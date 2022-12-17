Read full article on original website
Lukens: Our future, our Colorado — let’s get to work
With the broad support of voters in Moffat, Rio Blanco, Eagle, and Routt counties, it is an honor and a privilege to be the next Colorado State Representative of House District 26. During my campaign, I focused on the concerns of my neighbors, my community and the hardworking people of...
Colorado Communities for Climate Action seeks support from Eagle
Colorado Communities for Climate Action, a coalition comprised of local governments working to fight climate change through legislation, is looking to Eagle for its membership. Within the valley, current local governments involved in Colorado Communities for Climate Action include Avon, Eagle County and Vail. Statewide, over a quarter of the Colorado population is represented by Colorado Communities for Climate Action. Eagle, knee-deep into its ambitious goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2030, was pitched by coalition membership during the Dec. 13 Town Council meeting.
Water tank to be new Minturn commission’s first act of historic preservation
Formed over the course of 2022, Minturn’s new Historic Preservation Commission has created a preservation plan for the town and is on pace to become a certified local government through the National Park Service and State Historic Preservation Office. The Minturn Town Council on Wednesday is expected to pass...
Paul Cuthbertson Foundation hosting a fundraiser at Harvest Restaurant on Dec. 22
The Paul Cuthbertson Foundation has announced the latest round of recipients of its “Live for Those Who Cannot Scholarships” awarded in honor of Cuthbertson, a Vail native who died in the spring of 2019. This year’s funding was awarded to 11 young dreamers who “demonstrated need, a passion for life and dedication to achieving excellence in their pursuits,” according to a news release from the organization.
Eagle County stores prepare for statewide single-use bag fees starting Jan. 1
Vail and Avon have for some time charged shoppers in large stores for single-use bags. The charge is coming to the rest of Eagle County and Colorado starting Jan. 1. The new law, called the Plastic Pollution Reduction Act, will impose a 10-cent fee for single-use bags for those shopping at what the law defines as large stores. The fees can be charged for either paper or plastic bags.
Eagle’s Haymaker Trail at heart of town’s open space maintenance projects
Nestled in Eagle Ranch, Haymaker Trail is beloved among locals for hiking with pets, mountain biking and engaging with nature right in their backyard. Because of its popularity and its wildlife population, the Eagle Open Space & Recreation Advisory Committee is spotlighting Haymaker Trail for maintenance and to encourage more responsible interactions with wildlife.
VIDEO: Blue Sky Basin opens for 2022-23 season on Vail Mountain
Vail Mountain on Monday began running the Skyline Express chairlift, along with Pete’s Express, opening the beloved Blue Sky Basin area to skiers and snowboarders for the 2022-23 season. While Earl’s Express was not running, the terrain in Earl’s Bowl — including runs like In the Wuides and Montane...
Eagle County-based firm can help you create a dream garage
Business name: Mountain Garage Solutions. Location: We’re based in Eagle, and serve Eagle, Summit and Pitkin counties. Contact information: Call 970-401-5026 or email MGSVail1@gmail.com. Tell your story!. Tell the story of your Vail Valley business with a Bizwatch feature in the Vail Daily. To learn more, email business editor...
Wildlife awareness project sprouts up in Eagle Ranch
The Hardscrabble Trails Coalition and the Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance are teaming up with 970 Design to launch an Eagle-wide education initiative aimed to encourage more responsible coexistence between residents, visitors and wildlife. Hardscrabble Trails Coalition secretary Nicole Asselin said the Eagle Ranch Wildlife Committee funded $40,000 toward an...
Polis appoints Causey to Eagle County Court bench
On Monday, Dec. 12, Gov. Jared Polis appointed Gypsum resident Inga Causey to the Eagle County Court bench. The court had a judgeship vacancy left by Rachel Olguin-Fresquez after her move from the county court to the 5th Judicial District Court. Causey will assume the judgeship on Jan. 3 after she closes current practices.
