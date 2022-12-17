Read full article on original website
Ho Li Phuk
2d ago
$25M/yr is too much. he's worth around $18M/yr. Good move by the Braves. Not sure what his HR totals are going to be with the Cubs. With the wind and since Wrigley isn't a hitter friendly ballpark. Plus he's got a 30%+ K rate. The positive is that the NL central is the weakest division in the MLB so he should still get some good hits.
Reply
2
Gene Abel
2d ago
Maybe the braves can give this one mans salary to non profit organizations. and help provide medication to the thousands of folks that have to choose heat or meds. You know to the hundreds and thousands of veterans that made it possible for us to play baseball. After the government/legal thieves get their cut of course.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Atlanta's richest person is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Peachtree City Walmart Set to Reopen Partially For Business After ArsonMadocPeachtree City, GA
Our Favorite Near-Atlanta Outdoor Stops for Getting Holiday Visitors Outside and Enjoying a Natural Georgia HighDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Empowerment On Another Level with Southern Crescent Women in BusinessSouthern Crescent WomenHampton, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Comments / 5