Montana State

NBCMontana

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Heavy snow causes major travel impacts; dangerous cold to follow

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for winter storm conditions and dangerous cold. Valleys could see as much as 12 inches of snow!. SNOW: Moderate to heavy snow is currently impacting northwest and west central Montana. This will expand southward through Wednesday morning. Wind will combine with the falling to snow to created reduced visibility and localized blizzard like conditions. Highway 200, US-2 and I-90 near the ID/MT state line have already seen major travel impacts.
MISSOULA, MT
mtpr.org

Dangerously cold temps and heavy snow are bearing down on Montana

An extremely cold and snowy winter storm is on track to slam into the Northern Rockies this week. This storm system could cause extensive disruptions and threaten lives. Weather forecasters aren’t mincing words about this incoming storm. National Weather Service-Missoula early Monday morning cautioned, "If there's ever a time to put off discretionary travel, Tuesday evening and overnight would be a good time to prepare to stay put."
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Ski areas close for severe weather, cold temperatures

MISSOULA, Mont. — Ski areas are announcing closures and preparing for severe cold temperatures. Blacktail Mountain closed on Tuesday with a possible reopening on Thursday, depending on the weather. Whitefish Mountain Resort is considering closing on Wednesday. Discovery Ski Resort will be closed on Thursday. Big Sky Ski Resort...
WHITEFISH, MT
yourbigsky.com

Don’t leave your house; -30 Possible Thursday in Billings

The NWS service is issuing an extreme cold warning for many cities in Montana including Billings. The forecast for Thursday morning has a probability of temps dropping to -30 degrees in select cities including Billings. The temperature forecast is dependent upon cloud cover because cloud cover keeps temps warmer but...
BILLINGS, MT
Flathead Beacon

Extreme Cold to Hit Northwest Montana this Week

The National Weather Service (NWS) on Dec. 17 issued an extreme cold warning for Northwest Montana, which will be in effect from Dec. 19 through Dec. 23. The region is expected to see sub-zero temperatures, snow accumulation and intense wind chills over the next few days, and residents are advised to exercise caution and avoid travel. Temperatures are slated to fall well below zero degrees Fahrenheit and could dip as low as minus 45 degrees.
MONTANA STATE
oilcity.news

Heavy snow could fall at over 1 inch per hour in west; Wyoming windchills to drop as low as minus 70 degrees

CASPER, Wyo. — Some extreme winter weather is in store for the Equality State ahead of Christmas. Some light snow had started falling in western Wyoming early Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton’s forecast discussion. While snow is expected to be light through most of the day Tuesday, it is expected to become heavy in western Wyoming overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday afternoon as a cold front moves in.
WYOMING STATE
Alt 95.7

Prepare for -30 as Missoula sees worst cold in decades

The National Weather Service is warning residents all across Western Montana to prepare for the coldest temperatures in 40 years, as an extremely strong push of Arctic air blasts across the state. In fact, temperatures dropping to as much as 30-below zero in Missoula may make you forget the heavy...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Severe driving conditions, blowing snow on I-90

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation reports severe driving conditions on Interstate 90 between St. Regis and Superior. Chains are required for all towing units from Lookout Pass to mile marker 4 on I-90. In Idaho, a vehicle is spun out in the eastbound lanes, blocking one...
SUPERIOR, MT
XL Country 100.7

Will Montana’s Freezing Temps Top The All-Time Record This Week?

It would appear that Montana has been more naughty than nice as Mother Nature is bringing freakishly cold temperatures to the state this week. Taking a look at the National Weather Services forecast for the next few days shows that Montana is going to be in the deep freeze leading up to Christmas. In fact, we're currently looking at a Winter Weather Advisory as well as a Wind Chill Warning.
MONTANA STATE
oilcity.news

‘Life-threatening’ windchills as low as minus 65 degrees coming to Wyoming; mountains to see up to foot of snow

CASPER, Wyo. — Areas of Wyoming could see some extremely cold windchills this week as an Arctic cold front moves into the region. “Extremely dangerous and life-threatening windchills” are expected in southeast Wyoming from 5 p.m. Wednesday until 11 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Windchills as low as minus 65 degrees are possible, with the most dangerous windchills expected Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
WYOMING STATE
NBCMontana

NorthWestern Energy ready for extreme temperatures

MISSOULA, Mont. — Extreme sub-zero temperatures with dangerous wind-chill factors are expected across Montana, with the coldest temperatures hitting Wednesday and Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service. And with temperatures dropping, Montanans are counting on NorthWestern Energy to keep their homes and businesses safe and warm. And...
MONTANA STATE
Distinctly Montana

MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Snow showers to impact travel over the weekend & into next week

A few isolated snow showers are sticking around across portions of western Montana, but they are slowly diminishing. Overnight lows will fall to mainly the single digits across western Montana. Snow will begin to move into northwest Montana by tomorrow afternoon. Sunday will feature the best chance for snow, mainly...
MONTANA STATE
Post Register

The most snow I've seen in years

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — I have been flying the backcountry of Idaho for nearly 8 years. In that time I have never seen the amount of snow we’re currently witnessing in the Owyhees. Not only has the snow blanketed the mountains, but, it’s also covering much of the Owyhee river basin that spills into the Owyhee Reservoir. This is one of the largest catch basins in Eastern Oregon and Western Idaho. It is currently only 12% full. It has a long way to go before we see this lake fill up. But, at last check, the Owyhee Basin is currently 172% of normal. That’s way above normal. I just hope the pattern continues through the month of March. The Boise Basin is 143% of normal and the Big wood Basin is 160% of normal.
IDAHO STATE

