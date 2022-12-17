HOUSTON (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs expect to get wide receiver Kadarius Toney back on Sunday against the Houston Texans according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Toney, Kansas City’s midseason pass-catching acquisition, did not play during the last three games after suffering a hamstring injury during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO