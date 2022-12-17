ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NESN

Padres Add Ex-Yankees Bat To Join Xander Bogaerts In San Diego

The San Diego Padres reportedly agreed to a deal with former New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter on Tuesday. AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reported it was a one-year deal with a player option for 2024. New York Post’s Jon Heyman added the deal guarantees $12 million with $6 million for each year plus incentives.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NESN

Kiké Hernández Enthusiastically Reacts To Reported Justin Turner Signing

At least one member of the Red Sox is happy to see Justin Turner come to Boston. The Red Sox reportedly have signed the 38-year-old to a two-year deal, as reported by ESPN’s Joon Lee. The former Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman will bring a veteran presence to the roster, one which Kiké Hernández is clearly welcoming based on his latest tweets.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

How ESPN Graded Red Sox’s Reported Justin Turner Deal

The Red Sox and Dodgers basically swapped designated hitters, with Justin Turner reportedly agreeing to a contract with Boston while J.D. Martinez reportedly landed a one-year deal with Los Angeles. Through that prism, the development could be viewed as a wash. But Turner nevertheless represents a decent short-term pickup for...
BOSTON, MA
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
NESN

What Did Josh McDaniels Say To Mac Jones During On-Field Embrace?

Following an unspeakable loss to the Raiders on Sunday afternoon, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones received a message from Las Vegas head coach and former New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. McDaniels’ message wasn’t exactly clear, though he seemed to strike an optimistic tone when speaking with the second-year quarterback who...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NESN

MLB Rumors: Versatile Silver Slugger Winner Heading To Angels

Brandon Drury has found yet another home in his professional baseball journey. The super utility player reportedly agreed to join the seventh team of his Major League Baseball career by signing a two-year deal worth $17 million to become a member of the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.
NESN

Xander Bogaerts Pens Farewell Message To Red Sox Nation

Longtime Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts has agreed to head west to San Diego but first wanted to thank the fans that supported him for the past decade. Bogaerts, who officially signed an 11-year contract with the San Diego Padres on Dec. 9, took to Instagram on Monday and posted his farewell message to the only organization he’s ever known.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

How Steve Cohen, Mets Convinced Justin Verlander To Sign With Team

The New York Mets have been winning a lot this offseason and no win was bigger than signing Justin Verlander. The Mets officially signed the reigning American League Cy Young on Dec. 7., giving him a two-year, $86.7 million deal with a $35 million vesting option for 2025. Verlander became owner Steve Cohen’s first priority after Jacob deGrom left New York to sign a five-year deal with the Texas Rangers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NESN

MLB Insider Floats Red Sox Idea After J.D. Martinez Joins Dodgers

Could the Red Sox replace J.D. Martinez with a fellow veteran slugger?. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman kicked around the idea after Martinez left Boston in free agency to reportedly sign a one-year deal with the Dodgers. Martinez’s new deal might have marked the end of the road in Los Angeles for Justin Turner, who’s been with the organization since 2014 and turned 38 last month. Heyman on Saturday reported the Dodgers haven’t definitively moved on from Turner, but if he ultimately does need to find a new home, perhaps the Red Sox could provide it.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Red Sox Reportedly Agree To Terms With Veteran Justin Turner

The Boston Red Sox have reportedly added a veteran bat to their lineup. According to ESPN’s Joon Lee, the Red Sox are in agreement on a contract with former Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner. Jeff Passan confirmed Lee’s report with the details, adding the deal is worth $22 million over two years. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman initially reported the Red Sox were interested in Turner.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Rams QB Matthew Stafford Won't Retire After 2022 Season

According to Los Angeles Rams influencer Holden Cantor, quarterback Matthew Stafford will return for the 2023 season. Stafford appeared on his wife’s podcast, “The Morning After with Kelly Stafford,” and was asked if he planned to retire following the 2022 campaign, to which he quickly replied: “No.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

NFL Rumors: Why Zach Wilson Is Likely To Make Another Jets Start

Zach Wilson made his first start in 28 days Sunday. Unfortunately for Jets fans, it was more of the same out of New York’s former No. 2 overall pick. Wilson’s latest start resulted in another loss for the Jets, a 20-17 effort against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium. The 23-year-old signal caller showed some flashes, finishing with 317 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns, but New York failed to reach the 20-point mark for the fifth-consecutive game with Wilson under center.
NESN

NHL Offers Look At Fenway Park-Specific Winter Classic Change

The 2023 NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park is quite literally starting to take shape. The NHL on Monday will begin its detailed and involved buildout on the fabled field at the home of the Red Sox ahead of the Jan. 2 showdown between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Phoenix Suns Reportedly Sold For Record Amount Amid NBA Investigation

Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner Robert Sarver, who was practically forced into selling his teams due to an NBA investigation and backlash from sponsors, is officially about to cash in despite his transgressions. Because of course he is. On Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that...
PHOENIX, AZ
NESN

NESN

