ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, NM

One suspected to be involved with Allsups robberies identified as 13-year-old

By Laila Freeman, Gabriel Chavez
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZoAz5_0jmIZekL00

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis police said they haven’t arrested the suspect in a robbery case. However, they think they know who it is.

Police in Clovis said on December 8, there were three thefts at three different Allsups locations. They occurred between 2 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. Three calls were made to law enforcement about the incidents.

1 charged for fatal ATV hit-and-run in Los Lunas

Clovis Police Department (CPD) said they were called about two juveniles that stole alcohol from an Allsups in the 300 block of N. Prince. One of the juveniles reportedly fired a firearm in the parking lot.

The second call made to law enforcement was from someone living in the area of 14th and Norris. They reported they heard gunshots and someone yelling. Police responded to the Allsups in the 1400 block of N. Norris Street, and two clerks there said two juveniles stole alcohol from the store. The clerks said they didn’t hear any gunshots, and there were no threats made to them during the shoplifting incident. No bullet casings were found at this scene.

The final call was to report a robbery and shots fired. The clerks at an Allsups in the 1000 block of Mitchell Street said a juvenile boy took two 12-packs of alcohol. As he was leaving, the store clerk confronted the juvenile. He allegedly struck the clerk with one of the cases of alcohol. One gunshot was reported and said to have been fired when they were leaving the store’s property.

Police said they’ve identified one of the juveniles as Daryl Motley, 13, of Clovis. He has an active warrant for his arrest for armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, minor in possession of alcohol, battery, and shoplifting.

Story continues below:

CPD reported the boy’s mom said she doesn’t know where he is, and it’s unknown who the other juvenile was.

Anyone with information on these robberies is asked to contact CPD at 575-769-1921.

This isn’t the only crime committed by teens this month. On Monday, three teens were accused of shooting at a car occupied by two people in a drive-by shooting.

The Clovis Police Department said they aren’t sure what is causing the rise of crime being committed by juveniles, but they’re working to place more officers throughout the shift to be proactive.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 5

Jason Johnson
2d ago

Try that punk as an adult and throw him into an adult prison. If he's going to commit adult crimes, he should face adult sanctions.

Reply
2
Thomas LaPlante
3d ago

what,? that mom doesn't know where he is? ran away? BS. harboring a criminal I say.

Reply
5
Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 arrested in relation to recent homicide in Curry County

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Curry County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 23-year-old man in relation to the recent homicide of 27-year-old Ismael Zachery Martinez. According to a news release from the office, officials arrested Cesar Rascon-Chacon in relation to the recent homicide. Rascon-Chacon was charged with “Murder,” “Felon in Possession of a […]
CURRY COUNTY, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Hereford man sentenced to 50 years in federal prison

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Hereford man was sentenced Tuesday to 50 years in federal prison for “conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine,” “possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine,” and “possession of a firearm by a convicted felon” following a jury trial in August 2022, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas. Gilbert […]
HEREFORD, TX
KLTV

2 arrested out of 4 ‘persons of interest’ after body found with gunshot wound in Curry County

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Curry County officials have arrested two out of the four persons of interest after a body was found in the area of Curry Roads K and 8 on Dec. 16. According to the Eastern New Mexico News, 23-year-old Cesar Rascon-Chacon, and 20-year-old Mi’Linda Gallegos, were arrested over the weekend. Both have been jailed, on a parole violation.
CURRY COUNTY, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Curry County looking for people of interest after man found dead

UPDATE: 7:15 p.m. Officials with the Curry County Sherriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance in locating four people of interest after Ismael Zachery Martinez was found dead on Friday. The Curry County Sheriff’s Office people of interest include: The Curry County Sheriff’s Office encourages residents with information regarding these individuals or their whereabouts, […]
CURRY COUNTY, NM
yournewsnm.com

DRIVE BY SHOOTERS IDENTIFIED

On December 13th, 2022 at 1:46 p.m., Clovis Police Dispatch received a 911 call from a male and female who stated their vehicle had just been shot multiple times while they were sitting inside of it, while parked in front of their residence in 500 block of W. 17th St.
CLOVIS, NM
abc7amarillo.com

Car with man, woman inside shot at 17 times during drive-by, police say

CLOVIS, N.M. (KVII) — Clovis police are investigating after a man and woman were in a car shot at 17 times on Tuesday afternoon. The shooting was reported at 1:46 p.m. when Clovis Police received a 911 call from a man and woman who said their vehicle had just been shot multiple times while they were sitting inside it, parked in front of their residence in the 500 block of W. 17th Street.
CLOVIS, NM
pinonpost.com

All the safest New Mexico college campuses

The college and university ranking and review site, Niche.com, ranked New Mexico’s college campuses in terms of safety. The safest college campus, according to Niche, is Northern New Mexico College in Española. The four-year degree offering school earned a “B+” safety ranking. The top-ranking university campus...
PORTALES, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

45K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy