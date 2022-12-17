ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

P-22, famous mountain lion recently captured, euthanized by Fish and Wildlife

P-22, the popular mountain lion often referred to as the "Hollywood Cat" or Los Angeles's favorite feline, has been "compassionately" euthanized by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife after veterinarians determined the big cat had too many severe injuries and chronic health problems.Best known for its time roaming through the Hollywood Hills and Griffith Park area, P-22 was captured in Los Feliz on Dec. 12 after a series of incidents that saw the big cat attack several pet animals and a woman. The attacks by P-22 hinted that the mountain lion had been in distress, according to Fish and Wildlife. "This...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Ferrari Splits in Half in Deadly California Crash

A horrifying car crash in southern California killed one person and split a Ferrari in half on Friday, December 16. Orange County authorities reported that the accident took place in the Silverado area along Santiago Canyon Road and Limestone Canyon around 3:45 pm. Three cars were involved, and the driver of the Ferrari was pronounced dead at the scene.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC News

iPhone emergency service saves California couple

A California couple’s car spun off the road and over a cliff in Angeles National Forest earlier this week. After the accident, they found one of their phones shattered with no cell service, but the iPhone 14 sent their coordinates to rescuers via satellite and helped them text with emergency services. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department rescued the two, hoisting them out of the canyon.Dec. 17, 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Denver

Famed mountain lion P-22 captured in L.A. backyard

After close encounters with residents and apparent attacks on two dogs, the famed mountain lion known as P-22 has been captured, CBS Los Angeles reports.Authorities caught him in a backyard in the Los Feliz neighborhood of L.A., according to a homeowner.She said wildlife officials came to her doorstep at 10:45 a.m. and informed her there was a lion in her backyard and it had been there since Sunday night.She added that officials used what seemed to be a tranquilizing dart on the male feline. They then reportedly took him to the Los Angeles Zoo.According to the California Department of Fish...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Witness recounts dramatic moments surrounding wild crash on 10 Freeway in Rosemead

Regina Jones says that instinct prompted her to film the driver in front of her on Sunday afternoon, when she witnessed a dramatic crash that left two injured. She pulled out her phone after witnessing another car driving erratically along the eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway in Rosemead at around 1 p.m., just moments before that car slammed into the side of an overpass and rolled over onto its side."It shocked me. I was like, 'Wow, what just happened?'" Jones said. "Your heart is racing. Everything is racing."The car came to a stop in a lane usually reserved for buses,...
ROSEMEAD, CA
CBS LA

Remains identified as missing I.E. man; 2 bodies likely related

Authorities said Thursday that human remains found in November have been identified as a Nuevo man who was reported missing in July. Two other sets of human remains found at the scene are still unidentified.On Nov. 18, 2022, San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of human remains found in a remote area near Kramer Junction, about 35 miles west of Barstow, Calif.Deputies found three sets of human remains at the scene, according to the department. Sheriff's homicide detectives began an investigation.One of the victims has been positively identified as Enrique Saltos Gallegos. Gallegos and two other people...
NUEVO, CA
CBS News

CBS News

583K+
Followers
75K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy