Kroger is Set to Reopen its Prosper Store With a 2 Days CelebrationMadocProsper, TX
Mountain Mike’s Pizza Opens its First Location In LewisvilleMadocLewisville, TX
Frisco Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFrisco, TX
Spiral Diner & Bakery Brings Vegan Cuisine Home for the Holidays This November & DecemberSteven DoyleFort Worth, TX
Tree lighting in McKinney: colors and joy, white ornaments to welcome winterAmy ChristieMckinney, TX
A Weekend To Remember For Area High School Football Teams
History was abundant this past weekend at AT&T Stadium in Arlington as the venue hosted several days of championships to wrap up the high school football season. In particular, one little area of South Dallas was the most talked about during the weekend. On Friday, the Dallas South Oak Cliff...
Texas A&M Football: Can the Aggies Hold On To This Recruit?
As Early Signing Day approaches for the high school football ranks, teams around the nation are making their closing pitches to highly coveted recruits— and those verbally committed to Texas A&M football are not immune to these overtures. One of the longer-tenured commitments in the class, CB Jayvon Thomas, has been fielding attention from TCU for most of the cycle, and it looks like the Horned Frogs are turning up the temperature.
Texas' high school football championships: What we love, and what to change
State title games in Arlington have become a tradition. Should it stay that way?
fox4news.com
DeSoto, Duncanville win 6A state football titles
ARLINGTON, Texas - DeSoto and Duncanville completed a Dallas County sweep of Class 6A football state titles on Saturday. It was Duncanville’s first high school football championship since 1998. Caden Durham ran for three touchdowns in the 28-21 win over Houston-area football powerhouse Galena Park North Shore in the...
dallasexpress.com
DeSoto Wins 6A Division II Championship
DeSoto won its second state championship in program history, defeating Austin Vandegrift 42-17 in the 6A Division II title game on Saturday at AT&T Stadium. DeSoto had 346 yards of offense in the first half, taking a 21-10 lead into the locker room. The lead might have been wider if not for two lost fumbles by DeSoto (14-2) inside the Vandegrift (14-2) 10-yard line—one in the first quarter and one in the second quarter.
WFAA
Parade to celebrate South Oak Cliff's back-to-back state championships postponed to Jan. 7
DALLAS — A parade to celebrate the South Oak Cliff High School football team's back-to-back state championships has been postponed due to weather. The parade was originally scheduled for this Friday, Dec. 23, but due to the arctic air that'll bring temperatures to dangerous levels, the event will now be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
MaxPreps
High school basketball: Duncanville takes over No. 1 spot in MaxPreps Top 25
The Panthers have won 60 of their past 61 games dating back to back to the 2020-21 season and own five wins over ranked opponents this season. A thrilling week of games at the City of Palms Classic sets up a pair of dream semifinal matchups as No. 2 Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.) faces No. 4 Columbus (Miami) and No. 3 Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia) battles No. 5 Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.) after all four quarterfinal matchups came down to the wire earlier on Monday.
DeSoto, December 20 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in DeSoto. The DeSoto High School soccer team will have a game with DeSoto High School on December 19, 2022, 16:00:00. The DeSoto High School soccer team will have a game with DeSoto High School on December 19, 2022, 17:30:00.
McKinney North, McKinney Boyd high schools to receive athletic facility renovations
McKinney ISD approved two contracts to renovate McKinney Boyd High School and McKinney North High School athletic facilities at its Dec. 13 board of trustees meeting. (Courtesy McKinney ISD) Renovations are coming to the McKinney North High School tennis courts and McKinney Boyd High School indoor turf football field. The...
Did you win? 2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Dallas-Fort Worth
DALLAS (KDAF) — If winning is the name of the game, teams across Texas are getting it done as high school football winds down and the pressure of the College Football Playoff and end of the NFL regular season is at its peak for Dallas-Fort Worth’s Cowboys and Horned Frogs. But someone else in DFW is doing some winning thanks to the lottery.
RealGM
Mark Cuban Wants To Build New Arena As Part Of Resort And Casino Complex
Mark Cuban has big dreams for Dallas. Part of those dreams include building a new arena as part of a downtown resort and casino complex. “My goal, and we’d partner with Las Vegas Sands, is when we build a new arena it’ll be in the middle of a resort and casino,” Cuban told The Dallas Morning News. “That’s the mission.”
Another California company relocating headquarters to Texas – Boingo Wireless
(The Center Square) – Boingo Wireless, a total connectivity provider of distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi and private networks, is building a new office in Frisco, with plans to relocate its corporate headquarters from Los Angeles to the rapidly expanding north Texas city, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday. The announcement is yet another example of many California businesses that continue to relocate to Texas, with the exodus ramping up since Gov. Gavin Newsom took office. ...
WacoTrib.com
Midway ISD superintendent pick drops out
Midway Independent School District will continue its superintendent search after its lone finalist formally withdrew his candidacy Monday. Joseph Coburn, who works as chief of operations at Fort Worth Independent School District, withdrew his candidacy “due to personal reasons,” according to a district press release. It does not offer further detail.
travelawaits.com
7 Quaint Small Towns To Visit Near Dallas
As one of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States, there is no denying that Dallas–Fort Worth is a bustling community. When you need a break from all of the hustle and bustle of the city, it is nice to know that there are numerous quaint small towns to visit near Dallas. These small towns are big on charm, and they have just the right mix of tranquility and modern conveniences to give you the perfect break from the city.
WFAA
Two North Texas cities crack Top 10 in new study ranking happiest in the U.S.
Frisco comes in at No. 5 and Plano at No. 6. The happiest city in America? Sunnyvale, California. The only other Texas city to crack the Top 50? Austin.
WFAA
Plano woman earns doctoral degree from UT-Dallas, marking the 10th degree their family has earned from the university
RICHARDSON, Texas — A 64-year-old Plano woman earned her doctoral degree from the University of Texas at Dallas (UTD) on Friday, marking the 10th degree earned within her family from the university. UTD officials said Roberta Hawkins received her doctoral hood with assistance from her daughter, Jessica, in materials...
Police ask for help locating missing Texas A&M student from Flower Mound
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are asking the public for help finding a Texas A&M student who went missing last week.Tanner Hoang, 22, was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in College Station, according to CBS affiliate KBTX. He and his family are from Flower Mound.Flower Mound police have yet to comment.Hoang's family said on social media that they were in town to watch him graduate. After he went missing, however, they learned he had fallen short of the requirements to graduate. Texas A&M confirmed he was not part of the ceremonies. His father said that a text he sent at 8:30 a.m. was read before Tanner's phone turned off, and that Tanner's debit card was used at about noon on Friday at a gas station in Caldwell.The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley said that Tanner may be in a silver 2009 Lexus with the Texas license plate BS2C737.If you have any information on Tanner's whereabouts, please contact the College Station Police Department at (979) 764-3600.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Dec. 19 afternoon forecast
Arctic air is on its way to North Texas and it will send temperatures tumbling. There will be freezing temperatures and sub-zero wind chills. FOX 4's Evan Andrews takes a look at when the cold air is coming and just how cold you can expect it to get.
Driver killed in collision with a DART bus in Pleasant Grove
A driver is dead in Dallas after his car collided with a DART bus in Pleasant Grove Saturday night. Police have not yet said which driver is to blame.
fox4news.com
Frisco, Plano among the 10 happiest in the country, study shows
Frisco and Plano are two of the happiest cities in the country, according to a new study from the University of Pennsylvania. The study looked at the 200 largest cities in the country based on 13 different metrics in three categories: personal finance, well-being and quality of life. Frisco finished...
