numberfire.com
Ben Skowronek (calf) out for remainder of Rams' 2022 season
According to head coach Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Ben Skowronek (calf) is expected to miss the remainder of the 2022 season. Skowronek's season is likely over after he suffered a calf strain during Week 15's loss. Expect Tutu Atwell and Brandon Powell to see more snaps going forward.
numberfire.com
Baltimore's Devin Duvernay (foot) placed on injured reserve, out for remainder of 2022 regular season
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay (foot) will miss the rest of the 2022 regular season. Duvernay has been placed on the injured reserve after he suffered a foot injury during Tuesday's practice. Expect Demarcus Robinson to play a lead role among Baltimore's wideouts going forward. For Week 16's matchup...
numberfire.com
Jakobi Meyers (concussion) cleared for Patriots in Week 15
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers will play Sunday in the team's game against the Las Vegas Riaders. Meyers is making his return to the field following a brief absence due to a concussion. Expect him to serve as Mac Jones' top option at wide receiver. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Ravens reportedly claim wide receiver Sammy Watkins off waivers on Tuesday
The Baltimore Ravens have claimed wide receiver Sammy Watkins on Tuesday. Watkins will reportedly return to the Ravens after he played 13 games with Baltimore last season. Expect the veteran to see some snaps alongside Demarcus Robinson, Devin Duvernay, and DeSean Jackson. On 22 targets this season, Watkins has accounted...
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Bills Game This Weekend Could Be Moved or Postponed
The Buffalo Bills have officially clinched a playoff spot, after their 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. The snow did not come until there was about 10 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, but it made for quite a sight as it accumulated fast in Orchard Park. The stands were full of snow from the lake effect snow band from earlier in the day.
numberfire.com
Houston's Nico Collins (foot) DNP on Tuesday
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (foot) was listed as an estimated non-participant on Tuesday. Collins has already missed two straight games with a foot ailment. In a matchup versus a Tennessee Titans' unit allowing 34.4 FanDuel point per game to wideouts, expect Chris Moore to see more targets in Week 16 if Collins is ruled out.
numberfire.com
LaFleur: Green Bay's A.J. Dillon clears concussion protocol on Tuesday
According to head coach Matt LaFleur, Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon cleared concussion protocol on Monday and Tuesday. After leaving Week 15's game with concussion symptoms, Dillon was able to clear protocol twice. If Dillon can practice in full , expect the 24-year old to suit up versus a Miami Dolphins' defense giving up 21.0 FanDuel points per game to running backs.
numberfire.com
Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill (ankle) DNP on Tuesday
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) did not practice on Tuesday. Tannehill's status could be in question after he suffered an ankle injury during Week 15's last second loss. Expect Malik Willis to start under center versus a Houston Texans' team allowing 14.3 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks if Tannehill is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Thunder's Josh Giddey (illness) remains out on Wednesday
Oklahoma City Thunder guard josh Giddey (illness) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Giddey will sit out his third straight game with a non-COVID illness. Expect Aaron Wiggins to log more minutes versus a Portland unit ranked 23rd in defensive rating. According to Rotogrinders' Court...
numberfire.com
Saints list Chris Olave (hamstring) as estimated DNP on Tuesday
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) was an estimated non-participant on Tuesday. While the Saints did not practice on Tuesday, Olave's estimated absence with a hamstring injury is noteworthy. Expect Rashid Shaheed to see more volume versus a Cleveland Browns' team allowing 26.7 FanDuel points per game to receivers if Olave is unable to suit up.
numberfire.com
Cincinnati's Hayden Hurst (calf) limited during Tuesday's practice
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (calf) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice. Hurst's limited session is a positive development after he was sidelined two games with a calf ailment. Expect Mitchell Wilcox to see more snaps in Week 16's matchup versus a New England Patriots' defense ranked 23rd (10.3) in FanDuel points allowed per game to tight ends if Hurst is inactive.
numberfire.com
Fantasy Football: Adjusted Fantasy Points Allowed (Week 16 Update)
As fantasy football players, we need to study matchups each and every week. How exactly to determine the best matchups can be tricky, but rather than look just at yards per carry or passing yards per game allowed, we have better alternatives. Fantasy points per game allowed to opponents can...
numberfire.com
Thunder's Darius Bazley (illness) out on Wednesday
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (illness) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Bazley continues to deal with an illness and will remain sidelined for Wednesday's clash with Portland. His next chance to play will come against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. Bazley...
numberfire.com
Bucs' Julio Jones (knee) inactive for Week 15
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have ruled out wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) for Sunday's Week 15 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jones has been dealing with a lingering knee issue for a significant part of the season, and will take the weekend off to manage it. Jones' absence could skew...
numberfire.com
Packers release Sammy Watkins ahead of Week 15 contest
The Green Bay Packers have released wide receiver Sammy Watkins ahead of their Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Packers released Watkins a few hours before they were slated to play one of the former first-round pick's previous teams. His release could signal the return of rookie Romeo Doubs, who has been sidelined by an ankle injury, to the lineup. Watkins will go on waivers.
numberfire.com
Bears designate Khalil Herbert (hip) to return from injured reserve
The Chicago Bears have designated running back Khalil Herbert (hip) to return from the injured reserve ahead of their Week 16 game against the Buffalo Bills. The Bears will take on the Bills on Saturday in Week 16, but it looks like they could have one of their best skill position players back in the fold. Herbert had earned increased opportunities this season while playing alongside David Montgomery, averaging over 10 touches per game.
numberfire.com
3 Fantasy Football Tight End Streamer Options for Week 16
The tight end position isn't overflowing with depth. Instead, it's still top-heavy. So, those of you who kicked the can down the road at the position instead of investing in an elite tight end might dabble in the streamer waters. Some of you came out of drafts with the intention of streaming.
numberfire.com
Donte DiVincenzo (illness) ruled out Tuesday for Golden State
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo (illness) is out Tuesday versus the New York Knicks. DiVincenzo will not play after waking up Tuesday with an illness. JaMychal Green has also been ruled out versus the Knicks for a non-COVID illness. Andrew Wiggins (groin) and Stephen Curry (shoulder) are both still out for the Warriors, so Jonathan Kuminga (knee, probable) could draw a start on Tuesday. Anthony Lamb and Moses Moody are candidates for larger roles as well.
numberfire.com
Eagles' Jalen Hurts (shoulder) uncertain for Week 16
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained shoulder in the team's Week 15 win over the Chicago Bears and is "uncertain" to play in Week 16 versus the Dallas Cowboys. What It Means:. Hurts took a late hit in the third quarter of the Eagles' Week 15 win over...
numberfire.com
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu moving to the bench Monday
The Atlanta Hawks did not list Onyeka Okongwu in their lineup for Monday's game against the Orlando Magic. Okongwu will play with the Hawks' second unit Monday with John Collins (ankle) back in the lineup for the first time since November. Our models project Okongwu for 30.8 fantasy points tonight,...
