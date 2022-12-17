Edmonton Elks running back, former Southaven football player, Christian Saulsberry dies after being shot in Miss.

Read full article on original website
Family mourns after football player fatally shot in Mississippi
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A DeSoto County family is mourning the loss of a professional football player who was shot and killed in Walls, Mississippi over the weekend. On the gridiron is where Christian Saulsberry shined. It’s where his mother, Melissa Smith, saw a twinkle in his eyes at a young age. “I said Christian, if […]
Southaven football star killed, suspect’s family addresses shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Under the bright lights of Northpoint Christian School football stadium, Christian Saulsberry thrived. His ability to elude defenders propelled Northpoint to a state championship in 2015. Talent — that opened doors to play at the University of West Alabama and in the Canadian football league this season. The professional athlete’s life came […]
Man killed after shooting in Westwood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Westwood that killed a man. According to MPD, a 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting on Leacrest Avenue around 1:30 a.m. He did not survive the injuries and died at the...
Man dies at hospital after being shot in Westwood area, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 21-year-old man died at a Memphis hospital overnight after being shot in the Westwood area. Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Leacrest at 1:28 a.m. on Tuesday. The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. He was pronounced...
Family shares disturbing details of boy found dead under home, sister’s injuries
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A mother in Arkansas and her boyfriend were arrested after a 5-year-old boy’s body was found in the boyfriend’s home. The boy’s 6-year-old sister is reportedly being treated for injuries in Memphis. Ashley Rolland, the mother of the children, was charged with...
‘I have no feeling in my heart’: Memphis mom mourns teen daughter slain in shooting near Kirby High
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Just two days after her daughter’s untimely death, a Memphis mother is speaking out about the violence our city faces. “I ain’t never felt this, but honestly, my mind knows it happened, but honestly, I have no feeling in my heart,” Irene Douglas said. “It’s like I’m numb.”
1 killed, 2 hurt in separate overnight shootings in Memphis area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three shootings within hours apart left two people injured and one person dead early Tuesday. Police responded to the first shooting around 1:30 a.m. on the 900 block of Leacrest in Southwest Memphis. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. An hour later, Memphis […]
Man shot in South Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was critically injured after being shot in South Memphis, according to Memphis Police. Officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Essex on Dec. 18 just after 7:30 p.m. The victim was taken to Methodist University in critical condition, police said. The...
MPD searching for hit and run driver who struck pedestrian in southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a driver that struck a pedestrian Monday night in southeast Memphis. MPD officers were called to the scene about 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 19, 2022, in the 6000 block of Apple Tree Dr., near Mt. Moriah Ext. They found a 52-year-old man had been struck by a vehicle, and the driver had taken off from the scene.
Man dies in West Memphis crash
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A 50-year-old Proctor man died after he got into a crash with another person in Crittenden County. Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 3:40 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 on Highway 70 (East Broadway Avenue). According to a preliminary crash report, 43-year-old Keith...
Man found dead in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in South Memphis early Monday. Police said they responded to a suspicious vehicle call on the 1700 block of Latham Street around 8 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Downtown pursuit ends with 3 minors, 1 adult in custody after crashing stolen vehicle
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three juveniles and one adult are in custody after police say they crashed a stolen car into a building Downtown early Tuesday morning. Police say that the vehicle was stolen at approximately 3 a.m. Officers were able to locate the vehicle with the suspects inside and...
14-year-old girl, 17-year-old boy arrested after boy shot in stolen car, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teenagers are facing charges after a 17-year-old boy was shot in a stolen car Tuesday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said they received a shooting call on Bontura Drive around 4:15 a.m. When they arrived, officers said they found a 17-year-old...
Family shares disturbing details of Arkansas boy’s death, discovery under house
MORO, Ark. (WMC) - An Arkansas mother and her boyfriend are behind bars tonight after a five-year-old boy’s body was discovered in his home. His six-year-old sister is being treated for several injuries in Memphis. This all happened in Moro, Arkansas, in Lee County just over an hour west...
Teen shot after trying to steal car with man inside
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man turned the tables on some would-be thieves who attempted to take his car in Raleigh Tuesday morning. Police said the would-be victim confronted two men and a young girl who were attempting to take his vehicle while he was sitting in it at the Avery Park Apartments. He then fired […]
Student charged in assault of Tipton County teacher that sent him to ER
COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tipton County student has been arrested following an assault on a teacher that sent him to the Emergency Room. Police say that on Dec. 16, around 2:15 p.m., Covington Police Department officers responded to the Tipton County Alternative Learning Center regarding an assault of a teacher by a student.
MPD officer injured during attempted car theft at Kroger; 3 suspects on the run, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer was injured during an attempted car theft at a local Kroger. Memphis Police responded to an aggravated assault at a Kroger at 3444 Plaza Ave. on Dec. 19 just after 3 p.m. Police were working a holiday detail patrol at the location...
Police arrest one suspect, another flees after shoplifting more than $2,000 in merchandise from Mississippi sporting goods store
Police arrested one man and are looking for another after the two suspects stole more than $2,000 of merchandise from a Mississippi sporting goods store. Olive Branch Police report that shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, officers responded to the Olive Branch Academy Sports store in reference to a shoplifting in progress.
Memphis man arrested, accused of train heist
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested Demarcus Anderson for his involvement in a train robbery. On December 18, a CSX Railroad special agent was patrolling the rail yard at 1493 Holmes St. The agent noticed tires stacked up against the building that had been taken from a boxcar. He...
MPD investigating shooting near Kirby High School that leaves 2 juveniles dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left two juveniles dead on Saturday morning, according to police. Officers responded to a shooting at East Raines Road and Kirby Parkway at 1:09 a.m., according to police. An officer was at a traffic stop when a...
