ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

South Plains Food Bank seeing community struggle through holidays, thankful for support

By Brandi D. Addison, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LTtwU_0jmIaP8Z00

The South Plains Food Bank is nowhere short of volunteers during the holiday season.

But regardless of the community's generosity — Dina Jeffries, who took over the CEO role amid the COVID-19 pandemic after long-tenured David Weaver retired — said this year has been one of the hardest for the organization.

The South Plains Food Bank was founded 40 years ago and serves more than 20 counties and more than two million West Texans, stretching into the Panhandle to the Rolling Plains and the Texas-New Mexico border.

Its supply has dropped more than 40% compared to recent years. Typically, the food bank likes to carry at least 3 million pounds of food in the warehouse, but currently has about 1 million pounds to offer — or about two months' worth.

"For the first time ever in our history, we are having to purchase food," Jeffries said.

Combining inflation increases and widespread layoffs, Jeffries said the demand has skyrockets while the supply has significantly plummeted. Also, more common this year, the food bank has seen some anticipated shipments of supplies fall through, with some trucking companies cancelling or unable to deliver at the last moment.

Even the drought, which has devastated the agriculture community this year, has made an impact.

"We're serving the farmers and their families and they grow food, but they haven't been able to grow food," Jeffries said. "I think what so many people don't understand is that any time a person goes on any form of assistance, it's really 18 to 24 months before they can. So, a lot of these people are still really dealing with the ramifications set by the pandemic, and now we're having to throw in (high) inflation and high gas prices."

"No one wants to have to rely on us," she added.

The giving spirit

Still, despite the struggles the food bank is facing, Jeffries said her organization is thankful for the community's giving spirit, seen through the successful U Can Share Food Drive earlier this month - which raised $423,123.26 - and even random acts of kindness.

Just a couple weeks ahead of Christmas — on a random Thursday afternoon — several groups of volunteers walked into the front door ready to serve others. Dozens of bright vests swarmed into the warehouse as volunteers waited to hear their assignment.

Adults from the Burkhart Center for Autism Education and Research helped separate new food deliveries into their respective bins, while a class of school-aged children giggled as they packed up 20-pound boxes that another group of would later be handed to a person in need waiting in the food bank's drive-through.

"This is the busiest room ever — thank you so much!" Jeffries told the children, noting the vital role that volunteers contribute to their mission.

In the boxes: Fresh produce, a source of protein, potatoes and water — and even in one a birthday cake that was donated from one of the local grocery stores.

"You will not believe how many times people will tell us it's a family member's birthday, and now, they'll get to celebrate," Jeffries said. "Not everything we provide is nutritious but just a six-pack of soda can make a kid feel like their family is normal."

Those wanting to help the food bank can learn more through its website, https://www.spfb.org/, or by calling them at (806) 763-3003.

Comments / 1

Related
KIII 3News

Thank you for a successful Share Your Christmas, South Texas!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The final numbers are in, and this year's Share Your Christmas food drive was a whopper of a success!. Thanks to the generous people of South Texas, the 35th Annual Share Your Christmas campaign raised a total of $94,404.96 for the Coastal Bend Food Bank. Amazingly enough, over $17,000 worth of the campaign's total monetary donations were raised by local school-aged kids.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KWTX

North Pole coming to Central Texas for three-day Christmas celebration

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - The North Pole is coming to Central Texas, and not just the arctic blast that we’re expecting, but a three-day event which will transform a small Central Texas downtown into a winter wonderland, complete with real snow. Area businesses are joining forces Wednesday through Friday...
MCGREGOR, TX
12NewsNow

LIST | Warming stations, emergency shelters opening in Southeast Texas ahead of arctic cold front

BEAUMONT, Texas — An Arctic cold front is expected to make its way to Southeast Texas Thursday afternoon and plummet temperatures into the lows teens. The cold front is also expected to bring wind chills into the single digits Friday, with cold weather persisting through Christmas. Area officials are encouraging Southeast Texans to take the cold weather seriously and prepare as soon as possible to protect the four p's: plants, people, pipes and pets.
TEXAS STATE
wbap.com

Atmos Energy Provides Tips for Homeowners Ahead of Arctic Cold Snap

NORTH TEXAS (WBAP/KLIF News ) -An arctic cold snap will move through North Texas Thursday night and Atmos Energy is urging homeowners to be prepared. Temperatures are forecasted to plunge to below freezing during the afternoon and to 10 degrees overnight. The company laid out several tips to conserve energy,...
TEXAS STATE
FOX 44 News

Grants to assist in Central Texas rural home repairs

FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – Fort Hood’s Habitat for Humanity will use a $350,000 Housing Preservation Grant to repair approximately 20 homes in nearby rural areas. The homes will be throughout Bell, Coryell, Falls, Milam and Lampasas Counties, according to a statement. Rural Development will partner with the Texas Veterans Commission, the Department of […]
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Ways to prepare your home ahead of incoming arctic outbreak

BEAUMONT — As the arctic outbreak makes its way to southeast Texas...it's always best to prepare sooner rather than later. Taking precautions now can save your pipes from bursting, and you'll want to ensure that your heater is going to be in good working order when we dip below 32.
TEXAS STATE
KIII 3News

Alinah, Jenissa, and Andrea are sisters who want to stay together and share a forever family this holiday season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For this week's Perfect Addition, we introduce you to a trio of siblings who want a place to call home. 13-year-old Alinah is known as the always happy, spunky older sister who enjoys singing and dancing. She has recently learned how to play the violin, and enjoys playing the song Beauty and the Beast on her violin. Alinah loves listening to her favorite K-pop boy band BTS.
TEXAS STATE
98.7 Jack FM

Here Are a Few Tips – Just in Case Your Pipes Freeze

Yes, we are actually getting cold weather for Christmas, very cold! Currently the lowest temperature forecasted for the Crossroads is hovering around 20 degrees with three or possibly four days of below freezing nights. With the current forecast, the scenario of your pipes freezing is much less than last February....
TEXAS STATE
dailypaws.com

Cat Food Sold in Texas Recalled Because of Potential Salmonella Risk

A Texas manufacturer is recalling some of its dry cat food out of salmonella concerns. TFP Nutrition announced Friday it's voluntarily recalling some of its HEB Texas Pets Indoor Complete Dry Cat Food that was made at its Nacogdoches plant back on Nov. 13. The company didn't disclose how any potential salmonella was detected.
TEXAS STATE
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Texas is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of antique items you'll discover when shopping at a flea market.
CANTON, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
633K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy