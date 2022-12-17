Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Triangle plumbers prepare for freezing pipes, urge homeowners to take precautions
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Christmas is approaching this weekend, and with it, the possibility of subfreezing temperatures. Jason Litvak, general manager at Michael & Son Services, said they are expecting a higher number of calls as temperatures dip down into the teens later this week. “Once it drops below...
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best expensive restaurants around the country.
Arctic air, wet weather sets up chance of ‘brief’ rain-snow mix on Friday before Christmas in Triad
(WGHP) — This week, there’s a chance we could see some of the season’s first few snowflakes in the Piedmont Triad, but the main forecast will be bitter cold and wet weather. According to FOX8 Meteorologist Charles Ewing, we’re in for a cold week with highs floating in the mid-40s through Friday. A Gulf Coast […]
More than 30,000 candles recalled because they can burn too hot, jars can break
Advantage Sales & Marketing is recalling more than 30,000 of its Good Matters Three-Wick Candles because of fire and laceration hazards, officials said.
Dog Stuck in Shelter for Over a Year Is Caught Smiling Himself to Sleep After Finally Getting Adopted
There are so many sweet souls in animal shelters that are just waiting for their person to find them and take them home. Sadly, bigger and older dogs are usually overlooked in favor of smaller pups. Some people mistake them for being too intimidating or aggressive; but, in actuality, these big lugs are usually sweethearts who will love you unconditionally. Petey the dog is a prime example of this. After being stuck at a shelter for over a year, he finally found his forever home. To make everything more inspiring, his new family even shared a picture of Petey sleeping with a smile on his face after moving in.
Amanda Lamb: Thanks for asking
RALEIGH, N.C. — She’s doing great, thanks for asking!. Once your children are out in the world, the question most people ask you is: “How is she doing?”. Sometimes, this is merely just a courtesy, a polite question people ask in routine conversation. But at other times, it is done with a tilt of the head, and maybe a little nod as if to say: Is she really doing okay?
Dozens pack Moore Square in Raleigh to watch World Cup
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Sunday fans across the world cheered on Argentina and France during the 2022 World Cup and fans in Raleigh weren’t shy about who they were rooting for. “The atmosphere is so great, the people out here, it’s a great vibe, people are cheering,...
A Family Day out in Johnston County (Shopping & Christmas Holiday Lights)
As you’re closing out the busy Holiday season, why not bring an element of fun to the shopping mundane with some Christmas bargains, unique stores, a delicious meal, and Christmas lights?. We have a knack for dressing up the mundane in a sparkling suit, and we set out to...
Tractor-trailer hits fire engine as crews respond to NC crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A tractor-trailer hit a fire engine on Monday while crews were on the scene of a crash on Interstate 85, according to the Greensboro Fire Department. No one was inside Engine 61 when it was hit. No one was hurt, including the driver of the tractor-trailer. The fire truck was heavily […]
Raleigh coffee shop displays stunning charcoal portraits painted by employee
Yai grew up in Thailand and journeyed to America to work in restaurants. But he has always loved art. He taught himself how to draw, and today his stunning charcoal portraits hang in the Raleigh coffee shop where he works. Yai grew up in Thailand and journeyed to America to...
Five Star opens Durham location
DURHAM, N.C. — Five Star has opened its doors at the American Tobacco Campus in Durham. The restaurant is located at 318 Blackwell St. in the Reed Building adjacent to the Lucky Strike Water Tower. Five Star is open for online and take-out orders Monday through Friday. A grab...
Arctic blast arriving for Christmas in central NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Our next big weather-maker is expected to bring widespread rain to our area the second half of the week, and while snow chances have gone down, a few snow flurries Friday can’t be ruled out in the morning or early afternoon. The overall set-up...
Thousands in person, millions online enjoy esports tournament in Raleigh
A major tournament, watched by millions around the world, is wrapping up this weekend. It's not the World Cup, it's an esports competition in downtown Raleigh. Players entered the arena Sunday, but the competition is not on a field or court; Sunday's contest took place on a virtual battlefield. Landing...
Kidnapped child, another missing since May found on NC highway: Troopers
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A kidnapped child abducted from South Carolina Monday was found along with another child missing since May. North Carolina State Highway Patrol said they were notified around 1:13 p.m. by the Rock Hill Police Dept. about the child abduction involving a 5-year-old girl. The abductor was believed to be traveling through North Carolina possibly en route to Virginia.
'It's really exciting': Return of Durham's holiday parade brings huge crowds to Main Street
"Just everyone having fun"
One Moore County woman on a mission to help those impacted most by power grid attack
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Keenya Taylor wears many hats in the Salvation Army in Moore County, since she works alone. The past two weeks have been busy for her, as she worked to assist families impacted after two energy substations were attacked leading to county-wide power outages. “It’s not...
Local rescue helping find homes for 60+ animals surrendered in Pittsylvania and Halifax counties
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50 pigs and 13 goats were recently surrendered from two families in Pittsylvania County and Halifax County. The animals were in severe condition when they were rescued by animal control and Ziggy’s Rescue Farm Sanctuary. ”When we first saw these pigs, they...
Gov. Cooper commutes sentence of NC woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ 20 years ago
Danahey was arrested after an investigation found that she set fire to a futon on a deck at the Campus Walk Apartments off Spring Garden Road on Feb. 15, 2002. She later admitted to starting the fire as a Valentine's prank on an ex-boyfriend.
1 dead in Raleigh motorcycle crash, troopers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died in a motorcycle crash on Six Forks Road in Raleigh Monday evening, according to State Troopers. This happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Six Forks Road at Mt. Vernon Church Road. Troopers said the motorcycle was going southbound when the female driver...
Flowers Plantation Home Sustains Fire Damage
CLAYTON – A weekend fire damaged a home on Coffee Tree Lane in Flowers Plantation. The fire was reported at 3:18pm Sunday in an almost new home near the intersection of Buffalo Road and NC Highway 42. A 10 year-old reportedly called 911 reporting his home was on fire...
