VDOT advises against traveling in Virginia Thursday: what to know about Northern Neck, Fredericksburg, & I-81 corridorWatchful EyeVirginia State
Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Regional Home Decoration Chain is Permanently Closing 1 Location in VirginiaBryan DijkhuizenAshburn, VA
Contact to get reimbursement for children and adults: Food program for Washington familiesMark StarWashington, DC
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Visit Washington D.C. to address Congress, meet BidenReynold AquinoWashington, DC
macaronikid.com
Top 5 Weekend Events for Annapolis Families: Dec. 23-25
Looking for something fun to do with your family over the weekend? Macaroni KID Annapolis has you covered? While there are many family-friendly events and activities happening in the Annapolis area, we've rounded up our top 5 suggestions to help make your weekend planning a bit easier. The events are local or worth the drive. *
orangeandbluepress.com
$1,000 Direct Christmas Bonus Check Will Be Given on Friday
$1,000 Direct Christmas Bonus Check Will Be Given On Friday. Maryland School District employees start the weekend with a $1,000 monetary worth of their bonus payment. Employees of Anne Arundel Country Public Schools received their bonus this week and were fully supported by the Board of Education. By Dec. 16, according to the school’s system.
Nottingham MD
Artic blast to hit Maryland in time for Christmas
BALTIMORE, MD—The odds of the Baltimore area seeing a white Christmas are diminishing, but it will likely be one of the coldest in years. The National Weather Service says a winter storm will bring a frigid air mass to the Mid-Atlantic states just in time for the holiday weekend.
WTOP
How using screen time to calm youngsters may influence child development
Many parents use electronic devices to keep young children occupied or calm, and a new study suggests it’s a bad idea. A Northern Virginia psychiatrist has tips for what to do instead. Findings published in JAMA Pediatrics suggest that using mobile devices for calming children 3 to 5 years...
WTOP
What a typical home flipper makes in DC
Typical profits for investors buying a home, renovating it, and reselling a home — or flipping it — have hit a 13-year low. But the D.C. region ranks high for return on investment. Real estate data firm Attom Data Solutions reports 7.5% of homes purchased in the third...
Augusta Free Press
AAA: When winter weather arrives, tips to be prepared for the unexpected
As Virginia residents prepare for ice and snow in the forecast, most people remember to stock up on bread and milk and other necessities. But if you are on the road when bad weather strikes, it’s important to be prepared in case you are stranded for an extended period of time.
Regional Home Decoration Chain is Permanently Closing 1 Location in Virginia
Photo byBy Dwight Burdette at English Wikipedia, CC BY 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
macaronikid.com
Christmas Trees At Maryland State House
Living in the DC, Maryland, Virginia metropolitan region is great and has a plethora of holiday activities and events. However, we tend to forget that there is an entire state of amazing Christmas sights to see. One of them was discovered by my daughter before her first year interning with the Maryland General Assembly.
tysonsreporter.com
JUST IN: Flood Watch issued for D.C. area as winter storm looms
A major winter storm is headed for the D.C. area, just in time to disrupt holiday travel. While the snow and ice created by a “bomb cyclone” is expected to stay further west, Fairfax County and the rest of the D.C. area are in for a downpour, according to the National Weather Service.
VDOT advises against traveling in Virginia Thursday: what to know about Northern Neck, Fredericksburg, & I-81 corridor
Travel on Thursday in and through Virginia is not advised, VDOT warned today. The department is strongly encouraging people to change travel plans for Thursday, and travel today instead if possible.
luxury-houses.net
tysonsreporter.com
WTOP
Tips on how to keep your pipes from freezing as temperatures drop
A burst pipe is never a good thing, and as temperatures in the D.C. area are expected to drop even more in the coming days, here are a few tips on what you can do to avoid a mess this holiday season. If the pipes in your home freeze and...
fox5dc.com
Tysons Corner mall evacuated after active shooter incident
WASHINGTON - Two suspects have been detained and a firearm was seized after an active shooter situation at Tysons Corner Center mall, police say. Tysons Corner Center mall was evacuated Sunday evening following an active shooter scare. Fairfax County confirmed no shots were fired at Tysons Corner Center. Officers were...
Unbelted Driver Ejected, Killed In VA Crash, Police Say
A 26-year-old man who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt died after crashing his Honda while speeding in Northern Virginia overnight, police said.Manassas resident Alex Randy Portillo died at a Virginia hospital late on Tuesday, Dec. 20, following a single-vehicle crash where he rolled over his 2014 Honda C…
Police: 2 detained, no shots fired Sunday at Tysons Corner mall
TYSONS, Va. — Fairfax County Police have confirmed that no shots were fired Sunday at Tysons Corner Center -- although a number of officers were on the scene for a "separate investigation." Police have since confirmed that Tysons Urban Team officers found three suspects involved in an Arlington robbery,...
Mapped: The carbon footprint of Washington neighborhoods
D.C.'s denser, more transit-friendly neighborhoods such as Navy Yard tend to have lower carbon emissions than largely single-family neighborhoods like Palisades, according to new research. Why it matters: The data shows that planet-warming emissions can be reduced by both leadership decisions — such as building more housing near public transportation...
loudounnow.com
Amid ER Surge, Health Officials Urge Respiratory Virus Precautions
With hospitals in the region experiencing continued, severe capacity shortages because of respiratory illnesses such as the flu, COVID-19 and RSV, health officials are urging people to take precautions. “COVID mitigation strategies taken over the past few years were also helpful at reducing infections from other common respiratory viruses. These...
fox5dc.com
2 arrested for shooting at Takoma Park sports bar: police
TAKOMA PARK, Md. - Authorities have arrested two men in connection with a shooting at a sports bar in Montgomery County. Police say 35-year-old Luis Samuel Rios Rodriguez and 39-year-old Abed Jonathan Midence-Lopez were involved in an argument with another person at Barriles Restaurant & Sports Bar on New Hampshire Avenue in Takoma Park just after 2:45 p.m. on December 18.
DC DMV announces new mandatory device for substance-abuse driving offenders
WASHINGTON — The DC Department of Motor Vehicles (DC DMV) has launched a new program aimed at reducing driving under the influence. Starting Monday, all drivers with a D.C. license who are convicted of an alcohol or drug-related driving offense will be required to enroll in the "Ignition Interlock Device (IID) program within 30 days of conviction. The program requires participants to connect a breath alcohol analyzer to their car.
