mymodernmet.com

Dog Stuck in Shelter for Over a Year Is Caught Smiling Himself to Sleep After Finally Getting Adopted

There are so many sweet souls in animal shelters that are just waiting for their person to find them and take them home. Sadly, bigger and older dogs are usually overlooked in favor of smaller pups. Some people mistake them for being too intimidating or aggressive; but, in actuality, these big lugs are usually sweethearts who will love you unconditionally. Petey the dog is a prime example of this. After being stuck at a shelter for over a year, he finally found his forever home. To make everything more inspiring, his new family even shared a picture of Petey sleeping with a smile on his face after moving in.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Amanda Lamb: Thanks for asking

RALEIGH, N.C. — She’s doing great, thanks for asking!. Once your children are out in the world, the question most people ask you is: “How is she doing?”. Sometimes, this is merely just a courtesy, a polite question people ask in routine conversation. But at other times, it is done with a tilt of the head, and maybe a little nod as if to say: Is she really doing okay?
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Dozens pack Moore Square in Raleigh to watch World Cup

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Sunday fans across the world cheered on Argentina and France during the 2022 World Cup and fans in Raleigh weren’t shy about who they were rooting for. “The atmosphere is so great, the people out here, it’s a great vibe, people are cheering,...
RALEIGH, NC
CBS 17

Tractor-trailer hits fire engine as crews respond to NC crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A tractor-trailer hit a fire engine on Monday while crews were on the scene of a crash on Interstate 85, according to the Greensboro Fire Department. No one was inside Engine 61 when it was hit. No one was hurt, including the driver of the tractor-trailer. The fire truck was heavily […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL

Five Star opens Durham location

DURHAM, N.C. — Five Star has opened its doors at the American Tobacco Campus in Durham. The restaurant is located at 318 Blackwell St. in the Reed Building adjacent to the Lucky Strike Water Tower. Five Star is open for online and take-out orders Monday through Friday. A grab...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Arctic blast arriving for Christmas in central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Our next big weather-maker is expected to bring widespread rain to our area the second half of the week, and while snow chances have gone down, a few snow flurries Friday can’t be ruled out in the morning or early afternoon. The overall set-up...
RALEIGH, NC
wpde.com

Kidnapped child, another missing since May found on NC highway: Troopers

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A kidnapped child abducted from South Carolina Monday was found along with another child missing since May. North Carolina State Highway Patrol said they were notified around 1:13 p.m. by the Rock Hill Police Dept. about the child abduction involving a 5-year-old girl. The abductor was believed to be traveling through North Carolina possibly en route to Virginia.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 dead in Raleigh motorcycle crash, troopers say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died in a motorcycle crash on Six Forks Road in Raleigh Monday evening, according to State Troopers. This happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Six Forks Road at Mt. Vernon Church Road. Troopers said the motorcycle was going southbound when the female driver...
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Flowers Plantation Home Sustains Fire Damage

CLAYTON – A weekend fire damaged a home on Coffee Tree Lane in Flowers Plantation. The fire was reported at 3:18pm Sunday in an almost new home near the intersection of Buffalo Road and NC Highway 42. A 10 year-old reportedly called 911 reporting his home was on fire...
CLAYTON, NC