Vail at 60: The road to Vail’s Opening Day in 1962
The Vail Daily’s Tricia Swenson compiled the following information on the events leading up to Vail’s opening six decades ago from talks with longtime locals and from books, “Vail: Triumph of a Dream” by Pete Seibert, “Vail: Story of a Colorado Mountain Valley” by June Simonton and “The Inventors of Vail” by Dick Hauserman.
Henry Beguelin opens new location in Vail
Business name: Henry Beguelin. Location: 166 East Gore Creek Drive, Vail. Contact information: Call 970-274-3025. What goods or services do you provide? Leather goods including shoes, handbags, wallets, belts and home decor. Tell your story!. Tell the story of your Vail Valley business with a Bizwatch feature in the Vail...
Eagle County could see snow, wind chill as cold as -40 from a fast-moving winter storm
Big winter storms are par for the course in the mountains. But an incoming storm could create dangerous cold and hamper travel. According to the Grand Junction office of the National Weather Service, a storm is headed to Colorado packing both snow and strong winds of up to 65 mph in higher elevations. That combination could create dangerous outdoor conditions and make travel difficult to impossible.
Community members take sides in Town Council discussion over Pride flag removal at Gypsum Rec Center
On the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 13, 30 members of the community — representing a diverse cross-section of race, age, gender identity and sexual orientation — spoke in front of the Gypsum Town Council on how the recent removal of the Pride flag from the local rec center made them feel.
Gypsum’s Little Bird Commissary Kitchen is open
Business name: Little Bird Commissary Kitchen. Location: We’re in Gypsum, near Costco. Owners: Anne and Scott Pasquale. Contact information: Call 970-390-0234 or email littlebirdcommissarykitchen@gmail.com. What goods or services do you provide? The primary role of Little Bird Commissary Kitchen is to be a state-of-the-art shared commercial kitchen space. The...
Residents, school district work toward solutions for Eagle River Village school bus stop￼
Earlier this fall, residents of the Eagle River Village Mobile Home community started a petition to relocate a school bus stop over safety concerns. Now, the Eagle County School District is working with the families — as well as with the Colorado Department of Education, the county, the Colorado Department of Transportation and Ascentia (the owners of Eagle River Village) — to find temporary and permanent solutions for their safety concerns.
Rare second-generation Habitat for Humanity homeowner among 8 families celebrated in ‘home for the holidays’ dedication
Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley dedicated its 100th home Sunday with dozens of locals braving the cold temperatures to celebrate. The event embraced a “home for the holidays” theme in recognizing eight families who received keys to new houses, which they helped build in the Stratton Flats neighborhood of Gypsum.
Vail Valley Salvation Army sees fewer kettle collections, but you can donate with your phone
This is the most important time of year for the Salvation Army’s fundraising efforts. But the tradition of bell-ringing outside local stores has changed. Tsu Wolin-Brown, director of the Vail Valley chapter of the Salvation Army, said collections are “way down” in the group’s red kettles. Fewer people carry cash these days, Wolin-Brown noted, adding that the area’s recent cold snap has hampered outdoor bell-ringing.
SSCV skis to numerous podiums at the Stifel Success NorAm Series Competition at Copper Mountain
This past week, men and women Alpine FIS athletes headed to Copper Mountain for the Stifel Success NorAM Series Competition. Ski & Snowboard Club Vail’s (SSCV) current and former athletes performed well in the stiff competition earning four overall podiums, four junior podiums, and 12 top-15 overall positions. This...
Letter: What made Vail good is lost and gone
The Thursday, Dec. 15 Vail Daily edition with the “Zero to 60 at Vail” headline on the 60th anniversary of Vail was a fun read. Reporter interviews of the contributors to the beginnings of Vail were a good format and made for lively personal recollections and stories of how things were and came to be. The fun, all-in-it-together spirit that existed is mentioned over and over and always makes me wish I’d been here, too.
