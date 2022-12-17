Melissa Gilbert isn’t one to hold back. Whether detailing her IBS distress and colonoscopy prep or sharing her thoughts on Botox and fillers, the 58-year-old tells it like it is. She’s evolved from her days playing Laura Ingalls Wilder on Little House on the Prairie—and though she left the Ingalls family in the past, she didn’t leave the Prairie behind. With the help of her new website, Modern Prairie, the 58-year-old is on a mission to show that women matter at every age.

