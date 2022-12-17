Read full article on original website
P-22, famous mountain lion recently captured, euthanized by Fish and Wildlife
P-22, the popular mountain lion often referred to as the "Hollywood Cat" or Los Angeles's favorite feline, has been "compassionately" euthanized by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife after veterinarians determined the big cat had too many severe injuries and chronic health problems.Best known for its time roaming through the Hollywood Hills and Griffith Park area, P-22 was captured in Los Feliz on Dec. 12 after a series of incidents that saw the big cat attack several pet animals and a woman. The attacks by P-22 hinted that the mountain lion had been in distress, according to Fish and Wildlife. "This...
Ferrari Splits in Half in Deadly California Crash
A horrifying car crash in southern California killed one person and split a Ferrari in half on Friday, December 16. Orange County authorities reported that the accident took place in the Silverado area along Santiago Canyon Road and Limestone Canyon around 3:45 pm. Three cars were involved, and the driver of the Ferrari was pronounced dead at the scene.
iPhone emergency service saves California couple
A California couple’s car spun off the road and over a cliff in Angeles National Forest earlier this week. After the accident, they found one of their phones shattered with no cell service, but the iPhone 14 sent their coordinates to rescuers via satellite and helped them text with emergency services. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department rescued the two, hoisting them out of the canyon.Dec. 17, 2022.
Harvey Weinstein dodges sentencing enhancement, faces 18 years
Harvey Weinstein faces a shorter prison sentence in California after a Los Angeles jury failed to reach a verdict on whether the disgraced mogul planned his attack on a woman he was convicted of raping. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench declared a mistrial on the issue Tuesday after...
Harvey Weinstein accuser Ambra Battilana Gutierrez talks about facing him in court: "It's a feeling of being powerful again"
One day after a jury in Los Angeles found former film producer Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape and sexual assault, one of his first accusers to go public, Ambra Battilana Gutierrez, joined "CBS Mornings" in her first broadcast interview since his conviction. Gutierrez went to police in New York seven...
Famed mountain lion P-22 captured in L.A. backyard
After close encounters with residents and apparent attacks on two dogs, the famed mountain lion known as P-22 has been captured, CBS Los Angeles reports.Authorities caught him in a backyard in the Los Feliz neighborhood of L.A., according to a homeowner.She said wildlife officials came to her doorstep at 10:45 a.m. and informed her there was a lion in her backyard and it had been there since Sunday night.She added that officials used what seemed to be a tranquilizing dart on the male feline. They then reportedly took him to the Los Angeles Zoo.According to the California Department of Fish...
Stunning Video Captures Landslide On A California Beach
A landslide recently occurred in Southern California. As clearly shown in the video, it sent dirt and rocks flying onto the beach below. Thankfully, there have been no reports of deaths or injuries whatsoever in relation to the incident.
P-22, LA's famous mountain lion, unlikely to be released back into the wild
Mountain lion P-22, who was captured this week for a health assessment, likely won't be released back into the wild and could potentially be euthanized depending on further medical tests, wildlife experts said.
Witness recounts dramatic moments surrounding wild crash on 10 Freeway in Rosemead
Regina Jones says that instinct prompted her to film the driver in front of her on Sunday afternoon, when she witnessed a dramatic crash that left two injured. She pulled out her phone after witnessing another car driving erratically along the eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway in Rosemead at around 1 p.m., just moments before that car slammed into the side of an overpass and rolled over onto its side."It shocked me. I was like, 'Wow, what just happened?'" Jones said. "Your heart is racing. Everything is racing."The car came to a stop in a lane usually reserved for buses,...
Remains identified as missing I.E. man; 2 bodies likely related
Authorities said Thursday that human remains found in November have been identified as a Nuevo man who was reported missing in July. Two other sets of human remains found at the scene are still unidentified.On Nov. 18, 2022, San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of human remains found in a remote area near Kramer Junction, about 35 miles west of Barstow, Calif.Deputies found three sets of human remains at the scene, according to the department. Sheriff's homicide detectives began an investigation.One of the victims has been positively identified as Enrique Saltos Gallegos. Gallegos and two other people...
