Lyons, GA

wtoc.com

Statesboro family creates Christmas cards to raise money for charity

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A family in Statesboro has found a creative way to brighten Christmas for many while helping others all year long. Caroline and Harrison Broadwell probably start thinking of Christmas long before any of their friends. Not for what they’ll get, but what they’ll give.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Hinesville children take part in ‘Shop with a Cop’

HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) — The Walmart Super Center in Hinesville was abuzz with the excitement of children Saturday morning while children and Hinesville police officers took part in the Shop with a Cop program. 140 children were treated to a shopping spree capped at $150 per child. The youngsters, many of who would have had […]
HINESVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

Claxton Bakery working to keep up with fruitcake demand

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a holiday classic for some while others prefer to pass on this particular dessert. But in Claxton the dessert has been a staple in the city for over a century. It’s a title that Claxton takes seriously: The Fruitcake Capital of the World.
CLAXTON, GA
Grice Connect

David Keene: A Helper’s Heart

If you want to know what genuine love looks like, meet David Keene. Keene is a man who believes in giving with his whole heart, and in most cases, no matter the ask, he always says “yes.”. Born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida, Keene moved to Statesboro, Georgia, in...
STATESBORO, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Cedar Grove Cemetery, Lumber City

Cedar Grove is an historic African-American cemetery in Lumber City, across the highway from the white cemetery. It contains a mixture of vernacular and commercial markers. The headstone of Annie Comings is of a style I’ve rarely encountered, which is cruciform but also evokes a human figure or perhaps an angel.
LUMBER CITY, GA
wtoc.com

Skilled to Work: New website helping Bulloch Co. students

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - High school students in Bulloch County have a new tool to help decide their careers and the training they need. Vocational teachers and counselors met with many of the business and industry leaders they talk to on a regular basis. “We have a lot of...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Dodge County 19-year-old charged with Arson

EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 19-year-old from Eastman is being charged with arson. According to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, Investigators were called out from the State Fire Marshal’s Office to respond to a residential structure fire on Ninth Avenue in Eastman, this fire caused moderate to severe damage to the 41-year-old house that was uninhabited at the time.
DODGE COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Unloaded gun confiscated from Hinesville elementary school student

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — An unloaded gun was confiscated on Friday from a student at a Hinesville elementary school. The Lyman Hall Elementary School student brought the gun to school to show it off to their classmates, according to the Liberty County School District (LCSD). The school district and police are still determining what the […]
HINESVILLE, GA
WJCL

Trooper: Single-vehicle crash claims life of Tattnall County EMT

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A part-time EMT is dead following a crash in Montgomery County. According to the Georgia State Patrol, Jon Braddy was traveling north on Bear Creek Road, near Cypress Lane, in a Chevy Tahoe just before 7 p.m. Sunday when his vehicle veered to the right and left the roadway.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Georgia Southern golfer will recieve invite to play in 2023 Masters

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - An Eagle will receive an invite to play in the 2023 Masters in Augusta, Ga. Ben Carr, a fifth-year senior at Georgia Southern University, was the runner-up in the 122nd U.S. Amateur meaning he receives an invite to play in arguably the most prestigious tournament in golf.
AUGUSTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Army soldier accused of killing sergeant on Georgia base

FORT STEWART, Ga. — An Army soldier is accused of fatally shooting a sergeant at a Georgia military base on Monday, authorities said. Spc. Shay A. Wilson, 28, of Cambria Heights, New York, was identified as the shooter on Friday by officials at Fort Stewart, WJCL-TV reported. He was charged in a military court with murder in the shooting death of Sgt. Nathan Hillman, 30, of Plum, Pennsylvania.
FORT STEWART, GA
Grice Connect

Statesboro Herald reducing to weekly newspaper

In the Saturday edition of the Statesboro Herald, Jim Healy operations manager for the paper announced the Herald will be reducing their publishing days to one day per week. Beginning on Thursday, January 19, 2023 the local newspaper will only be printed one day per week. They will continue mailing the newspaper on Thursdays.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Statesboro PD arrests man for burglary

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro Police Department has arrested a man for burglary after breaking into two stores. The department said officers responded around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday to Harbor Freight on Highway 80 E for a security alarm activation. There, they found someone had forced their way inside the closed store. Officers reviewed […]
STATESBORO, GA
douglasnow.com

Bond hearing day: Who goes home for Christmas and who stays in jail?

Several individuals will bring in the new year while in the Coffee County Jail after the court denied their release during the last bond hearings this year. While the majority of the individuals on the calendar were denied bond, Judge Andy Spivey granted several of the motions, with some of the defendants also entering pleas to their charges.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

Brockington, Martin, and Nolan enter guilty pleas

Several individuals pleaded guilty to their criminal charges last week in the Superior Court of Coffee County. One of the defendants, Latisha Brockington, was previously denied bond three times but has now been released after receiving a lengthy probation sentence. The Douglas Police Department charged Brockington in May after she...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA

