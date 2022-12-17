ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons vs. Saints Week 15: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines, Tickets

By Jeremy Brener
Falcon Report
 3 days ago

The New Orleans Saints host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Here's everything you need to know.

The Atlanta Falcons (5-8) are back in action after their bye as they travel to the Big Easy to face their biggest rival in the New Orleans Saints (4-9).

The biggest storyline heading into the game comes with Atlanta rookie Desmond Ridder making his first NFL appearance at quarterback, taking over for Marcus Mariota after he was benched and subsequently placed on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Both teams have work to do if they want to make the playoffs, and the loser of this game will have their postseason hopes shot down tremendously.

The Falcons sit one game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) for first place in the division, while the Saints are two back. Atlanta has lost three of four, so the team is hoping today's game will spark some momentum heading into the last quarter of the year.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's game ...

RECORDS: Atlanta Falcons (5-8) vs. New Orleans Saints (4-9)

TV/RADIO: FOX | 92.9 FM The Game

ODDS: PIT +1.5 (-125) | ATL -1.5 (+105) | NO -6.5

MONEYLINE: FALCONS (+175) | SAINTS (-213)

TICKETS VIA SI TICKETS

Over/under: 43.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)

GAME TIME: Sunday, December 18th, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

