to Nebraska. The former Cedar Rapids Xavier prep is now headed an hour and a half north and is set to don purple and gold.
Iowa, Iowa State, & UNI Adjust Basketball Schedules Due to Winter Storm
As a major winter storm continues its march toward the state of Iowa, the University of Iowa and Iowa State University have revealed changes to their men's and women's basketball schedules this week. Let's begin with Iowa State. Tuesday morning, the university announced they were canceling a pair of games....
weareiowa.com
Clark, Czinano help No. 12 Iowa women hold off Northern Iowa 88-74
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Caitlin Clark made up for a tough shooting day by making 13 of 14 free throws and scoring 26 points and No. 12 Iowa used a big advantage at the foul line to defeat Northern Iowa 88-74 on Sunday. Iowa (9-3) took the lead with...
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeyes sink free throws, Panthers
IOWA CITY — When the shots weren’t falling Sunday, the 12th-ranked Iowa women’s basketball team followed a different path to victory. The Hawkeyes knocked down 28-of-31 free throws -- including 23 of the 25 that came off the hands of Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano – to get past Northern Iowa 88-74 in front of a crowd of 13,304 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa hoops star becomes 4th player to record incredible B1G stat in past 10 years
Filip Rebraca is in some pretty good company after his incredible performance against Southeastern Missouri State Saturday night. The senior center became just the fourth B1G player in the past 10 years to record at least 30 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists in Saturday’s win. “MVP” doesn’t begin to describe his performance. The North Dakota transfer was 12-13 from the field and , alongside his impressive stats listed above, earned a block and a steal as well.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa football receives pledge from in-state 2023 DE
Iowa added a commit to its 2023 class on Monday. Ryan Kuennen announced that he’ll be staying in the state of Iowa. Kuennen is a native of West Des Moines, Iowa and is a DE that is unrated by 247Sports. The other school that sent Kuennen an offer was Northern Illinois.
unipanthers.com
Former UNI Football Player, Wife Donate $1 Million to UNI-Dome Renovation
A member of the powerhouse early-1990s Panther football team has pledged a seven-figure gift to renew the UNI-Dome for the next generation. While at the University of Northern Iowa, Brad Baumler '93 played an integral role in the Panther linebacker corps, including the 1992 squad that finished with a 12-2 record. Graduating with a degree in industrial technology, Brad, along with his wife Mary Lynn, have invested $1 million to show their support for Panther student-athletes.
‘What’s the upside?’: HHQ ranks the top 5 Hawkeye quotes from the 2022 season
We’re two weeks away from 7-5 Iowa’s bowl game against 7-5 Kentucky at the Music City Bowl. We’re also three weeks removed from Iowa’s final regular season game. With some time to reflect on the season, I decided to have some fun. My first season covering the Iowa Hawkeyes had a little bit of everything. […]
KCRG.com
Top 10 girl’s and boy’s baby names in eastern Iowa for 2022
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s, Finley and Allen Hospitals released their list of the top baby names for 2022. Nationally, the most popular girl’s name was Olivia, and the most popular boy’s name was Liam. That marks the second year in a row those two names were the top choice.
KCJJ
Iowa City Schools cancel classes ahead of impending storms
The Iowa City Community School District has announced that they will be cancelling classes Thursday and Friday due to the predicted inclement weather. All practices, activities and competitions are canceled for both days, and all building and District offices will also be closed. Wind gusts of up to 55 miles...
These Are the Top 8 Mexican Restaurants in the Cedar Valley
What's better than some great sizzlin' fajitas? Maybe if there's a margarita on the side! Mmm. If you're looking for a good Mexican restaurant in the Cedar Valley, you've found the right list!. Try not to get too hungry!. The top 12 Mexican restaurants in the Cedar Valley. These are...
KCRG.com
Significant storm system expected mid to late week
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A one-two punch of weather systems this week will bring disruptions to travel, as well as significantly increase the chances for a white Christmas. The first storm system will arrive on Monday and give eastern Iowa a chance for a round of light snow. Accumulations will generally be in the trace to 2 inch range, with the best chance for amounts exceeding an inch in our northwestern counties (think northwest of Waterloo). Even small amounts will be enough to potentially cause some slick roadways during the Monday evening commute. Plan on a little extra time for the drive home.
KCRG.com
Two passengers taken to the hospital following Cedar Falls crash
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) -Early Sunday morning, Cedar Falls Police, Fire, and Mercy One Paramedics responded to a rollover accident. This was on Highway 218 and Lone Tree Road in Cedar Falls. Two passengers were ejected. The driver somehow lost control of the vehicle before it rolled. Both passengers are...
KWQC
Large police presence in downtown Davenport early Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A large police presence was seen in downtown Davenport early Sunday. Police we’re near Iowa Avenue and 2nd Street near the Iowa on-ramp to the Arsenal Bridge. Both Davenport police and Iowa State Patrol were on the scene around 4 a.m. This is a developing...
KCRG.com
Light wintry mix tonight, major snowstorm on the way for Thursday and Friday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on highs into the 20s this afternoon as clouds continue to build. By tonight, a chance of snow and freezing drizzle is out there. While we don’t expect much of either to accumulate, it doesn’t take much to cause an issue and slick road conditions will be something we’ll be watching for. Tomorrow and Wednesday, plan on mainly quiet conditions. Wednesday night through Friday night, a major winter storm is likely, resulting in blizzard conditions alongside bitter cold. Look for watches and warnings to be issued for this system as the week goes on. You are encouraged to get holiday shopping and other preps done now before this thing hits later this week. If traveling during this time, have a winter survival kit in your vehicle. At this time, snowfall amounts are tough to determine, but the combination of 50+ mph gusts and falling temperatures will make any sort of travel very dangerous.
cbs2iowa.com
Semi fire along I-80 disrupts travel as multiple crews fight the flames
OXFORD, Iowa — Travel troubles along Interstate 80 in eastern Iowa Sunday night after a tractor-trailer caught fire near the Oxford Exit. Oxford and Williamsburg crews arrived in minutes to try and battle the flames. First responders found the flames at the rear of the trailer, several teams attacked...
KCCI.com
Missing Montezuma man found
MONTEZUMA, Iowa — Poweshiek County Sheriff's deputies say Charlie Shores has now been found safe. Shores was missing from Montezuma and was last seen on Friday when he left to take his dog on a walk at Diamond Lake.
Comments / 0