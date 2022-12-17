Read full article on original website
Linus Ullmark Comes Up Big As Bruins Take Down Panthers
Linus Ullmark helped the Black and Gold stay in the win column at home Monday. The Boston Bruins prevented a comeback by the Florida Panthers in their 7-3 victory at TD Garden. With the Panthers leading the league in shots per game, Ullmark kept busy between the pipes making 36...
Bruins Reportedly Place Veteran Forward Craig Smith On Waivers
The Boston Bruins made a roster move with one of their veterans. According to ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski, the Bruins reportedly placed 12-year veteran Craig Smith on waivers Sunday. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman confirmed the move. Smith, 33, has struggled for the majority of the season as he’s been in...
Bruins Notes: Leadership Helped Boston Survive ‘Second-Period Blip’
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins were well on their way to blowing out the Florida Panthers on Monday, until things got a little murky in the second period. Yes, the Bruins finished with a 7-3 win over the Panthers. But, there was a point in the game where Florida scored three-consecutive goals to cut Boston’s lead to one, striking some fear into the hearts of the TD Garden crowd. Sam Reinhart, Eric Staal and Carter Verhaeghe combined for the goals, all coming in a stretch of under six minutes and erasing a commanding lead for the Bruins.
Striking Right Balance Key To Coaching Bruins For Jim Montgomery
First-year Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery isn’t looking to push perfection onto his players. Instead, the 53-year-old bench boss seems to have a firm understanding of when to get on his veteran-laden group and when to relax the reins as well. It’s a delicate balance to find, especially when...
Four Takeaways From Bruins’ High-Scoring Win Vs. Panthers
It was a high-scoring affair Monday night as the Bruins earned a 7-3 win over the Florida Panthers at TD Garden. Boston moved to 17-0-2 on home ice and 25-4-2 overall and remains atop the NHL standings with two games left before the mandatory Christmas break. The Bruins jumped out...
Jim Montgomery Sees Improvement In Brandon Carlo’s Offensive Game
Brandon Carlo has never been known for his offensive capabilities, but 2022 has been an especially slow year for the Bruins defenseman. After skating in 26 games without a goal to open up the season, it appears Carlo may flipped the switch Monday night, however. He potted his first goal of the season in Boston’s blowout win over the Florida Panthers at TD Garden, sniping a trailing shot past goaltender Spencer Knight.
How ESPN Graded Red Sox’s Reported Justin Turner Deal
The Red Sox and Dodgers basically swapped designated hitters, with Justin Turner reportedly agreeing to a contract with Boston while J.D. Martinez reportedly landed a one-year deal with Los Angeles. Through that prism, the development could be viewed as a wash. But Turner nevertheless represents a decent short-term pickup for...
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Panthers Lines, Pairings
The Boston Bruins return to TD Garden on Monday night for the fourth game in a five-game homestand as they host the Florida Panthers. The Panthers are one of only four teams to beat the Bruins in regulation this season. Florida, however, has dropped four of its last seven games while Boston has won three of its last four.
Craig Smith Assigned To Providence; What’s Next For Bruins Forward?
The Bruins officially assigned Craig Smith to Providence on Tuesday after he cleared waivers Monday afternoon. But it’s unclear if the Boston forward will report to the AHL affiliate. Smith returned to the Bruins’ lineup in their 7-3 win over the Florida Panthers on Monday night — a move...
Cale Makar Felt Guilty For Declining Penalty In Avalanche-Islanders
The Avalanche were primed to go on a power play against the Islanders in the first period Monday night, but Cale Makar called it off. With Colorado and New York scoreless in the final minute of the opening frame, Mathew Barzal was whistled for tripping Makar. The official signaled for a penalty, but Makar waved it off and the official took his word and the game remained at full strength.
Bruins, Panthers Leading League In Shots Per Game
The Boston Bruins welcome the Florida Panthers to TD Garden on Monday night. Both teams lead the league in shots per game, with the Panthers in the first spot at 37.1 and the Bruins right behind at 35.1. For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented...
Celtics Wrap: Boston Crumbles In Fourth Without Jayson Tatum
The Boston Celtics dropped their second-consecutive game Sunday afternoon, falling to the Orlando Magic, 95-92, at TD Garden. The Celtics fell to 22-9 on the year, while the Magic improved to 11-20. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. In a game where they were missing Jayson Tatum due to...
NHL Offers Look At Fenway Park-Specific Winter Classic Change
The 2023 NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park is quite literally starting to take shape. The NHL on Monday will begin its detailed and involved buildout on the fabled field at the home of the Red Sox ahead of the Jan. 2 showdown between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins.
Jim Montgomery Explains Bruins’ Need To Improve On Penalties
Boston has had a special season so far with very little to complain about, but that doesn’t mean it can’t still improve in some key areas. The Bruins are doing a lot of things right on the ice, leaving them with an NHL-best 24-4-2 record. Believe it or not, however, the record could be even better if they can straighten out a few parts of their game — specifically penalties. Boston ranks seventh in the NHL in penalties per game at 4.60. That’s something head coach Jim Montgomery believes they can work on coming up.
Celtics Rumors: Grant Williams’ Market Garnering ‘Strong Interest’
Grant Williams and the Boston Celtics were unable to agree on a contract extension before the start of the NBA season. As a result, it could lead to an offseason full of options for the 24-year-old forward. With Williams in the midst of just his fourth NBA campaign, taking a...
Bruins’ Connor Clifton Sets Record Straight On ‘Cliffy Hockey’ Nickname
BOSTON — Connor Clifton’s been around for quite a while, but Boston Bruins fans are still learning new things about him. For instance, he’s not the biggest fan of his long-standing nickname. That’s right, the man known as “Cliffy Hockey” across New England could do without the...
Check Out Bruins’ Latest Holiday-Spirit Inspired Gameday Looks
The Bruins are in a festive mood ahead of their game Monday. Boston welcomes the Florida Panthers to town for a big Atlantic Division tilt, but there’s seemingly no pressure for the Black and Gold if their gameday apparel is to show any indication. Jake DeBrusk, Hampus Lindholm, Charlie...
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Interacts With Twitter User Over Travel Calls
Jaylen Brown didn’t shy away from responding to one Twitter user who shared several clips of his travel violations this season. Brown first spoke out against the calls after the Boston Celtics dropped a second straight loss against a lackluster Orlando Magic team Sunday. With Boston losers in three straight and Brown charged with five turnovers in their latest contest, he attempted to call out what he believes is a double standard.
Ex-Celtic Kemba Walker ‘Would Love’ Playing With Luka Doncic
Former Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker is thrilled at the thought of playing alongside Luka Doncic on the Dallas Mavericks. With the Mavericks off to a subpar start to their campaign, Walker noted one of the obvious perks of his arrival in Dallas — playing with an MVP-caliber superstar in Doncic. Yet, having only shared the floor with Doncic in two of his five career games with the Mavericks, Walker is still excited.
Jakobi Meyers Injury: Wideout’s Status For Patriots-Raiders Game
The Patriots reportedly will have their top receiver in the lineup for Sunday afternoon’s game against the Raiders. New England expects Jakobi Meyers to suit up for the pivotal Week 15 showdown in Las Vegas, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reported Saturday. Meyers missed last Monday’s road win over the Arizona Cardinals after suffering a concussion late in the Patriots’ home loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 13.
