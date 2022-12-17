The Chicago Bears have designated running back Khalil Herbert (hip) to return from the injured reserve ahead of their Week 16 game against the Buffalo Bills. The Bears will take on the Bills on Saturday in Week 16, but it looks like they could have one of their best skill position players back in the fold. Herbert had earned increased opportunities this season while playing alongside David Montgomery, averaging over 10 touches per game.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO