NBCMontana
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Heavy snow causes major travel impacts; dangerous cold to follow
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for winter storm conditions and dangerous cold. Valleys could see as much as 12 inches of snow!. SNOW: Moderate to heavy snow is currently impacting northwest and west central Montana. This will expand southward through Wednesday morning. Wind will combine with the falling to snow to created reduced visibility and localized blizzard like conditions. Highway 200, US-2 and I-90 near the ID/MT state line have already seen major travel impacts.
mtpr.org
Dangerously cold temps and heavy snow are bearing down on Montana
An extremely cold and snowy winter storm is on track to slam into the Northern Rockies this week. This storm system could cause extensive disruptions and threaten lives. Weather forecasters aren’t mincing words about this incoming storm. National Weather Service-Missoula early Monday morning cautioned, "If there's ever a time to put off discretionary travel, Tuesday evening and overnight would be a good time to prepare to stay put."
Wind Chill Warning with 50 Below Possible In Effect For Billings
Good news for the winter weather lovers out there, the National Weather Service has just issued a notice related to the cold snap we are experiencing in Montana. Wind Chill Warning (Now through 6 PM Wednesday) According to NWS Billings, a wind chill warning is now in effect until 6...
NBCMontana
Ski areas close for severe weather, cold temperatures
MISSOULA, Mont. — Ski areas are announcing closures and preparing for severe cold temperatures. Blacktail Mountain closed on Tuesday with a possible reopening on Thursday, depending on the weather. Whitefish Mountain Resort is considering closing on Wednesday. Discovery Ski Resort will be closed on Thursday. Big Sky Ski Resort...
NBCMontana
Weather Alert Day: Dangerous cold, winter storm to impact holiday travel
WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect through 11 AM Monday for the West Glacier Region. Dangerously cold wind chills, blowing snow and snow expected. Gusty northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph will cause blowing snow and low visibility. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches.
yourbigsky.com
Don’t leave your house; -30 Possible Thursday in Billings
The NWS service is issuing an extreme cold warning for many cities in Montana including Billings. The forecast for Thursday morning has a probability of temps dropping to -30 degrees in select cities including Billings. The temperature forecast is dependent upon cloud cover because cloud cover keeps temps warmer but...
Flathead Beacon
Extreme Cold to Hit Northwest Montana this Week
The National Weather Service (NWS) on Dec. 17 issued an extreme cold warning for Northwest Montana, which will be in effect from Dec. 19 through Dec. 23. The region is expected to see sub-zero temperatures, snow accumulation and intense wind chills over the next few days, and residents are advised to exercise caution and avoid travel. Temperatures are slated to fall well below zero degrees Fahrenheit and could dip as low as minus 45 degrees.
oilcity.news
Heavy snow could fall at over 1 inch per hour in west; Wyoming windchills to drop as low as minus 70 degrees
CASPER, Wyo. — Some extreme winter weather is in store for the Equality State ahead of Christmas. Some light snow had started falling in western Wyoming early Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton’s forecast discussion. While snow is expected to be light through most of the day Tuesday, it is expected to become heavy in western Wyoming overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday afternoon as a cold front moves in.
Prepare for -30 as Missoula sees worst cold in decades
The National Weather Service is warning residents all across Western Montana to prepare for the coldest temperatures in 40 years, as an extremely strong push of Arctic air blasts across the state. In fact, temperatures dropping to as much as 30-below zero in Missoula may make you forget the heavy...
NBCMontana
Severe driving conditions, blowing snow on I-90
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation reports severe driving conditions on Interstate 90 between St. Regis and Superior. Chains are required for all towing units from Lookout Pass to mile marker 4 on I-90. In Idaho, a vehicle is spun out in the eastbound lanes, blocking one...
Montana Christmas Could be Ruined by Snow & Bitter Cold
There won't be a single person singing "Let It Snow" in Montana this week, as the Treasure State gets pounded by every element of harsh, winter weather. And from the potential for feet of mountain snow to freezing rain and deep, subzero temperatures Christmas travel is going to be especially taxing.
Will Montana’s Freezing Temps Top The All-Time Record This Week?
It would appear that Montana has been more naughty than nice as Mother Nature is bringing freakishly cold temperatures to the state this week. Taking a look at the National Weather Services forecast for the next few days shows that Montana is going to be in the deep freeze leading up to Christmas. In fact, we're currently looking at a Winter Weather Advisory as well as a Wind Chill Warning.
Western Montana school closures and delays - Dec. 21, 2022
Expected severe winter weather is prompting schools in Missoula and Flathead counties to close on Wednesday.
oilcity.news
‘Life-threatening’ windchills as low as minus 65 degrees coming to Wyoming; mountains to see up to foot of snow
CASPER, Wyo. — Areas of Wyoming could see some extremely cold windchills this week as an Arctic cold front moves into the region. “Extremely dangerous and life-threatening windchills” are expected in southeast Wyoming from 5 p.m. Wednesday until 11 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Windchills as low as minus 65 degrees are possible, with the most dangerous windchills expected Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
Kansas snowstorm to arrive on first day of winter, dangerous wind chills
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A snow storm will move into the Sunflower State later this week as fall changes to winter, bringing with it a blast of arctic air. The Adjutant General’s Department put out a warning on Monday due to the imminent arrival of a winter storm system which will begin moving into Kansas on […]
NBCMontana
NorthWestern Energy ready for extreme temperatures
MISSOULA, Mont. — Extreme sub-zero temperatures with dangerous wind-chill factors are expected across Montana, with the coldest temperatures hitting Wednesday and Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service. And with temperatures dropping, Montanans are counting on NorthWestern Energy to keep their homes and businesses safe and warm. And...
Winter Storm Warning: 2-7 inches of snow expected for Seattle, Everett
SEATTLE — Starting Monday evening and lasting into Tuesday, widespread lowland snow is possible, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Storm Warning for much of the Puget Sound Area that is currently in effect. Accumulations between two to eight inches are possible, which could potentially disrupt...
NBCMontana
Snow showers to impact travel over the weekend & into next week
A few isolated snow showers are sticking around across portions of western Montana, but they are slowly diminishing. Overnight lows will fall to mainly the single digits across western Montana. Snow will begin to move into northwest Montana by tomorrow afternoon. Sunday will feature the best chance for snow, mainly...
Post Register
The most snow I've seen in years
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — I have been flying the backcountry of Idaho for nearly 8 years. In that time I have never seen the amount of snow we’re currently witnessing in the Owyhees. Not only has the snow blanketed the mountains, but, it’s also covering much of the Owyhee river basin that spills into the Owyhee Reservoir. This is one of the largest catch basins in Eastern Oregon and Western Idaho. It is currently only 12% full. It has a long way to go before we see this lake fill up. But, at last check, the Owyhee Basin is currently 172% of normal. That’s way above normal. I just hope the pattern continues through the month of March. The Boise Basin is 143% of normal and the Big wood Basin is 160% of normal.
