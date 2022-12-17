ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

UCF DC Travis Williams to Arkansas?

By Brian Smith
Inside The Knights
Inside The Knights
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24kIIo_0jmIaQ1I00

T-Will taking a shot to go back to the SEC and be the Arkansas defensive coordinator.

It's that time of year again, the coaching carousel season. Last season, head coaches went all over the place and that fact helped to uproot assistant coaches in the process.

This season will not likely conclude with nearly as many big-time head coaching moves, but boy, the UCF Knights are taking some hits at the coordinator spots.

First, it was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Chip Lindsey jumping in with the North Carolina Tar Heels. At least that's understandable with being able to coach what could end up being the No. 1 or No. 2 overall NFL  Draft pick Drake Maye at quarterback. He's a special talent.

Now, however, it's been reported by Elite Empire Athletes that UCF lost its primary defensive coordinator.

The UCF defense started out really well this season, having held its first opposing offenses to 20 points or fewer. The back half of the season, however, was a different story.

When adding the American Athletic Conference championship contest to the final six games for the Knights, they gave up a total of 215 points. That averaged out to 30.7 points per game.

Still, Travis Williams was a big part of helping head coach Gus Malzahn get the UCF program headed in the right direction. He's been a tremendous recruiter, and he's also one of the most positive individuals a person could come in contact with.

Inside The Knights will have more information as it becomes available.

2023 UCF Commitment List

2022 UCF Football Roster

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inside The Knights

UCF Receives WR Transfer from SEC

Playing in 25 games during his two-year Kentucky Wildcats career, wide receiver Chauncey Magwood is on the move again, but he’s not catching passes this time. He is heading to UCF and going to play for head coach Gus Malzahn and the Knights. The 6-foot and 198-pound pass catcher has natural ...
ORLANDO, FL
247Sports

Kansas flips Arkansas commit, Eudora native Jaden Hamm

Kansas football’s roll on the local recruiting front in December has continued. On Monday, three-star tight end Jaden Hamm announced his commitment to KU at his high school. Hamm was previously committed to Arkansas but elected to flip his commitment with National Signing Day only days away. The news comes a little over a week after Lawrence native Calvin Clements announced his commitment to KU.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Hogs land JUCO punter Owen Lawson

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed punter Owen Lawson from Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College. Lawson, 6-1, 180, visited Arkansas on Saturday and accepted the preferred walk-on offer from the Hogs’ Scott Fountain and Sam Pittman. At Arkansas, Lawson will compete with Max Fletcher for the job. Fletcher and Reid Bauer both saw extensive action this season, but Bauer has since entered the transfer portal.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Hogs lose two recruits off commitment list

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has seen two recruits drop off the commitment list thus far today as Wednesday’s early signing period draws nearer. Eudora (Kan.) four-star tight end Jaden Hamm, 6-7, 235, decommitted following a weekend visit to Kansas. Hamm had been committed to Arkansas since Aug. 14, 2021. But Dowell Loggains, his key recruiter, left to take the offensive coordinator job at South Carolina. Hamm posted on Twitter he will be committing within the next week.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Benton County deputy killed in crash during Wreaths Across America escort

BENTON COUNTY, Ark — A Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) deputy is dead after an on-duty motorcycle escort crash in Bentonville Saturday, Dec. 17. The Benton County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Detective Paul Daniel Newell, 51, of Gravette. He was involved in a crash on SE Walton Blvd. near Interstate 49, while escorting the Wreaths Across America procession through Bentonville, according to BCSO.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
Inside The Knights

Inside The Knights

Orlando, FL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
168K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on UCF athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/ucf

Comments / 0

Community Policy