PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE | CITY OF LA MARQUE

TEXAS COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT PROGRAM

The City of La Marque will hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. on December 19, 2022, 1109-B Bayou Road, La Marque, TX 77568, regarding the submission of an application to the Texas Department of Agriculture for one or more Texas Community Development Block Grant Program (TxCDBG) grants for Program Year 2023. City of La Marque may be eligible to participate in the Community Development Fund, Colonia Fund Construction Program, Colonia Economically Distressed Areas Program, Fire, Ambulance & Service Truck (FAST), and/or Downtown Revitalization Program. The purpose of this meeting is to allow citizens an opportunity to discuss the citizen participation plan, the development of local housing and community development needs, the amount of TxCDBG funding available, all eligible TxCDBG activities, and the use of past TxCDBG funds. The City encourages citizens to participate in the development of