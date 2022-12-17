Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Welcomes 26 Migrants Days Before Christmas and Needs Your HelpTom HandyChicago, IL
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 by ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
The Unbelievable Murders & Disappearances in the Chicago Lawn Neighborhood: The Victims All Knew Each OtherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Collin Powell Middle School Girls Are State ChampsSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Bloom Township High School Holds Thirteen Year Graduation CeremonySouth Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
Related
Some Parts of Indiana Could Receive More Than 2 Feet of Snow
The temperatures are expected to plummet over the next few days, and winter plans to bring on the snow - with over two feet expected in parts of Indiana. There is a "major winter storm" on the way, according to Chicago and Midwest Storm Chasers and it is expected to impact most, if not all, of the midwest. The winter weather event is expected to begin as early as Thursday, December 22, 2022.
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather For Wednesday
Winter arrives today! (At 4:48pm Eastern time.) Winter REALLY arrives tomorrow afternoon. Here are the expected times for the Winter Whiplash. Boy this sucker is INTENSE. Look at the computer-modeled temps for central Indiana at 6pm! From around 40 in the east to around 5 at the Illinois border!. Wind...
Do These Very Important Things Before the Extreme Cold Hits Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois
The Tristate is about to get hit with the coldest temperatures we've seen in a long time. Things are about to come to a freezing halt Thursday evening into Friday morning. The temps are going to get dangerously low with wind chills expected as low as -22 degrees and blowing snow with limited visibility.
WISH-TV
Will Indiana see blizzard conditions?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As this next winter storm approaches, the wind will become an issue. People often associate heavy snow with blizzards; however, blizzard warnings center around reduced visibility and gusty winds along with any sort of snowfall. On Wednesday night, a blizzard warning was set to run from...
Illinois, Indiana receive federal funding to enhance internet
The state of Illinois was selected to receive $253 million to provide affordable, reliable high-speed internet to its residents.
Indiana witness says triangle-shaped object flew over at treetop level
An Indiana witness at Bloomington reported watching a triangle-shaped object flying just above the treetops at about 1 a.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Indiana counties update travel status for winter storm
Counties throughout Indiana are advising motorists to take precautions as a winter storm will impact the state beginning Thursday. Falling snow and high wind gusts could greatly reduce visibility on the roads, so travel may need to be limited to essential needs if it cannot be avoided altogether. Here is a look at the latest […]
indianapublicradio.org
‘It got thrown in our lap, so we have to adapt.’ ER in northwest Indiana’s biggest city to close
Residents of Northwest Indiana’s largest city will soon have to travel to other communities for emergency medical care. The emergency room at Franciscan Health in Hammond will stop taking ambulances at 6 a.m. the day before Christmas Eve, according to a hospital spokesperson. Then on December 31st, all emergency room services will come to an end.
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Indiana that You Need to Visit
The Hoosier state is a perfect slice of Midwest life. Outside the urban reach of Indianapolis, across the plains that span out as to the horizon, there are a wealth of small towns in Indiana, each with its own individual charm. From lush green forests to historic downtown areas, from...
cbs4indy.com
Winter storm to impact Indiana before Christmas
We have a couple more quiet afternoons before a winter storm will bring major impacts ahead of the holiday. We have a couple more quiet afternoons before a winter storm will bring major impacts ahead of the holiday. Indiana travelers preparing ahead of Thursday’s winter …. A few flights...
WANE-TV
DNR: Tree stand ‘malfunctions’, causing fatal fall in Indiana forest
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating what caused a tree stand to malfunction, resulting in a man’s death Saturday in Morgan-Monroe State Forest. According to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, emergency crews arrived after the man who fell was found by a hunter...
loganwoodbine.com
Former Iowa body shop ordered to pay almost $7.2 million
SIOUX CITY — A judge has ordered a former Lawton, Iowa, body shop to pay nearly $7.2 million to an Indiana car owner for breaching contracts and committing fraud. William Oesterle, of Indianapolis, sued The Healey Werks Corp., ANCA Properties and owner Craig Hillinger, of Bronson, Iowa, in May 2020 for falsely representing a vehicle he purchased was an authentic Austin Healey and for fraud related to the restoration of several classic Austin Healey cars.
WISH-TV
Major winter system to begin Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One more quiet day is ahead for Wednesday before we deal with a potent weather system that will bring rain, snow, very high winds, and nail-biting cold. A Winter Storm Watch is in place for most of Indiana, and it will be in effect from late...
Timing of Winter Storm Shifts for Chicago Area as Threat for Dangerous Conditions Looms
Dangerous winter conditions are expected in the Chicago area this week, but the timing for when they could start has already shifted. According to recent forecasts, it appears the timing of the storm has shifted earlier, with a winter storm watch now taking effect in some counties Thursday morning. The...
WISH-TV
State gasoline tax to fall again in January
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Revenue says the state gasoline tax will fall again in January. The gasoline use tax will drop to 19.9 cents per gallon. The gasoline tax had increased in two previous months. Jan. 1 will be the first time its below 20 cents per gallon since March 31.
WISH-TV
How to prevent pipes from freezing
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The winter storm headed toward Indiana this week will bring temperatures below zero, with wind chills reaching -25°. Those temperatures can threaten to freeze water pipes in homes. The frozen water then expands, causing the pipes to burst. Here are tips from Citizens Energy Group...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Indiana Business Wins $3.3 Million Jury Verdict
INDIANAPOLIS, IN—An Indianapolis jury has returned a verdict in favor of Lafayette, Indiana based Illumination International LLC against Vannin Healthcare Global Ltd. in the amount of $3.3 million. The jury found that Vannin breached a contract to deliver 705,000 boxes of nitrile medical gloves to Illumination during the height of the pandemic. The trial was held in the courtroom of Judge Heather Welch of the Indiana Commercial Court. The jury returned its verdict on December 14, 2022.
indiana105.com
Indiana American Water Urges Customers to Prepare for Cold Weather
With much colder weather in the forecast, Indiana American Water is urging customers to act now to secure homes and businesses against freezing pipes. “With much colder temperatures in the forecast, we are encouraging customers to act now to protect their plumbing system against the extreme cold,” said Indiana American Water President Matt Prine. “Failing to protect your plumbing from cold temperatures can be disruptive and very costly. When ice expands inside pipes, it creates tremendous pressure that can crack and burst them, leaving homeowners with a costly plumbing bill, and thousands of dollars in water damage.”
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Senate proposes reevaluating state’s tax structure
Some state senators are touting the possibility of reinventing Indiana’s tax structure to determine whether the state could eliminate individual and corporate income taxes. They say it’ll take pressure off residents and businesses, but it would also depress future revenue as others say Indiana needs to invest in its quality of life. Sen. Travis Holdman […] The post Senate proposes reevaluating state’s tax structure appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Comments / 0