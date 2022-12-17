ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge, VA

macaronikid.com

Top 5 Weekend Events for Annapolis Families: Dec. 23-25

Looking for something fun to do with your family over the weekend? Macaroni KID Annapolis has you covered? While there are many family-friendly events and activities happening in the Annapolis area, we've rounded up our top 5 suggestions to help make your weekend planning a bit easier. The events are local or worth the drive. *
ANNAPOLIS, MD
orangeandbluepress.com

$1,000 Direct Christmas Bonus Check Will Be Given on Friday

$1,000 Direct Christmas Bonus Check Will Be Given On Friday. Maryland School District employees start the weekend with a $1,000 monetary worth of their bonus payment. Employees of Anne Arundel Country Public Schools received their bonus this week and were fully supported by the Board of Education. By Dec. 16, according to the school’s system.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Artic blast to hit Maryland in time for Christmas

BALTIMORE, MD—The odds of the Baltimore area seeing a white Christmas are diminishing, but it will likely be one of the coldest in years. The National Weather Service says a winter storm will bring a frigid air mass to the Mid-Atlantic states just in time for the holiday weekend.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

How using screen time to calm youngsters may influence child development

Many parents use electronic devices to keep young children occupied or calm, and a new study suggests it’s a bad idea. A Northern Virginia psychiatrist has tips for what to do instead. Findings published in JAMA Pediatrics suggest that using mobile devices for calming children 3 to 5 years...
WTOP

What a typical home flipper makes in DC

Typical profits for investors buying a home, renovating it, and reselling a home — or flipping it — have hit a 13-year low. But the D.C. region ranks high for return on investment. Real estate data firm Attom Data Solutions reports 7.5% of homes purchased in the third...
BALTIMORE, MD
macaronikid.com

Christmas Trees At Maryland State House

Living in the DC, Maryland, Virginia metropolitan region is great and has a plethora of holiday activities and events. However, we tend to forget that there is an entire state of amazing Christmas sights to see. One of them was discovered by my daughter before her first year interning with the Maryland General Assembly.
MARYLAND STATE
tysonsreporter.com

JUST IN: Flood Watch issued for D.C. area as winter storm looms

A major winter storm is headed for the D.C. area, just in time to disrupt holiday travel. While the snow and ice created by a “bomb cyclone” is expected to stay further west, Fairfax County and the rest of the D.C. area are in for a downpour, according to the National Weather Service.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
luxury-houses.net

This $2.85M Residence in McLean, VA Reflects Timeless, Modern Architecture and a Long List of Luxurious Amenities

The Residence in McLean is a fully updated estate with luxurious amenities, now available for sale. This home located at 8636 Old Dominion Dr, McLean, Virginia; offering 4 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 8,148 square feet of living spaces. Call Mark Lowham – TTR Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 703-966-6949) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in McLean.
MCLEAN, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Luxury of a different kind is coming to Tysons

Tysons, Virginia, will soon welcome The Mather, a Life Plan Community with anticipated Phase 1 completion in 2024. The community is the latest offering by Mather, an 81-year-old not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating Ways to Age Well. “The Mather will offer apartment homes for those age 62+ and better with...
TYSONS, VA
fox5dc.com

Tysons Corner mall evacuated after active shooter incident

WASHINGTON - Two suspects have been detained and a firearm was seized after an active shooter situation at Tysons Corner Center mall, police say. Tysons Corner Center mall was evacuated Sunday evening following an active shooter scare. Fairfax County confirmed no shots were fired at Tysons Corner Center. Officers were...
TYSONS, VA
Daily Voice

Unbelted Driver Ejected, Killed In VA Crash, Police Say

A 26-year-old man who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt died after crashing his Honda while speeding in Northern Virginia overnight, police said.Manassas resident Alex Randy Portillo died at a Virginia hospital late on Tuesday, Dec. 20, following a single-vehicle crash where he rolled over his 2014 Honda C…
MANASSAS, VA
Axios

Mapped: The carbon footprint of Washington neighborhoods

D.C.'s denser, more transit-friendly neighborhoods such as Navy Yard tend to have lower carbon emissions than largely single-family neighborhoods like Palisades, according to new research. Why it matters: The data shows that planet-warming emissions can be reduced by both leadership decisions — such as building more housing near public transportation...
WASHINGTON, DC
loudounnow.com

Amid ER Surge, Health Officials Urge Respiratory Virus Precautions

With hospitals in the region experiencing continued, severe capacity shortages because of respiratory illnesses such as the flu, COVID-19 and RSV, health officials are urging people to take precautions. “COVID mitigation strategies taken over the past few years were also helpful at reducing infections from other common respiratory viruses. These...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

2 arrested for shooting at Takoma Park sports bar: police

TAKOMA PARK, Md. - Authorities have arrested two men in connection with a shooting at a sports bar in Montgomery County. Police say 35-year-old Luis Samuel Rios Rodriguez and 39-year-old Abed Jonathan Midence-Lopez were involved in an argument with another person at Barriles Restaurant & Sports Bar on New Hampshire Avenue in Takoma Park just after 2:45 p.m. on December 18.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
WUSA9

DC DMV announces new mandatory device for substance-abuse driving offenders

WASHINGTON — The DC Department of Motor Vehicles (DC DMV) has launched a new program aimed at reducing driving under the influence. Starting Monday, all drivers with a D.C. license who are convicted of an alcohol or drug-related driving offense will be required to enroll in the "Ignition Interlock Device (IID) program within 30 days of conviction. The program requires participants to connect a breath alcohol analyzer to their car.
WASHINGTON, DC

