After close encounters with residents and apparent attacks on two dogs, the famed mountain lion known as P-22 has been captured, CBS Los Angeles reports.Authorities caught him in a backyard in the Los Feliz neighborhood of L.A., according to a homeowner.She said wildlife officials came to her doorstep at 10:45 a.m. and informed her there was a lion in her backyard and it had been there since Sunday night.She added that officials used what seemed to be a tranquilizing dart on the male feline. They then reportedly took him to the Los Angeles Zoo.According to the California Department of Fish...

