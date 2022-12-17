Read full article on original website
COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS: The Santa Float
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News offers a nightly series through December 25. We’re calling it “Countdown to Christmas,” and each night on Action 2 News at 10 our reporters will share a story of inspiration and holiday spirit. Tonight we look at a tradition many of us in the Fox Valley grew up with, including reporter Emily Roberts.
Have a winter emergency kit
Green Bay and Appleton airports have the equipment and manpower to keep passengers and planes moving, but they're just one link in a nationwide chain against a national winter storm. Donald Driver, a Packers wide receiver when the program started 20 years ago, was on-hand for the anniversary donation. COUNTDOWN...
Airports staffed, ready for storm and crowds
Midwest Horse Falls Through Ice And Becomes Christmas Miracle
This time of the year you can likely see many Iowans and Midwesterners spending some time out on the ice. You can see people ice fishing, ice skating, or playing some good old-fashioned pond hockey. I don't think this horse was planning on enjoying any winter activities when it found itself in a dangerous situation. Thankfully this terrible situation ends with some good news.
Santa takes flight at Green Bay airport
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Santa Clause traded in his sleigh for an airplane as he greeted children at Austin Straubel International Airport. Hundreds of families gathered in the Jet Blue Air hangar Sunday morning to watch the man with the bag touch down in Green Bay. Five-year-old Green...
Sargento makes Touchdowns for Hunger donation
COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS: Manitowoc light display brightens up holidays for Visitors
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Since 2011, the Lincoln Park Light display in Manitowoc has been astonishing its visitors. The display is sponsored by the Lincoln park zoological society, but individuals often sponsor single displays. Douglas Koch, the Chairman for the Lights of Lincoln park show, says the squirrel is...
Wisconsin child dies from the flu
Memories of Christmas in rural Wisconsin
The Holiday season harkens memories of days gone by ‒ to most of us at least. Oh, young children and teenagers don’t spend much time on the past ‒ they haven’t any, yet ‒ but, give them time. The “olden days” make for especially fond memories to one particular class of people ‒ former farm kids who attended one-room rural schools.
Many Wisconsin Residents Are Flabbergasted By 4 Weird Lights Spotted in the Sky
Several residents have shared videos of 4 weird lights flying in the sky about 35 miles North of Milwaukee, Wisconsin about 2 weeks ago, and no one seems to know what they are. Were Several UFOs Just Spotted Flying Over Wisconsin?. To be completely honest, I don't much buy into...
The Lincoln Light Show astonishes visitors
The fundraiser kicked off with drag bingo hosted by Jojo Jubilee and Jessica Bee Saturday night, followed by a drag show. Dazzling Christmas lights at the Green bay Botanical Garden. Updated: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST. Wonderful Christmas atmosphere thanks to thousands of lights at the Green Bay...
Winter storm prep: We Energies, residents planning for the worst
MILWAUKEE - We Energies and other utility companies are already preparing for snow and wind-caused outages from a winter storm expected to arrive Thursday, Dec. 22. Before flurries fall and winds whip across the area, the work to keep the lights on starts now to ensure every We Energies truck, employee and crew is ready to go – even on the holidays.
Winter Storm Brooklyn to bring snow and wind to Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin's second named winter storm of the season will bring snow and wind to the area just before Christmas. Right now it looks like Winter Storm Brooklyn will have accumulating snow starting Wednesday night and continuing into Friday. The first bit of Winter Storm Brooklyn moves in...
The weather will impact your travel plans in Wisconsin
This week is one of the busiest times of the year for travel. We're here to help you plan your travel schedule for the rest of this week. The best days to travel will be on Tuesday and Wednesday. Avoid travel if you can on Thursday into Friday. The National...
How you can help as Salvation Army enters final push for Christmas Campaign
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay is making its final push to collect donations during the Christmas Campaign. Several events are scheduled for Christmas week. As of this publication, the Salvation Army has reached just 60 percent of the $1.3 million goal. There are...
Wisconsin’s frozen road law begins Wednesday, what that means:
(WFRV) – Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) are reminding motorists that Wisconsin’s frozen road law takes effect on Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. for the northern half of Wisconsin. The frozen road law allows vehicles hauling abrasives or salt for highway winter maintenance and certain forest...
First week of winter will bring 'polar plunge'
From Idaho to Minnesota, temperatures will range between 10 to 30 degrees below average. The bitter cold will spread from Washington to Wisconsin and down through Texas, and will become more extreme, with some areas reaching 45 degrees below normal.
Emergency officials warn Wisconsinites to prepare for Winter Storm Brooklyn
(WLUK) -- As Winter Storm Brooklyn makes its way toward Northeast Wisconsin, the federal government is urging residents to be prepared. According to Regional Administrator Tom Sivak with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Winter Storm Brooklyn is one of the largest storms the agency has seen this season. FEMA is...
Have an emergency kit ready before the winter storm
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re traveling over the holidays, there’s a potential for a lot of snow, whiteouts, and slippery conditions. Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach called the incoming storm “a doozy” Tuesday, but he doesn’t want it to wreck your holiday season.
A holiday blizzard has arrived in Minnesota, but how long will it be here?
Whoever asked Santa for a white Christmas should be pelted with snowballs, as a holiday blizzard has hit the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota, leaving cold temperatures and snow in its path.
