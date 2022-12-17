Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Bills' Josh Allen (elbow) limited on Tuesday
Buffalo Bills quarterback Buffalo Bills (elbow) was limited at practice on Tuesday ahead of Week 16's game against the Chicago Bears on Satuday. Allen was listed as limited on Tuesday with a right elbow. It's the first time he's been listed on the injury report with an elbow issue since his injury scare with the same issue earlier this season. A limited session on Tuesday puts him on track to play, but his status should be monitored on Wednesday and Thursday.
numberfire.com
Baltimore's Devin Duvernay (foot) placed on injured reserve, out for remainder of 2022 regular season
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay (foot) will miss the rest of the 2022 regular season. Duvernay has been placed on the injured reserve after he suffered a foot injury during Tuesday's practice. Expect Demarcus Robinson to play a lead role among Baltimore's wideouts going forward. For Week 16's matchup...
numberfire.com
Ryan Tannehill (ankle) reportedly unlikely to play for Titans Week 16
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) has an "uphill battle" to play Week 16 against the Houston Texans, reports Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Tannehill made a brief exit after injuring his ankle during the first drive of the Titans' Week 15 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, but he was able to tough it out and finish the game. However, according to Pelissero, rookie Malik Willis is in line for his third career start. Based on prior performance this season, Willis would be a downgrade for the Titans' pass-catchers and overall offense.
numberfire.com
Fantasy Football: Adjusted Fantasy Points Allowed (Week 16 Update)
As fantasy football players, we need to study matchups each and every week. How exactly to determine the best matchups can be tricky, but rather than look just at yards per carry or passing yards per game allowed, we have better alternatives. Fantasy points per game allowed to opponents can...
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Bills Game This Weekend Could Be Moved or Postponed
The Buffalo Bills have officially clinched a playoff spot, after their 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. The snow did not come until there was about 10 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, but it made for quite a sight as it accumulated fast in Orchard Park. The stands were full of snow from the lake effect snow band from earlier in the day.
numberfire.com
Ravens reportedly claim wide receiver Sammy Watkins off waivers on Tuesday
The Baltimore Ravens have claimed wide receiver Sammy Watkins on Tuesday. Watkins will reportedly return to the Ravens after he played 13 games with Baltimore last season. Expect the veteran to see some snaps alongside Demarcus Robinson, Devin Duvernay, and DeSean Jackson. On 22 targets this season, Watkins has accounted...
numberfire.com
Cincinnati's Hayden Hurst (calf) limited during Tuesday's practice
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (calf) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice. Hurst's limited session is a positive development after he was sidelined two games with a calf ailment. Expect Mitchell Wilcox to see more snaps in Week 16's matchup versus a New England Patriots' defense ranked 23rd (10.3) in FanDuel points allowed per game to tight ends if Hurst is inactive.
numberfire.com
Saints list Chris Olave (hamstring) as estimated DNP on Tuesday
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) was an estimated non-participant on Tuesday. While the Saints did not practice on Tuesday, Olave's estimated absence with a hamstring injury is noteworthy. Expect Rashid Shaheed to see more volume versus a Cleveland Browns' team allowing 26.7 FanDuel points per game to receivers if Olave is unable to suit up.
numberfire.com
Jakobi Meyers (concussion) cleared for Patriots in Week 15
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers will play Sunday in the team's game against the Las Vegas Riaders. Meyers is making his return to the field following a brief absence due to a concussion. Expect him to serve as Mac Jones' top option at wide receiver. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Houston's Nico Collins (foot) DNP on Tuesday
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (foot) was listed as an estimated non-participant on Tuesday. Collins has already missed two straight games with a foot ailment. In a matchup versus a Tennessee Titans' unit allowing 34.4 FanDuel point per game to wideouts, expect Chris Moore to see more targets in Week 16 if Collins is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Bucs' Julio Jones (knee) inactive for Week 15
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have ruled out wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) for Sunday's Week 15 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jones has been dealing with a lingering knee issue for a significant part of the season, and will take the weekend off to manage it. Jones' absence could skew...
numberfire.com
Patrick Beverley (calf) questionable Monday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (calf) is questionable Monday against the Phoenix Suns. LeBron James (ankle) and Austin Reaves (ankle) have both been ruled out for the second leg of the Lakers' back-to-back, so Beverley will have access to a larger role on offense if he can play. Anthony Davis remains out with a foot injury.
numberfire.com
Donte DiVincenzo (illness) ruled out Tuesday for Golden State
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo (illness) is out Tuesday versus the New York Knicks. DiVincenzo will not play after waking up Tuesday with an illness. JaMychal Green has also been ruled out versus the Knicks for a non-COVID illness. Andrew Wiggins (groin) and Stephen Curry (shoulder) are both still out for the Warriors, so Jonathan Kuminga (knee, probable) could draw a start on Tuesday. Anthony Lamb and Moses Moody are candidates for larger roles as well.
numberfire.com
Bulls' Javonte Green (knee) out on Tuesday
Chicago Bulls shooting guard Javonte Green (knee) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Miami Heat. Green has been downgraded from questionable to out and will remain sidelined for Tuesday's clash with the Heat. Patrick Williams and Derrick Jones Jr. could see more minutes with Green ruled out.
numberfire.com
Portland's Josh Hart (ankle) probable on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hart is dealing with an ankle injury and is probable to face the Thunder on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 35.0 minutes against Oklahoma City. Hart's Wednesday projection includes 13.3...
numberfire.com
3 Fantasy Football Tight End Streamer Options for Week 16
The tight end position isn't overflowing with depth. Instead, it's still top-heavy. So, those of you who kicked the can down the road at the position instead of investing in an elite tight end might dabble in the streamer waters. Some of you came out of drafts with the intention of streaming.
numberfire.com
Miami's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) active for Tuesday's game versus Chicago
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is available for Tuesday's contest against the Chicago Bulls. Dedmon will suit up at home after he was listed as probable with left foot plantar fasciitis. In 12.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Dedmon to record 4.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 0.6 assists.
numberfire.com
Clippers list Paul George (knee) as questionable on Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (knee) is questionable to play in Wednesday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. George's status is currently in the air after he was sidelined two games with knee soreness. Expect Nicolas Batum to see more minutes on Wednesday if George remains inactive. George's current Wednesday...
numberfire.com
Heat rule out Jimmy Butler (illness) on Tuesday
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (illness) will not play in Tuesday's contest against the Chicago Bulls. Butler will sit out on Tuesday night after he came down with a stomach illness. In a matchup versus a Bulls' team ranked 27th in opposing true shooting percentage, expect Bam Adebayo to see a boost in usage with Butler inactive.
numberfire.com
Denver's Jamal Murray (knee) out on Tuesday
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (knee) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Murray will not be available after he was ruled out for left knee injury management purposes. Expect Bones Hyland to see a boost in playing time at the guard positions. According to Rotogrinders' Court...
