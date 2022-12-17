Read full article on original website
Need a pediatrician? These Alabama counties have zero.
Twenty-three counties in Alabama don’t have any local pediatricians, making it difficult for children in those communities to access quality, comprehensive healthcare. AL.com analyzed data obtained by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Many communities still have family practitioners and county health departments that care for children and families....
What Those Numbers On Your Alabama License Plate Really Mean
Have you ever wondered what the meaning of the numbers and letters are on your Alabama license plate?. I've always wondered but never really bothered to go dig in to find out. Well, recently I came across information that is gonna help me get a lot more sleep at night because I won't randomly wake up in the middle of the night, wondering what are those numbers on the back of my license plate really mean.
West Alabama Buys Supplies For Upcoming Bitter Cold Christmas
The simple facts this Christmas in West Alabama are, well, Baby, IT'S COLD OUTSIDE!. Low temps in the TEENS over the next several days in the region. Friday and Saturday night lows are 13 and 18 degrees. Ok, that's cold for Alabama. I would argue that is cold for any...
Sub-Freezing Temps Expected in Alabama Prompts Hard Freeze Watch
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a "Hard Freeze Watch." This watch starts on Friday, December 23 at 12:00 a.m. until Sunday, December 25 at 9:00 a.m. Dangerously cold air is on the way to the Deep South including Alabama. This “Hard Freeze Watch” truly means “stay watchful” and “be prepared” for conditions to impact your area. There is the potential for sub-freezing temperatures to take place over a prolonged period.
altoday.com
Alabama Power warns Alabamians to be ready for extremely cold temperatures
Christmas in Alabama is a time for family and throwing footballs in the backyard. Some years, Christmas lunch could be served out on the patio, but not this year. We are approaching a holiday weekend with a forecast for frigid temperatures beginning before dawn on Friday, December 23. Alabama Power Company is advising people to be prepared for the freezing weather.
Smith Lake Alabama Home Makes Most Unique Airbnb in America List
I love checking out Travel and Leisure for ideas for traveling. I stumbled upon their “The Most Unique Airbnb in Every U.S. State.” So of course, being nosey, I jumped directly to Alabama. All I got to say is WOW! It is a Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired show home...
Alabama faces cold, wind and maybe snow as Christmas nears
Alabama will have to deal with a host of winter weather this week. There will be bitter cold, icy wind chills, chilly rain and maybe even some snow. It’s the cold that concerns the National Weather Service the most. Arctic air will spill over the state starting late Thursday and will bring some of the coldest temperatures this state has seen in years.
15 new Mississippi road projects were just approved. Is one of them in your part of the state?
From Marshall County in the north to Jackson County in the south, the Mississippi Transportation Commission at its December 12 meeting awarded contracts for maintenance projects throughout Mississippi. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the 15 projects, which will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state. “A...
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama among 25 states urging Biden to end federal Public Health Emergency
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - GOP governors in 25 states, including Alabama, have written to President Joe Biden, asking the White House to end the federal Public Health Emergency issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. In a letter to the president, Gov. Kay Ivey and other state chief...
thebamabuzz.com
15 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Dec. 19
We’ve got the inside scoop on 15 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Learn about these construction permits. Thanks to our friends at Southern Exposure Information, we’ve got the list of...
4 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
Fire destroys piece of Mississippi history dating back to 1700s and earliest days of state’s frontier
A Saturday fire destroyed part of a historic home in Mississippi that dates back to the late 1700s. The Adams County residence at 235 Foster Mound Road, known as Foster’s Mound, is a Greek Revival-style structure that began as a double-pen pen log tobacco house built atop an Indian mound by James Foster, who settled in Natchez during the English colonial period between 1763 and 1779. The tobacco house was later enlarged and remodeled to serve as a family residence for the Foster family.
YAHOO!
These giant Mississippi state record catfish weigh over 100 pounds, but how old are they?
They are truly giant fish; two Mississippi state record blue catfish weighing over 100 pounds caught this year. And how quickly these fish can reach weights like that may come as a surprise to you. On April 7, Eugene Cronley of Brandon was fishing in the Mississippi River near Natchez....
This host is No. 1 among all first-year Airbnb listings in Mississippi for 2022
Mississippi’s No. 1 new Airbnb Host knows how to make a first impression. The woman with a listing in Jackson has been announced as the state’s top host, with nearly 100 check-ins in her first year of hosting guests using the Airbnb website. Airbnb made the announcement Monday,...
Montgomery twins Brooke and Breanna Bennett push to end period poverty
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
Snow surprise today, cold rain in much of state
A few locations in northern Mississippi are seeing a few snow flurries this morning! According to social media posts, flurries and a wintry mix were seen near Batesville, Tupelo, Grenada, Vaiden, and Louisville. Today will be a gloomy start to our week as thick clouds help keep our temperatures in...
thebamabuzz.com
NEW OPENING: Jim ‘N Nick’s opens its first location in Foley
Don’t forget your bibs—Jim ‘N Nicks has opened a new location in Foley, Alabama! From classic pulled pork sandwiches to satisfying Southern burgers, get ready to dive into these delicious details. Welcome to Foley, Jim ‘N Nicks. Jim ‘N Nick’s Community BBQ recently celebrated the grand...
apr.org
Study: Alabama ranks near the bottom for job hunters
Alabama’s economy has added close to fifty thousand jobs so far this year. Still, that didn’t help the State do well in a national study on best places to find a job. The financial website Wallethub ranked Alabama at forty two of the fifty states. Analysts looked at metrics including salaries, job growth, workplace satisfaction, and salaries to create their report. Wallethub spokesman Jill Gonzales says those basic things are where Alabama falls short…
3M to stop making ‘forever chemicals’ by 2025: What does that mean for Alabama?
The 3M company announced Tuesday that it will stop manufacturing or using PFAS, or “forever chemicals,” by 2025 at all of its facilities, including the plant in Decatur. The decision comes amid a flurry of legal and regulatory actions over the increased risk of health problems, including cancer, that are associated with long-term exposure to these chemicals in drinking water.
Explore Hundreds Of Feet Below The Earth’s Surface On This Cave Tour In Alabama
Bryant Mountain Cave, located in Sims Cave Park, Alabama, is a truly magical experience for those who love exploring underground wonders. The cave itself is a long, winding network of tunnels and chambers, filled with stalactites and stalagmites that have been forming for millions of years. As you make your way through the cave, you'll encounter a variety of geological formations, including flowstones, columns, and even a few waterfalls.
