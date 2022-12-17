Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Missing Dee Ann Warner's Brother Won't Stop Until Law Enforcement Holds the Guilty Party ResponsibleTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Related
From dark days to playoff berths, Michigan football finds winning formula
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It was two short years ago that Michigan football hit rock bottom as a program under Jim Harbaugh. Losses were piling up and frustration was mounting inside Schembechler Hall. There was no bowl game. The losing skid to archrival Ohio State stood at eight straight games, and likely would have been nine had they played. The Wolverines called it off, citing injuries and a growing number of COVID-19 cases on the team that would severely impacted the number of available players.
Michigan Football poaches former 4-star quarterback
The Michigan football team has been landing players from the NCAA Transfer Portal like it is their job, and that continued on Tuesday afternoon, as they reportedly landed a former 4-star quarterback. According to Jack Tuttle, who spent the last four seasons at Indiana, he is transferring to Michigan. Prior to going to Indiana, Tuttle was rated as a 4-star quarterback, and according to 247Sports, he was the No. 167 overall player in the Class of 2018.
Michigan two-way player Kalel Mullings focused on offense during Fiesta Bowl prep
Michigan’s Kalel Mullings paused to think Tuesday night inside Schembechler Hall. The junior was asked by a reporter to take the media through his unique 2022 season – one where he has switched positions multiple times. Mullings has gone from splitting reps between running back and linebacker in...
Michigan football commit Jason Hewlett has ‘huge’ senior season after leg injury
Jason Hewlett Jr.’s football future flashed before his eyes during the first quarter of his junior year season opener. The now-Michigan commit from Youngstown (Ohio) Chaney suffered a broken fibula after a player fell on his left leg during the play. Hewlett, who was lightly recruited at the time, couldn’t help but wonder what his college prospects were knowing he was going to miss the rest of his pivotal junior year.
Michigan RB Blake Corum suffered meniscus tear, says he’s ’50/50’ on return
Michigan running back Blake Corum suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee and continues to weigh his future, he told ESPN’s Adam Schefter this week. In an interview on Schefter’s podcast, Corum, nearly three weeks removed from surgery in southern California, revealed the extent of his injury for the first time. He continues to undergo rehab, remains on crutches, but expects to make a full recovery.
What to expect from Michigan football during class of 2023 early signing period
Michigan’s football program is heating up on the recruiting trail just ahead of the early signing period. After a slow start to the 2023 cycle, the Wolverines have added six of their 20 commits since Nov. 17. They likely could add a few more this week as 2023 prospects can officially ink their letters of intent during the early signing window, which begins Wednesday.
saturdaytradition.com
Greg McElroy defends Michigan OL winning Joe Moore Award
Greg McElroy is going to bat for Michigan after winning the Joe Moore Award. McElroy defended the Wolverines during the latest episode of “Always College Football with Greg McElroy,” stating that the voters made the right call in terms of the best offensive. Michigan and Georiga were the 2 finalists for the 2022 season.
Michigan football lands 2023 three-star LB Hayden Moore, a former Nebraska commit
Aurora (Colo.) Regis Jesuit 2023 three-star linebacker didn’t waste any time announcing his new college decision after decommitting from Nebraska on Sunday night. The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder announced his verbal pledge to Michigan on Monday afternoon in a Twitter post. He is tabbed as the No. 1,110 overall prospect nationally, per the 247Sports Composite rankings, and holds 24 reported offers, including from Iowa, Texas A&M and Wisconsin.
ESPN recruiting director: Michigan taking a selective approach to 2023 class
The implementation of Name, Image Likeness (NIL), the popularity of the NCAA transfer portal and the extra year of eligibility because of the 2020 COVID-19 season have drastically changed the landscape of recruiting. College football programs are still adapting, and some have had to alter their approaches for the 2023...
Michigan, ‘just happy to be there,’ learns from last year’s CFP showing
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The comment has been near-universal in recent weeks, and it may explain the dud Michigan football left on the field in south Florida last December. Sure, Georgia had the better team, and more elite talent, but the Wolverines looked lifeless for the better part of four quarters in last year’s Orange Bowl, losing 34-11. They were outplayed and overmatched in their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance, a stage they weren’t exactly accustomed to.
Even before the Jumpman Invitational, is Michigan men's basketball season over?
Close observers might already believe the large cracks showing in the Wolverines' season, and ESPN Analytics' BPI gives the team a measly 0.6% chance to make the NCAA tournament.
Michigan Steals Prospect Away From Big Ten Foe
Michigan is working hard to prepare for the early signing period, which is just a couple of days away, but has not stopped working on prospects committed elsewhere. That's obvious as the Wolverines staff picked up a commitment from Aurora (Colo.) Regis Jesuit inside linebacker Hayden Moore earlier today. Throw...
Wolverine Confidential: Michigan football staying busy on recruiting trail
Michigan is preparing for its Fiesta Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against No. 3 TCU on Dec. 31, but it also has been busy building the program for the future. The undefeated Wolverines have added a glut of players to their 2023 class this month, and they haven’t all...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football flips commitment of 2023 LB from B1G school
Michigan football grabbed a commitment from former Nebraska commit Hayden Moore on Monday. Moore broke the news from his Twitter account. Moore is a 3-star LB out of Aurora, Colorado per the 247Sports Composite. Moore decommitted from Matt Rhule and Nebraska on Sunday. Besides the Wolverines and Huskers, Moore also had offers from Iowa and Wisconsin out of the B1G.
Four-star linebacker decommits from MSU days before National Signing Day
The 2023 recruiting cycle has been a strange roller-coaster ride for Michigan State football. Just as the Spartans had seemingly regained some momentum on the trail, four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas linebacker Jayvant Brown decommitted from MSU on Sunday afternoon. The move comes a little over a month after Brown committed to Michigan State.
Michigan football's No. 1 transfer portal class adds Coastal Carolina LB Josaiah Stewart
Michigan football continues to add big names via the transfer portal. The Wolverines, who according to 247Sports' composite transfer portal rankings had the No. 1 transfer portal class entering Sunday, added another piece in Coastal Carolina outside linebacker Josaiah Stewart. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound edge rusher announced his decision Sunday afternoon and chose the Wolverines...
MLive.com
Early signing period 2022: See where top high school football recruits in Michigan are headed
The annual early signing period for football recruits heading to NCAA Division I schools begins at 7 a.m. on Wednesday and lasts through the end of the day Friday. Easily the most popular signing period since it was introduced in 2017, any remaining football players who don’t sign to Division I schools this week can still sign during the national signing period slated to begin on Feb. 1.
New Orleans Saints place former Michigan first-round pick on IR
Former Michigan offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz will miss the rest of the season for the New Orleans Saints. The team placed the No. 24 overall pick in the 2020 draft on injured reserve Tuesday, meaning it will be without its starting right guard for the last three games. Ruiz’s loss...
Michigan adds a second transfer portal offensive lineman from Stanford
The Michigan football team continues to stockpile talent from the transfer portal, adding its fifth player this month and second from Stanford in as many days on Sunday. Drake Nugent, a 6-foot-1, 300-pound center with two years of eligibility remaining, announced his verbal commitment to the Wolverines on Sunday, the third offensive lineman to do so in recent days.
Michigan Strikes Again On The Recruiting Trail
Michigan is working hard to prepare for the early signing period, which is just a few days away, but has not stopped working on previously uncommitted prospects. That's obvious as the Wolverines staff picked up a commitment from Youngstown (Ohio) Chaney defensive back D'Juan Waller earlier tonight. Throw in the...
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
24K+
Followers
32K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 1