UCF DC Travis Williams to Arkansas?

T-Will taking a shot to go back to the SEC and be the Arkansas defensive coordinator.

It's that time of year again, the coaching carousel season. Last season, head coaches went all over the place and that fact helped to uproot assistant coaches in the process.

This season will not likely conclude with nearly as many big-time head coaching moves, but boy, the UCF Knights are taking some hits at the coordinator spots.

First, it was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Chip Lindsey jumping in with the North Carolina Tar Heels. At least that's understandable with being able to coach what could end up being the No. 1 or No. 2 overall NFL Draft pick Drake Maye at quarterback. He's a special talent.

Now, however, it's been reported by Elite Empire Athletes that UCF lost its primary defensive coordinator.

The UCF defense started out really well this season, having held its first opposing offenses to 20 points or fewer. The back half of the season, however, was a different story.

When adding the American Athletic Conference championship contest to the final six games for the Knights, they gave up a total of 215 points. That averaged out to 30.7 points per game.

Still, Travis Williams was a big part of helping head coach Gus Malzahn get the UCF program headed in the right direction. He's been a tremendous recruiter, and he's also one of the most positive individuals a person could come in contact with.

Inside The Knights will have more information as it becomes available.

