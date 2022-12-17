Read full article on original website
Statesboro Police Department and Statesboro Fire hosting outdoor Christmas movie night
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Families in Statesboro have the chance to start the week of Christmas with some holiday classics. The Statesboro Police Department and Statesboro Fire are joining forces with some local sponsors for an outdoor movie night. How’s this for a lineup A Charlie Brown Christmas, Frosty the...
Statesboro family creates Christmas cards to raise money for charity
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A family in Statesboro has found a creative way to brighten Christmas for many while helping others all year long. Caroline and Harrison Broadwell probably start thinking of Christmas long before any of their friends. Not for what they’ll get, but what they’ll give.
Hinesville children take part in ‘Shop with a Cop’
HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) — The Walmart Super Center in Hinesville was abuzz with the excitement of children Saturday morning while children and Hinesville police officers took part in the Shop with a Cop program. 140 children were treated to a shopping spree capped at $150 per child. The youngsters, many of who would have had […]
Santa’s Calling: Ten years of bringing joy to all the girls and boys
Matthew Gainous is an instructor at Ogeechee Technical College by day and a freelance writer by night. For the last ten years, he has also been “The Man in Red” each December, much to the delight of children all over Statesboro and Bulloch County. This column is part of his Fridge Worthy series.
Claxton Bakery working to keep up with fruitcake demand
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a holiday classic for some while others prefer to pass on this particular dessert. But in Claxton the dessert has been a staple in the city for over a century. It’s a title that Claxton takes seriously: The Fruitcake Capital of the World.
David Keene: A Helper’s Heart
If you want to know what genuine love looks like, meet David Keene. Keene is a man who believes in giving with his whole heart, and in most cases, no matter the ask, he always says “yes.”. Born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida, Keene moved to Statesboro, Georgia, in...
Lyons, Vidalia police departments add full-time clinicians to help with mental health-related calls
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Back in August, WTOC told you about how the Lyons and Vidalia Police Departments were adding full-time clinicians to help with mental health calls. They now have their first two on staff. “Shameeka just shined brightly. I mean, with her qualifications, her experience, and her...
Cedar Grove Cemetery, Lumber City
Cedar Grove is an historic African-American cemetery in Lumber City, across the highway from the white cemetery. It contains a mixture of vernacular and commercial markers. The headstone of Annie Comings is of a style I’ve rarely encountered, which is cruciform but also evokes a human figure or perhaps an angel.
Shuman Farms teaming up with GS QB to give meals to Statesboro Food Bank
Headquartered out of Vidalia, Shuman Farms is teaming up with Georgia Southern Quarterback Kyle Vantrease to give back to families in need this holiday season. Shuman Farms is family-owned and has been in the sweet onion industry for more than 35 years. Today, they are an industry-leader and year-round grower and shipper of premium sweet onions.
Skilled to Work: New website helping Bulloch Co. students
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - High school students in Bulloch County have a new tool to help decide their careers and the training they need. Vocational teachers and counselors met with many of the business and industry leaders they talk to on a regular basis. “We have a lot of...
Dodge County 19-year-old charged with Arson
EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 19-year-old from Eastman is being charged with arson. According to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, Investigators were called out from the State Fire Marshal’s Office to respond to a residential structure fire on Ninth Avenue in Eastman, this fire caused moderate to severe damage to the 41-year-old house that was uninhabited at the time.
Unloaded gun confiscated from Hinesville elementary school student
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — An unloaded gun was confiscated on Friday from a student at a Hinesville elementary school. The Lyman Hall Elementary School student brought the gun to school to show it off to their classmates, according to the Liberty County School District (LCSD). The school district and police are still determining what the […]
Trooper: Single-vehicle crash claims life of Tattnall County EMT
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A part-time EMT is dead following a crash in Montgomery County. According to the Georgia State Patrol, Jon Braddy was traveling north on Bear Creek Road, near Cypress Lane, in a Chevy Tahoe just before 7 p.m. Sunday when his vehicle veered to the right and left the roadway.
Georgia Southern golfer will recieve invite to play in 2023 Masters
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - An Eagle will receive an invite to play in the 2023 Masters in Augusta, Ga. Ben Carr, a fifth-year senior at Georgia Southern University, was the runner-up in the 122nd U.S. Amateur meaning he receives an invite to play in arguably the most prestigious tournament in golf.
Army soldier accused of killing sergeant on Georgia base
FORT STEWART, Ga. — An Army soldier is accused of fatally shooting a sergeant at a Georgia military base on Monday, authorities said. Spc. Shay A. Wilson, 28, of Cambria Heights, New York, was identified as the shooter on Friday by officials at Fort Stewart, WJCL-TV reported. He was charged in a military court with murder in the shooting death of Sgt. Nathan Hillman, 30, of Plum, Pennsylvania.
Emanuel Co Man Shot by Homeowner After Setting House on Fire, GBI Investigating
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating a man’s death that happened on St. Paul Road in Emanuel County. On Thursday, December 15, 2022, at about 3:50 a.m., the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to assist. At about 3:20 a.m., a woman called 911 about...
Statesboro Herald reducing to weekly newspaper
In the Saturday edition of the Statesboro Herald, Jim Healy operations manager for the paper announced the Herald will be reducing their publishing days to one day per week. Beginning on Thursday, January 19, 2023 the local newspaper will only be printed one day per week. They will continue mailing the newspaper on Thursdays.
Statesboro PD arrests man for burglary
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro Police Department has arrested a man for burglary after breaking into two stores. The department said officers responded around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday to Harbor Freight on Highway 80 E for a security alarm activation. There, they found someone had forced their way inside the closed store. Officers reviewed […]
Bond hearing day: Who goes home for Christmas and who stays in jail?
Several individuals will bring in the new year while in the Coffee County Jail after the court denied their release during the last bond hearings this year. While the majority of the individuals on the calendar were denied bond, Judge Andy Spivey granted several of the motions, with some of the defendants also entering pleas to their charges.
Brockington, Martin, and Nolan enter guilty pleas
Several individuals pleaded guilty to their criminal charges last week in the Superior Court of Coffee County. One of the defendants, Latisha Brockington, was previously denied bond three times but has now been released after receiving a lengthy probation sentence. The Douglas Police Department charged Brockington in May after she...
