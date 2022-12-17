ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WBAY Green Bay

COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS: The Santa Float

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News offers a nightly series through December 25. We’re calling it “Countdown to Christmas,” and each night on Action 2 News at 10 our reporters will share a story of inspiration and holiday spirit. Tonight we look at a tradition many of us in the Fox Valley grew up with, including reporter Emily Roberts.
NEENAH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Have a winter emergency kit

COUNTDOWN...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Airports staffed, ready for storm and crowds

COUNTDOWN...
GREEN BAY, WI
K92.3

Midwest Horse Falls Through Ice And Becomes Christmas Miracle

This time of the year you can likely see many Iowans and Midwesterners spending some time out on the ice. You can see people ice fishing, ice skating, or playing some good old-fashioned pond hockey. I don't think this horse was planning on enjoying any winter activities when it found itself in a dangerous situation. Thankfully this terrible situation ends with some good news.
IOWA STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Santa takes flight at Green Bay airport

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Santa Clause traded in his sleigh for an airplane as he greeted children at Austin Straubel International Airport. Hundreds of families gathered in the Jet Blue Air hangar Sunday morning to watch the man with the bag touch down in Green Bay. Five-year-old Green...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Sargento makes Touchdowns for Hunger donation

Since the 1950s, Neenah and Menasha firefighters volunteer their time to escort Santa through Fox Valley neighborhoods. Airports staffed, ready...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin child dies from the flu

COUNTDOWN...
GREEN BAY, WI
wisfarmer.com

Memories of Christmas in rural Wisconsin

The Holiday season harkens memories of days gone by ‒ to most of us at least. Oh, young children and teenagers don’t spend much time on the past ‒ they haven’t any, yet ‒ but, give them time. The “olden days” make for especially fond memories to one particular class of people ‒ former farm kids who attended one-room rural schools.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

The Lincoln Light Show astonishes visitors

The fundraiser kicked off with drag bingo hosted by Jojo Jubilee and Jessica Bee Saturday night, followed by a drag show. Dazzling Christmas lights at the Green bay Botanical Garden. Updated: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST. Wonderful Christmas atmosphere thanks to thousands of lights at the Green Bay...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Winter storm prep: We Energies, residents planning for the worst

MILWAUKEE - We Energies and other utility companies are already preparing for snow and wind-caused outages from a winter storm expected to arrive Thursday, Dec. 22. Before flurries fall and winds whip across the area, the work to keep the lights on starts now to ensure every We Energies truck, employee and crew is ready to go – even on the holidays.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fox11online.com

Winter Storm Brooklyn to bring snow and wind to Northeast Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin's second named winter storm of the season will bring snow and wind to the area just before Christmas. Right now it looks like Winter Storm Brooklyn will have accumulating snow starting Wednesday night and continuing into Friday. The first bit of Winter Storm Brooklyn moves in...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

The weather will impact your travel plans in Wisconsin

This week is one of the busiest times of the year for travel. We're here to help you plan your travel schedule for the rest of this week. The best days to travel will be on Tuesday and Wednesday. Avoid travel if you can on Thursday into Friday. The National...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin’s frozen road law begins Wednesday, what that means:

(WFRV) – Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) are reminding motorists that Wisconsin’s frozen road law takes effect on Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. for the northern half of Wisconsin. The frozen road law allows vehicles hauling abrasives or salt for highway winter maintenance and certain forest...
WISCONSIN STATE
CNN

First week of winter will bring 'polar plunge'

From Idaho to Minnesota, temperatures will range between 10 to 30 degrees below average. The bitter cold will spread from Washington to Wisconsin and down through Texas, and will become more extreme, with some areas reaching 45 degrees below normal.
IDAHO STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Have an emergency kit ready before the winter storm

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re traveling over the holidays, there’s a potential for a lot of snow, whiteouts, and slippery conditions. Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach called the incoming storm “a doozy” Tuesday, but he doesn’t want it to wreck your holiday season.
BROWN COUNTY, WI

