Idaho murders: Convicted killer arrested a mile from university stabbings
Police arrested an ex-con killer this week just over a mile from the house where four University of Idaho students were killed in their sleep last month.
Idaho cops may finally have lead in student murders as they probe abandoned white Hyundai
Idaho police are investigating a white Hyundai Elantra found abandoned in Oregon for a possible link to the unsolved slayings of four college students last month. Aware that Moscow, Idaho, officials were on the lookout for a vehicle fitting that description, Eugene police called the department to alert them to the car, which was badly damaged and had no license plates. Idaho police have appealed for help finding a white 2011-2013 model Elantra seen in the “immediate area” of the off-campus home where the friends were stabbed to death in the early hours of Nov. 13 The Eugene Police Department told Fox News...
Disturbing details emerge as mom of Idaho murder victim speaks out after ‘crucial clues were lost,’ expert warns
THE mother of one of the four University of Idaho students killed in their off-campus home has spoken out as a forensic professor has warned that crucial clues could have been lost. Kaylee Goncalves's mother Kristi said on Tuesday that she has felt "left in the dark" after she learned...
AOL Corp
Idaho police ask for public’s help after tips that 1 of the 4 students murdered had a stalker
Police are investigating claims that one of the victims killed in Moscow, Idaho, had a stalker. Four University of Idaho students were found dead with multiple stab wounds the morning of Nov. 13: Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21. Police have not located...
A sheriff's deputy is under investigation after accidentally broadcasting on her police radio what appeared to be an intimate encounter with a man, say reports
The recording, obtained by TMZ, appears to show the Los Angeles female deputy giggling with a man and discussing her underwear.
Idaho student murders: Haunting theory about vicious killings revealed by father of victim
The father of one of the University of Idaho students murdered in their home last month shared his theory about the murderer's target based on their movements once they got in the house.
Chicago woman who watched boyfriend kill 6 relatives sentenced 25 years
A woman who watched her boyfriend brutally murder six members of his own family, including two children, at their Chicago home and then helped him rob the victims was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison. Jafeth Ramos, 25, pleaded guilty to armed robbery as part of a deal with Cook County prosecutors in which she agreed to testify against her former boyfriend, Diego Uribe Cruz. Uribe Cruz was sentenced to life in prison last month after being convicted of six counts of first-degree murder for the February 2016 killings in Chicago’s Gage Park neighborhood. At Uribe Cruz’s trial, Ramos told...
Mexican prosecutors identify U.S. suspect in killing of Shanquella Robinson
Mexican prosecutors said Thursday they have filed charges against a U.S. woman on suspicion of killing another American seen being beaten in a viral video.Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur did not name the suspect in the Oct. 29 death of Shanquella Robinson.But they said they have approached Mexican federal prosecutors and diplomats to try to get the woman extradited to face charges in Mexico.Robinson's death at a resort development in the Baja resort town of San Jose del Cabo shocked people in both countries. The video raised suspicions that Robinson may have died at the hands of...
49 People Sentenced to Death for Killing Man Wrongly Blamed for Forest Fires
Forty-nine people have been sentenced to death by an Algerian court for lynching a man wrongfully accused of starting deadly forest fires. Last year in August, Djamel Ben Ismail was attacked after he arrived at the scene of a forest fire near the capital Algiers in the northern Kabyle region. The 38-year-old artist had tweeted before arriving that he was travelling to the area to “give a hand to our friends” tackling the blaze.
New images of murder suspect released by police
Police hunting for a man in connection with the murder of a woman have released a new image and CCTV footage of him.Alexander Carr, 32, is wanted over the death of Michelle Hanson, whose body was found at a property in Brady Street, Sunderland, on December 2.Detectives have been searching for Carr and the charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of £10,000 for any information that leads to his arrest.👉Carr considers himself able to survive outdoors so he could be taking shelter inside outhouses/unoccupied buildings. Please ensure these are kept locked and secure & if you noticed signs of forced...
What can Idaho victims’ tech tell police about the killer?
(NewsNation) — As technology advances, digital forensics is often used in criminal investigations, and it may be crucial in solving the quadruple homicide of four University of Idaho students who were killed in their home on Nov. 13. Police have not yet said whether they’ve gathered any information from...
Kidnapped teen beaten with baseball bat for 12 hours, then dumped on road, NY cops say
The attackers also poured bleach on the victim, police said.
Mystery of Idaho college murders deepens as glove is found outside Moscow house where four stabbed dead in their sleep
A RETIRED cop has detailed the moment he said he found a glove outside the Idaho house where four students were found stabbed to death. Former homicide detective Chris McDonough confirmed he handed the accessory to police at the scene in Moscow in late November. He said in a video...
Figures seen walking in background of video taken near Idaho crime scene
While authorities have dismissed the significance of bodycam video showing cops stopping suspected underage drinkers on the day of the Idaho student murders, eagle-eyed online sleuths have noticed a detail they may have missed. Several shadowy figures can be seen walking in the background of the footage, which was shot around 2:50 a.m. Nov. 13, about a tenth of a mile from the home where the four University of Idaho students were murdered, Fox News reported. Three students who were stopped by plainclothes officers were not involved in the brutal crime and the footage was of no evidentiary value to investigators, police...
Elderly Woman Escapes Kidnapping Attempt By Alleged Dating App Predator
A 79-year-old woman managed to escape after a Wisconsin man linked to the deaths of two women kidnapped her. Authorities said that the victim was at a restaurant when she was approached by Timothy Luther Olson Jr., who identified himself as Mario. He asked if she wanted to join him for a drink, and she declined.
Boyfriend of Idaho murder victim speaks publicly for the first time: ‘She was the person I loved most’
The boyfriend of slain University of Idaho student Madison “Maddie” Mogen has publicly spoken out for the first time, weeks after she and three friends were stabbed to death in a brutal, yet-to-be-solved attack.Jake Schriger, a fellow student at the university who had been dating Mogen for nearly a year, spoke about his 21-year-old girlfriend at a vigil in Post Falls, Idaho, on 2 December.Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in their off-campus home in the college town of Moscow on 13 November. Three weeks later, the police are yet to name a...
The FBI arrested a Minnesota man who told an informant he was 'pro-mass shooting' and planned to die fighting police
The man was arrested after he bought grenades and parts to convert his guns into illegal machine guns from an undercover agent, the FBI alleged.
Evidence on Bodies of Murdered Idaho Students Could Provide Breakthrough
"The chances that maybe the victims scratched the perpetrator is pretty high," Joseph Giacalone, a retired New York police sergeant, told Newsweek.
Trafficked nanny was paid $40 a month, forced to live in storage room, CA officials say
Despite promising her a three-month work commitment, the couple kept the live-in nanny for more than two years, holding on to her passport and restricting her from leaving the home, prosecutors said.
Takeoff Murder Suspect Receives $5K From Judge For P.I.: Report
After requesting money to pay for a P.I., a judge granted the motion. The DJ accused of killing Takeoff is determined to prove his innocence and Patrick Xavier Clark now has the chance to hire a private investigator. Clark and his attorney have denied the allegations against him as the Houston musician faces murder charges. Prosecutors claim Clark is the person who fired the shots that took the life of Takeoff. The rapper was attending a private event on November 1 with approximately 30 people when a verbal argument turned deadly. Police say Takeoff was an innocent bystander who wasn’t involved in the disagreement.
