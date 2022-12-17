ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

WTHR

IU, Notre Dame stay in top 5 of women's AP poll

INDIANAPOLIS — St. John's earned its first ranking in seven years after matching the best start in school history, entering The Associated Press women's basketball poll at No. 25 on Monday. (NOTE: The video above is from LockedOn's sports highlights from Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.) The Red Storm (11-0)...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Center Grove coach named 'Coach of the Year' by the Colts

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts announced their annual Colts Coach of the Year on Tuesday. The honor this year goes to Center Grove High School's head football coach Eric Moore. Moore was nominated and selected after the Trojans defeated No. 5 Fort Wayne Carroll 35-9 to win their...
GREENWOOD, IN
WTHR

INDOT opens 12 miles of new Interstate 69 north of Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Interstate 69 now reaches into Johnson County. The Indiana Department of Transportation officially opened 12 miles of the interstate project on Friday. With the opening, Interstate 69 now extends from Evansville north to SR 144, just inside the Johnson County line. The first traffic signal north...
MARTINSVILLE, IN
WTHR

VOICES Corp. helps make a difference in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Reducing gun violence in Indianapolis starts with reaching people in the community, especially young people and those who are at risk. One program that's helping make a difference in Indianapolis is VOICES Corp., a youth and family-centered nonprofit. They offer leadership development, life coaching and educational programs...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Pedestrian dies in south Indianapolis crash

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was killed in a crash on the far south side of Indianapolis Tuesday evening. Police responded to the crash at Stop 11 Road and Madison Avenue around 7 p.m. Investigators believe a driver who was traveling north on Maidson Avenue struck a pedestrian in the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Gun Violence Reduction Strategy helping slow Indy's violent trend

INDIANAPOLIS — With just 11 days until the end of the year, so far Indianapolis has not broken another deadly record with gun violence. But with hundreds of shootings reported in 2022, the city still has a long way to go in curbing gun violence. And many are hoping that the work being done with the Gun Violence Reduction Strategy will help to continue reducing violence in Indianapolis overall in the years to come.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

2 dead after shooting at Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home Monday night. On Dec. 19, police responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 2200 block of Sumpter Court, near 25th Street and North Talley Road, shortly before 9 p.m.
COLUMBUS, IN
WTHR

Former Indianapolis Police Chief Joseph McAtee dies

INDIANAPOLIS — Joseph McAtee, a former Indianapolis police chief and Marion County sheriff, has died. IMPD announced his death Saturday in a post that said "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, former co-workers, and with our community." Services. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 21,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Car crashes into Lawrence home

LAWRENCE, Indiana — No one was injured after a car crashed into a home in Lawrence Thursday morning. It happened around 9 a.m. on Paradise Court, near 65th Street and Pendleton Pike. One of the people inside the home at the time said the car went through the front...
LAWRENCE, IN
WTHR

Indiana flu deaths double to 48, 1st pediatric death

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana reports 48 flu deaths in Indiana this season – double what it was a week ago. That number, 48, includes the state's first pediatric flu death. That death was for a child between 5 and 24 years old. (NOTE: The above video is from a...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Terre Haute officer cleared of shooting knife-wielding man

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Authorities have ruled that a western Indiana police officer was justified in fatally shooting a 42-year-old man who was threatening him with a knife earlier this month. The Vigo County prosecutor announced Tuesday that a Terre Haute police officer acted appropriately after responding to a...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHR

FBI, Greenwood PD holding news conference Wednesday on mall mass shooting

GREENWOOD, Indiana — The FBI and Greenwood Police Department will be holding a joint news conference Wednesday on the mall mass shooting from July 17, 2022. The shooter killed three people at the Greenwood Park Mall before an armed bystander, Elisjsha Dicken, shot and killed the shooter. The Johnson County Prosecutor reitterrated to 13News it will not file any criminal charges against Dicken in connection to his efforts to stop the killer.
GREENWOOD, IN
WTHR

Woman arrested in shooting on Indy's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was arrested for a shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis Monday. It was one of several shootings that occurred throughout the day Monday, following a weekend with more than a dozen other shootings across the city. According to IMPD, 46-year-old Richelle Hughes was arrested...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

'Knock Out The Need' Red Cross blood drive returns Jan. 5-6

INDIANAPOLIS — Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood for surgeries, cancer treatments or injuries. A decline in donations has the Red Cross asking people to donate. WTHR-TV is a partner in this effort to keep blood on the shelves. “WTHR cares about the needs of our...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Semi slide-off shuts down I-465 overnight

INDIANAPOLIS — All lanes of westbound Interstate 465 westbound near U.S. 31 on the south side of Indianapolis were shut down overnight when a semi-trailer slid off the road. The Amazon truck slid off the ramp shortly before 2:30 a.m. and needed to be pulled back to safety by a wrecker.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
