INDIANAPOLIS — With just 11 days until the end of the year, so far Indianapolis has not broken another deadly record with gun violence. But with hundreds of shootings reported in 2022, the city still has a long way to go in curbing gun violence. And many are hoping that the work being done with the Gun Violence Reduction Strategy will help to continue reducing violence in Indianapolis overall in the years to come.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 3 HOURS AGO