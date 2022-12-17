Read full article on original website
Padres Add Ex-Yankees Bat To Join Xander Bogaerts In San Diego
The San Diego Padres reportedly agreed to a deal with former New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter on Tuesday. AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reported it was a one-year deal with a player option for 2024. New York Post’s Jon Heyman added the deal guarantees $12 million with $6 million for each year plus incentives.
Kiké Hernández Enthusiastically Reacts To Reported Justin Turner Signing
At least one member of the Red Sox is happy to see Justin Turner come to Boston. The Red Sox reportedly have signed the 38-year-old to a two-year deal, as reported by ESPN’s Joon Lee. The former Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman will bring a veteran presence to the roster, one which Kiké Hernández is clearly welcoming based on his latest tweets.
How ESPN Graded Red Sox’s Reported Justin Turner Deal
The Red Sox and Dodgers basically swapped designated hitters, with Justin Turner reportedly agreeing to a contract with Boston while J.D. Martinez reportedly landed a one-year deal with Los Angeles. Through that prism, the development could be viewed as a wash. But Turner nevertheless represents a decent short-term pickup for...
Giants Postpone Carlos Correa’s Introductory Press Conference
Tuesday was going to be the day Carlos Correa was introduced by the San Francisco Giants after agreeing to a massive 13-year, $350 million deal. But a few hours before it was scheduled to take place, San Francisco postponed the press conference. It’s unclear why the event could not go...
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Were Patriots Screwed By Refs On Tyquan Thornton Incompletion?
LAS VEGAS — The Patriots ultimately were their own worst enemies during the first half of Sunday’s game against the Raiders, but they also might’ve been on the wrong end of some bad officiating. Trailing 10-3 on a second-and-6 with 1:29 left in the first half, Mac...
What Did Josh McDaniels Say To Mac Jones During On-Field Embrace?
Following an unspeakable loss to the Raiders on Sunday afternoon, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones received a message from Las Vegas head coach and former New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. McDaniels’ message wasn’t exactly clear, though he seemed to strike an optimistic tone when speaking with the second-year quarterback who...
MLB Rumors: Versatile Silver Slugger Winner Heading To Angels
Brandon Drury has found yet another home in his professional baseball journey. The super utility player reportedly agreed to join the seventh team of his Major League Baseball career by signing a two-year deal worth $17 million to become a member of the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.
Xander Bogaerts Pens Farewell Message To Red Sox Nation
Longtime Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts has agreed to head west to San Diego but first wanted to thank the fans that supported him for the past decade. Bogaerts, who officially signed an 11-year contract with the San Diego Padres on Dec. 9, took to Instagram on Monday and posted his farewell message to the only organization he’s ever known.
How Steve Cohen, Mets Convinced Justin Verlander To Sign With Team
The New York Mets have been winning a lot this offseason and no win was bigger than signing Justin Verlander. The Mets officially signed the reigning American League Cy Young on Dec. 7., giving him a two-year, $86.7 million deal with a $35 million vesting option for 2025. Verlander became owner Steve Cohen’s first priority after Jacob deGrom left New York to sign a five-year deal with the Texas Rangers.
MLB Insider Floats Red Sox Idea After J.D. Martinez Joins Dodgers
Could the Red Sox replace J.D. Martinez with a fellow veteran slugger?. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman kicked around the idea after Martinez left Boston in free agency to reportedly sign a one-year deal with the Dodgers. Martinez’s new deal might have marked the end of the road in Los Angeles for Justin Turner, who’s been with the organization since 2014 and turned 38 last month. Heyman on Saturday reported the Dodgers haven’t definitively moved on from Turner, but if he ultimately does need to find a new home, perhaps the Red Sox could provide it.
Celtics Rumors: Grant Williams’ Market Garnering ‘Strong Interest’
Grant Williams and the Boston Celtics were unable to agree on a contract extension before the start of the NBA season. As a result, it could lead to an offseason full of options for the 24-year-old forward. With Williams in the midst of just his fourth NBA campaign, taking a...
Mets’ Kodai Senga Wastes No Time Giving Phillies Bulletin-Board Material
The New York Mets officially introduced Kodai Senga at a press conference Monday, and the Japanese pitcher wasted no time in adding a little fuel to the team’s rivalry with the Philadelphia Phillies. Senga, who signed a five-year, $75 million contract with the Mets in free agency after spending...
Wise Guys Clearly Had Inside Track On Jalen Hurts Injury, Capitalized With MVP Bets
Prior to initial injury reports centering on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, the sharpest of sharps seemingly already had an inside track on the information. And it led wise guys to quickly shift gears to Patrick Mahomes while throwing down bets and money on the NFL MVP award rather than waiting for the news to break.
Red Sox Reportedly Agree To Terms With Veteran Justin Turner
The Boston Red Sox have reportedly added a veteran bat to their lineup. According to ESPN’s Joon Lee, the Red Sox are in agreement on a contract with former Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner. Jeff Passan confirmed Lee’s report with the details, adding the deal is worth $22 million over two years. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman initially reported the Red Sox were interested in Turner.
Longtime NFL Official Confirms Critical Missed Call In Giants-Commanders
The Washington Commanders very well could miss out on the NFC playoffs at season’s end, and if so, they might point to a crucial missed call during their Week 15 loss to the New York Giants on “Sunday Night Football.”. Facing a fourth-and-goal from the New York 6-yard...
Rams QB Matthew Stafford Won't Retire After 2022 Season
According to Los Angeles Rams influencer Holden Cantor, quarterback Matthew Stafford will return for the 2023 season. Stafford appeared on his wife’s podcast, “The Morning After with Kelly Stafford,” and was asked if he planned to retire following the 2022 campaign, to which he quickly replied: “No.”
NFL Rumors: Why Zach Wilson Is Likely To Make Another Jets Start
Zach Wilson made his first start in 28 days Sunday. Unfortunately for Jets fans, it was more of the same out of New York’s former No. 2 overall pick. Wilson’s latest start resulted in another loss for the Jets, a 20-17 effort against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium. The 23-year-old signal caller showed some flashes, finishing with 317 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns, but New York failed to reach the 20-point mark for the fifth-consecutive game with Wilson under center.
NHL Offers Look At Fenway Park-Specific Winter Classic Change
The 2023 NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park is quite literally starting to take shape. The NHL on Monday will begin its detailed and involved buildout on the fabled field at the home of the Red Sox ahead of the Jan. 2 showdown between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins.
Phoenix Suns Reportedly Sold For Record Amount Amid NBA Investigation
Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner Robert Sarver, who was practically forced into selling his teams due to an NBA investigation and backlash from sponsors, is officially about to cash in despite his transgressions. Because of course he is. On Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that...
