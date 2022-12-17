Read full article on original website
Looking back at Georgia football’s biggest commitments on December National Signing Day
The Georgia Bulldogs have piled up win after win over the last few years and currently stand two wins away from their second straight national title. That success has been years in the making thanks to how Kirby Smart and company have recruited, and on Wednesday, the coaching staff is set to add more talent to the roster.
MBS adds seats for Bulldog-Buckeye showdown
We are today 11 days away from the Georgia Bulldogs Peach Bowl showdown with the Ohio State Buckeyes, a game that has long been a sellout. Now organizers of the College Football Playoff semi-final say they will open up another two thousand seats in Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. That is where the game between the top-ranked Dogs and the fourth-seeded Buckeyes will kick off at 8 o’clock on New Year’s Eve.
Ohio State football’s defensive failures against Michigan inspired a new slogan for facing Georgia
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first inclination of Ohio State football’s defensive players might have been to burn the film of that Nov. 26 loss to Michigan. Or bury it, perhaps. Bury it with a shovel and then throw that shovel in the Olentangy River. Whatever it takes to erase the memory of five big touchdowns allowed and one gut-wrenching loss.
cwcolumbus.com
Giant panda picks 2022 Peach Bowl winner
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Yang Yang, a 25-year-old male giant panda at Zoo Atlanta made his pick for the winner of the 2022 Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl. Zookeepers filled two boxes with bamboo, a panda's favorite food. One box featured the Ohio State logo, and the other represented Georgia. Unfortunately...
Georgia football: Predicting the 2023 class and portal haul
Georgia football and the rest of the country will participate in the Early Signing Day festivities on Wednesday. The Dawgs are looking to close in on another strong recruiting class. This signing day is the first of two periods that high school football recruits can sign letters of intent to...
Georgia football has reached a point where opponent is ‘in the mirror’
ATHENS — Georgia has been back at work for more than a week, and Kirby Smart has not taken his foot off the gas. The CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal pitting the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs against the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes is just 11 days away, set for 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tyshun White, 4-star safety, announces top 13
Class of 2024 four-star safety Tyshun White out of Buford (Buford, GA), released his top 13 schools this week. The list was largely composed of SEC schools with a complete lineup that included, Florida, Florida State, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Colorado, Texas, Auburn, North Carolina, Michigan and Tennessee.
BREAKING: Former UGA DL Announces Transfer Destination
Former Georgia Defensive Lineman Bill Norton has Announced via Twitter that he will be transferring to Arizona.
WMAZ
Zoo Atlanta panda predicts Peach Bowl winner
ATLANTA — Next week the Bulldogs will take on Ohio State in a highly anticipated New Year's Eve bowl game - and Zoo Atlanta's famed panda is already making his pick. Yang Yang, Zoo Atlanta's 25-year-old male panda, made his Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl prediction Tuesday. He's one of four giant pandas found at zoos in the U.S.
Henry County Daily Herald
Kyron Jones De-Commits from NC State, What it Means for Georgia
The Unviersity of Georgia is just hours from kicking of early national signing day with 23 current commits and several elite targets left on the board. One of those premier talents just announced his de-commitment. Kyron Jones, a 6'1, 195 pound athlete out of Charlotte, North Carolina has opening things back up, de-committing from the in-state NC State Wolfpack.
BREAKING: Michigan Picks Up Another Transfer Portal Target
The Michigan Wolverines continue to knock it out of the park in the transfer portal, this time landing Drake Nugent - a veteran center from Stanford. Nugent is the second former Stanford player in a week to join Michigan's roster via the transfer portal, joining offensive tackle Myles Hinton (brother of former Michigan defensive lineman Chris Hinton).
Notre Dame Basketball Set For SEC Matchup Against Georgia
After playing four straight home games before finals, the Fighting Irish men are in Atlanta for their second to last non-conference game of the season.
Georgia Offer Changes Course of Recruitment for Ohio State Commit
Jontae Gilbert, an emerging 2025 defensive back out of Atlanta, committed to the Buckeyes back in June following a visit. For the most part, the Buckeyes have been mostly unchallenged in this recruitment, until Georgia sent an offer. UGA was thought to be a significant challenger to the Buckeyes, ...
dawgnation.com
Kirk Herbstreit identifies Kirby Smart’s winning edge as Georgia football coach
ATHENS — Kirby Smart has several strengths as a head coach, but Kirk Herbstreit hit on the key one during a Saturday telecast. Georgia players are bought in and want to play for him. “I think the guy right now that’s the best at figuring out how to work...
CBS Sports
How to watch Georgia vs. Notre Dame: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
The Georgia Bulldogs will take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at State Farm Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'. It was close but no cigar for UGA as they...
Garden & Gun
The Unlikely Origins of Atlanta’s Gas-Station Burger Sensation
Billy Kramer is a successful fifty-year-old restaurateur, husband, and father of two. He founded the rabidly popular NFA Burger in a suburban Atlanta gas station in 2019 and has since slung some 200,000 perfectly seasoned patties to long lines of locals and travelers. But his path to a tiny counter inside a Dunwoody, Georgia, Chevron can be described as roundabout at best.
Injured Bald Eagle Rescued Near Georgia Boat Ramp
A bald eagle found injured in Lincoln County, Georgia late last week is now recuperating nicely. The bird was rescued by an official with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Reports of a broken-down bird near a public boat ramp at Clarks Hill Lake began to surface on Thursday afternoon. Fortunately, a rescuer was able to safely capture the eagle and move it to a wildlife rehabilitator for evaluation and care. WSB-TV in Atlanta has the original story, as well as a photograph of the lucky eagle and the rescuer.
multihousingnews.com
Fogelman Properties Acquires Georgia Apartment Community
The buyer is planning a number of upgrades to the 11-building asset. Fogelman Properties has completed its purchase of The Columns at Timothy Woods, a, 204-unit garden-style apartment community located at 2035 Timothy Rd. in Athens, Ga. The firm acquired the property from its previous owner, listed by CommercialEdge as ECI Group. The previous owner acquired the community in 2019 for $26.3 million, the same data shows. The buyer will assume managerial duties for the property.
Red and Black
Downtown Athens art installation draws community criticism
In downtown Athens, Eric Leshinksky’s three-dimensional public art, entitled “Frequency,” has brought on critique from residents. The 14-piece artwork includes blue pipes that snake along Thomas Street to Lumpkin Street. The project was unveiled on Dec. 8 as a part of the East Clayton Street Improvements Project, which has been underway since 2014.
tourcounsel.com
North Georgia Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Dawsonville
If you go to Atlanta you cannot miss visiting the North Georgia Premium Outlets. They are famous for their good supply of luxury brand outlet stores including Burberry, Salvatore Ferragamo and Gucci. But there are options for all budgets including several of the best clothing brands in the United States...
