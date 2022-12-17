ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSLTV

Kaysville firefighter out $19,000 after he was sold stolen piece of equipment

LAYTON, Utah — A Kaysville firefighter is down $19,000 after he was sold a stolen skid steer and returned it to its owner. Kacey Adams lives in Layton, Utah, working for the Kaysville Fire Department. He does construction work as a side job to bring in more income to help support his family and has been searching for a skid steer for some time.
KAYSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

Logan kidnapping suspect arrested in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A man wanted in connection to an October kidnapping in Logan was arrested in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. Police said they found the man after responding to a call about a possible restraining order violation at an apartment complex near 400 West and 200 North. Although officers found there was no valid restraining order in place, police said Tony Bokomba had a warrant out for his arrest in connection to a kidnapping earlier this year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
athleticbusiness.com

Utah Man Charged With Voyeurism Over Hidden Cameras at College Rec Center

A Utah man has been charged with voyeurism after he allegedly secretly filmed videos of nude people at the University of Utah's main recreation center and gym. According to police, 32-year-old Fredrick William Weitz III, 32, was not an employee or a student at Eccles Student Life Center. Police say he his cameras inside restrooms at the facility.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Sevier County Sheriff reports missing woman may be in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE CITY — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office has reported a missing person, who may be in Salt Lake County. Kennedie Mykell Neathery is 26 years old and has been missing since the evening of December 20. Sheriff Nathan J. Curtis reports that Neathery’s mother believes her daughter is having a “mental health episode, is very manic.”
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Salt Lake man charged with shooting on freeway, injuring woman

SANDY — A Salt Lake man accused on multiple occasions of shooting his gun out of the window of his car as he drove on the freeway, resulting in one woman being injured, now faces criminal charges. Hunter Bott, 21, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with discharge...
SANDY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Midvale Amber alert kidnapping and stabbing suspect charged

MIDVALE, Utah, Dec. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The man arrested after an Amber alert turned into a kidnapping and a stabbing was charged with a stack of felonies Monday in 3rd District Court. Events began when officers with the Unified Police Department rolled up on what had been...
MIDVALE, UT
