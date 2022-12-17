Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Shops at Riverwoods in Provo is Decked Out For ChristmasS. F. MoriProvo, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah witness says hovering sphere moved against strong windsRoger MarshProvo, UT
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
KSLTV
Kaysville firefighter out $19,000 after he was sold stolen piece of equipment
LAYTON, Utah — A Kaysville firefighter is down $19,000 after he was sold a stolen skid steer and returned it to its owner. Kacey Adams lives in Layton, Utah, working for the Kaysville Fire Department. He does construction work as a side job to bring in more income to help support his family and has been searching for a skid steer for some time.
Officer-involved shooting leaves one dead in West Valley City
Officers were serving a warrant that ended with fatally shooting an individual Wednesday evening in West Valley City.
Utah man arrested on warrant for felony kidnapping
Salt Lake City Police officers arrested a man wanted for felony kidnapping on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
ksl.com
Cement truck driver arrested for fatal crash involving sheriff's deputy
LEHI — A cement truck driver who police believe intentionally ran two red lights and then crashed into another vehicle, killing a Salt Lake County Sheriff's deputy on his way to work, has been arrested. Jonas Hyrum Faamausili, 26, of West Jordan, was booked into the Utah County Jail...
ksl.com
Logan kidnapping suspect arrested in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A man wanted in connection to an October kidnapping in Logan was arrested in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. Police said they found the man after responding to a call about a possible restraining order violation at an apartment complex near 400 West and 200 North. Although officers found there was no valid restraining order in place, police said Tony Bokomba had a warrant out for his arrest in connection to a kidnapping earlier this year.
Multiple rounds fired as suspect runs, hides in elderly woman’s home near Rose Park
Salt Lake City Police have released new details, as well as the identity of the suspect, in an aggravated assault investigation that caused road closures and an extensive search in the Rose Park area Sunday.
athleticbusiness.com
Utah Man Charged With Voyeurism Over Hidden Cameras at College Rec Center
A Utah man has been charged with voyeurism after he allegedly secretly filmed videos of nude people at the University of Utah's main recreation center and gym. According to police, 32-year-old Fredrick William Weitz III, 32, was not an employee or a student at Eccles Student Life Center. Police say he his cameras inside restrooms at the facility.
kslnewsradio.com
Sevier County Sheriff reports missing woman may be in Salt Lake County
SALT LAKE CITY — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office has reported a missing person, who may be in Salt Lake County. Kennedie Mykell Neathery is 26 years old and has been missing since the evening of December 20. Sheriff Nathan J. Curtis reports that Neathery’s mother believes her daughter is having a “mental health episode, is very manic.”
ksl.com
Salt Lake man charged with shooting on freeway, injuring woman
SANDY — A Salt Lake man accused on multiple occasions of shooting his gun out of the window of his car as he drove on the freeway, resulting in one woman being injured, now faces criminal charges. Hunter Bott, 21, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with discharge...
ksl.com
Man arrested after firing shots, hiding in elderly woman's home, Salt Lake police say
SALT LAKE CITY — Police found a man who had been hiding in a home near Rose Park Elementary hours after a shooting on Sunday afternoon. Police say the man fired numerous shots in a residential neighborhood and entered the home of an elderly woman without permission while trying to avoid arrest.
KUTV
Investigation finds no weapon on campus at Highland High School
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Highland High School was placed on a temporary “hold” alert after a tip led officials to believe a student may have brought a weapon into the building. In a tweet send at 9:28 a.m. Tuesday, officials with the Salt Lake City School...
KSLTV
Man accused of kidnapping and violating no-contact order arrested for 4th time
SALT LAKE CITY — Police arrested a man in Salt Lake Tuesday, wanted on a felony arrest warrant, after three previous domestic violence arrests or violations of a no-contact order against the same victim, all since October. Tony Ngoy Bokomba was previously arrested on consecutive days in October on...
KSLTV
After her cousin was killed by an ex, Utah’s Lt. Gov. says Utah must take action on domestic violence
SANDY, Utah – Cemetery visits conjure up grief and frustration for the Mayne family. “It’s nice to visit here, but it kind of feels bad to go home, like we’re leaving her here,” said Amos Mayne. The family struggles to understand how their daughter and sister...
SLC Police give new info on search that shut down neighborhood Sunday
Police are investigating after they say a man opened fire in a Rose Park neighborhood of Salt Lake City, then held an elderly woman against her will for several hours.
Gephardt Daily
Midvale Amber alert kidnapping and stabbing suspect charged
MIDVALE, Utah, Dec. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The man arrested after an Amber alert turned into a kidnapping and a stabbing was charged with a stack of felonies Monday in 3rd District Court. Events began when officers with the Unified Police Department rolled up on what had been...
ksl.com
Serial burglar who promised to continue stealing arrested yet again, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police have again arrested a man with an extensive history of theft and burglary who they say has vowed to continue stealing as soon as he's released from jail. Anthony Lee Jack, 44, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Sunday...
Man shot, killed by Orem Police officer while threatening family member in ‘mental episode’
An Orem Police officer shot and killed a man who was reportedly having a "mental episode" and threatening to kill a family member early Saturday morning.
ksl.com
After cousin's death, Utah's lieutenant governor says state must take action on domestic violence
SANDY — Cemetery visits conjure up grief and frustration for the Mayne family. "It's nice to visit here, but it kind of feels bad to go home, like we're leaving her here," said Amos Mayne. The family struggles to understand how their daughter and sister died from domestic violence,...
Rose Park shooting suspect held elderly victim inside her home, police say
The suspect arrested over after allegedly opening fire in the Rose Park neighborhood of Salt Lake City is also accused of allegedly holding an elderly woman against her will for several hours.
kjzz.com
AG office burglary suspect accused of cleaning grocery bathroom using stolen supplies
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A Salt Lake City man — who was accused of burglarizing the Utah Attorney General's Office, was released three days later due to a paperwork delay, and then was arrested again in connection to multiple thefts last week before being released yet again — is back in police custody.
