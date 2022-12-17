ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walls, MS

Edmonton Elks running back, former Southaven football player, Christian Saulsberry dies after being shot in Miss.

By Rose Johnson
actionnews5.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Family mourns after football player fatally shot in Mississippi

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A DeSoto County family is mourning the loss of a professional football player who was shot and killed in Walls, Mississippi over the weekend. On the gridiron is where Christian Saulsberry shined. It’s where his mother, Melissa Smith, saw a twinkle in his eyes at a young age. “I said Christian, if […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Southaven football star killed, suspect’s family addresses shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Under the bright lights of Northpoint Christian School football stadium, Christian Saulsberry thrived. His ability to elude defenders propelled Northpoint to a state championship in 2015. Talent — that opened doors to play at the University of West Alabama and in the Canadian football league this season. The professional athlete’s life came […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
actionnews5.com

Man killed after shooting in Westwood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Westwood that killed a man. According to MPD, a 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting on Leacrest Avenue around 1:30 a.m. He did not survive the injuries and died at the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

1 killed, 2 hurt in separate overnight shootings in Memphis area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three shootings within hours apart left two people injured and one person dead early Tuesday. Police responded to the first shooting around 1:30 a.m. on the 900 block of Leacrest in Southwest Memphis. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. An hour later, Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot in South Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was critically injured after being shot in South Memphis, according to Memphis Police. Officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Essex on Dec. 18 just after 7:30 p.m. The victim was taken to Methodist University in critical condition, police said. The...
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Man dies in West Memphis crash

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A 50-year-old Proctor man died after he got into a crash with another person in Crittenden County. Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 3:40 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 on Highway 70 (East Broadway Avenue). According to a preliminary crash report, 43-year-old Keith...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Man found dead in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in South Memphis early Monday. Police said they responded to a suspicious vehicle call on the 1700 block of Latham Street around 8 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen shot after trying to steal car with man inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man turned the tables on some would-be thieves who attempted to take his car in Raleigh Tuesday morning. Police said the would-be victim confronted two men and a young girl who were attempting to take his vehicle while he was sitting in it at the Avery Park Apartments. He then fired […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Student charged in assault of Tipton County teacher that sent him to ER

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tipton County student has been arrested following an assault on a teacher that sent him to the Emergency Room. Police say that on Dec. 16, around 2:15 p.m., Covington Police Department officers responded to the Tipton County Alternative Learning Center regarding an assault of a teacher by a student.
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
Magnolia State Live

Police arrest one suspect, another flees after shoplifting more than $2,000 in merchandise from Mississippi sporting goods store

Police arrested one man and are looking for another after the two suspects stole more than $2,000 of merchandise from a Mississippi sporting goods store. Olive Branch Police report that shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, officers responded to the Olive Branch Academy Sports store in reference to a shoplifting in progress.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
actionnews5.com

Memphis man arrested, accused of train heist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested Demarcus Anderson for his involvement in a train robbery. On December 18, a CSX Railroad special agent was patrolling the rail yard at 1493 Holmes St. The agent noticed tires stacked up against the building that had been taken from a boxcar. He...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy