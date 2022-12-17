South Plains Food Bank seeing community struggle through holidays, thankful for support

The South Plains Food Bank is nowhere short of volunteers during the holiday season.

But regardless of the community's generosity — Dina Jeffries, who took over the CEO role amid the COVID-19 pandemic after long-tenured David Weaver retired — said this year has been one of the hardest for the organization.

The South Plains Food Bank was founded 40 years ago and serves more than 20 counties and more than two million West Texans, stretching into the Panhandle to the Rolling Plains and the Texas-New Mexico border.

Its supply has dropped more than 40% compared to recent years. Typically, the food bank likes to carry at least 3 million pounds of food in the warehouse, but currently has about 1 million pounds to offer — or about two months' worth.

"For the first time ever in our history, we are having to purchase food," Jeffries said.

Combining inflation increases and widespread layoffs, Jeffries said the demand has skyrockets while the supply has significantly plummeted. Also, more common this year, the food bank has seen some anticipated shipments of supplies fall through, with some trucking companies cancelling or unable to deliver at the last moment.

Even the drought, which has devastated the agriculture community this year, has made an impact.

"We're serving the farmers and their families and they grow food, but they haven't been able to grow food," Jeffries said. "I think what so many people don't understand is that any time a person goes on any form of assistance, it's really 18 to 24 months before they can. So, a lot of these people are still really dealing with the ramifications set by the pandemic, and now we're having to throw in (high) inflation and high gas prices."

"No one wants to have to rely on us," she added.

The giving spirit

Still, despite the struggles the food bank is facing, Jeffries said her organization is thankful for the community's giving spirit, seen through the successful U Can Share Food Drive earlier this month - which raised $423,123.26 - and even random acts of kindness.

Just a couple weeks ahead of Christmas — on a random Thursday afternoon — several groups of volunteers walked into the front door ready to serve others. Dozens of bright vests swarmed into the warehouse as volunteers waited to hear their assignment.

Adults from the Burkhart Center for Autism Education and Research helped separate new food deliveries into their respective bins, while a class of school-aged children giggled as they packed up 20-pound boxes that another group of would later be handed to a person in need waiting in the food bank's drive-through.

"This is the busiest room ever — thank you so much!" Jeffries told the children, noting the vital role that volunteers contribute to their mission.

In the boxes: Fresh produce, a source of protein, potatoes and water — and even in one a birthday cake that was donated from one of the local grocery stores.

"You will not believe how many times people will tell us it's a family member's birthday, and now, they'll get to celebrate," Jeffries said. "Not everything we provide is nutritious but just a six-pack of soda can make a kid feel like their family is normal."

Those wanting to help the food bank can learn more through its website, https://www.spfb.org/, or by calling them at (806) 763-3003.