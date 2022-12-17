Read full article on original website
Khloé Kardashian Debuts Stunning Hair Transformation on Instagram
Khloé Kardashian is bringing back the love for fringe hairstyles!. The Good American CEO, 38, took to Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 15, to show off her new hairstyle, and you could say it's giving groovy '60s vibes!. The carousel of snaps showed Kardashian as she posed for the camera...
People can't stop talking about the cheek fat removal surgery that's sweeping Hollywood. We asked plastic surgeons what it entails, and why it's so popular.
Plastic surgeon Ira L. Savetsky said buccal fat removal is relatively easy, but could create premature aging and permanent face distortion.
Chris Pratt Shares Rare Photo of Son Jack, 10, With Daughter Lyla, 2, During the Holidays: ‘The Magic of Christmas’
In the spirit! Chris Pratt shared a festive photo of two of his children spending time together before the holidays. The Guardians of the Galaxy star, 43, uploaded a sweet snap via Instagram of son Jack, 10, bonding with his little sister Lyla, 2, while searching for their Elf on the Shelf. "Freddy the Elf […]
Prevention
Melissa Gilbert, 58, Opens Up About Aging: ‘I’ve Never Been in a Better Place’
Melissa Gilbert isn’t one to hold back. Whether detailing her IBS distress and colonoscopy prep or sharing her thoughts on Botox and fillers, the 58-year-old tells it like it is. She’s evolved from her days playing Laura Ingalls Wilder on Little House on the Prairie—and though she left the Ingalls family in the past, she didn’t leave the Prairie behind. With the help of her new website, Modern Prairie, the 58-year-old is on a mission to show that women matter at every age.
Lisa Rinna Debuts New Shorter Hair Makeover & Looks Like Sting: Before & After Photos
Lisa Rinna just debuted her short hair makeover! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 59, embraced a shorter, edgier look reminiscent of Sting on Thursday, Dec. 15. Lisa embraced her punk side in a selfie as she showed off the haircut, also revealing more blonde highlights mixed in with her brown locks. “Chop Chop,” she wrote in the caption via Instagram alongside with a tag for her stylist Sally Hershberger. The look was a noticeable update from her usual look that’s slightly longer with various lengths for layers.
Kendra Wilkinson Shares Rare Photo With Kids Hank and Alijah All Grown Up: ‘Happy Holidays’
Courtesy of Kendra Wilkinson/Instagram Not-so-Lil' Hank! Kendra Wilkinson shared a rare photo with her two children, Hank and Alijah, and the kids are all grown up. “Happy Holidays,” the Kendra Sells Hollywood star, 37 — who shares 12-year-old Hank and 8-year-old Alijah with ex-husband Hank Baskett — wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, December 20, alongside […]
Bella Hadid Shares Rare New Pic of Gigi’s Baby Khai at the Natural History Museum
On Saturday, Bella Hadid shared a fun photo dump of what it looks like she's been up to this fall and winter. Amongst the miscellaneous selfies and pictures of food and street shots, there was shuffled in a photo of baby Khai, her sister Gigi Hadid's only child. Gigi shares Khai with her ex, Zayn Malik, and rarely shares pictures of her on social media — especially not her face.
Expert Warns of Grim Consequences of New Cosmetic Surgery Trend
After actress Lea Michele dropped a couple photos on Instagram of her face looking suspiciously hollower than what people expected, social media — Twitter especially — became alight with speculation that she'd had the surgery known as "buccal fat removal," which removes a pad of fat from the lower face.
Focused on Her! See Photos of ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Tania Maduro’s Weight Loss Transformation
Focused on herself! 90 Day Fiancé star Tania Maduro is sharing her health journey as she kickstarts a major weight transformation. “Diet culture and fatphobia is so real and so I usually do not share progress photos,” the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum wrote alongside two photos taken three weeks apart in December 2022. “I am sharing these to show only *my* journey.”
Scott Disick Shares Glimpse Inside Mason’s Bar Mitzvah: Ice Cream, Chicken Fingers and More
A feast fit for a king — or a teen! Scott Disick gave fans a peek at son Mason's bar mitzvah, which featured several food trucks offering an array of snacks. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 39, shared photos from the lavish bash via his Instagram Story on Monday, December 19. "Thanks @RaisingCanes […]
Ben Affleck Grabs the Mic at Star-Studded Holiday Party With Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez kicked off the holidays with a star-studded celebration. The couple threw a huge party at their Hollywood home Saturday, which saw everyone from Kim Kardashian to Doja Cat, Eric André, Billie Eilish and more in attendance. Partygoers shared snaps from their evening at the...
Priyanka Chopra Shares Holiday Photos of Nick Jonas and Daughter in New Jersey
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter is gearing up for the holiday season! On Monday, Chopra took to Instagram to show off moments from their daughter, Malti’s, pre-Christmas activities in New Jersey. "Perfect winter days ❤️ Ps: 1st pic- hubby is really interested in my mirror selfie 😂❤️,"...
Rebel Wilson shares rare photos with her new baby girl in a winter wonderland
Rebel Wilson is enjoying a chilly holiday vacation with her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, and her newborn daughter, Royce — and the proud mom has the heartwarming pics to prove it. On Sunday, Dec. 18, the "Pitch Perfect" star took to her Instagram stories to share the sweet shots with...
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Celebrate the Holidays With Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton at Kathy Hilton’s Christmas Party: Photos
Partying with Paris! Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner celebrated Christmastime in style alongside their longtime family friends Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton and Kathy Hilton. “My mom always throws the most iconic parties. 👑🥰,” the Simple Life alum, 41, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, December 18, alongside a carousel of photos from Kathy’s holiday event. “Loved […]
Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare Cousin Holiday Photo Of True, Stormi, Chicago, Dream & Psalm
Khloe Kardashian has become the unofficial archivist for the KarJenner cousins as she shared another photo of the young kiddos together. Taking to her Instagram on Friday, Dec. 16, the Good American designer posted an adorable snap of her daughter True, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, sitting next to cousins Stormi, Chicago, Dream and Psalm. “They are all growing up way too quickly,” Khleo captioned the pic, adding, “This was last Thanksgiving, time flies.”
Khloe Kardashian Won’t Let Her Daughter Sleep Over At Kourtney Kardashian’s House
It’s truly hard to believe that we live in the year 2022 and we’re still keeping up with The Kardashians and all their antics. Kris Jenner truly is the hardest working momager in Hollywood. In the current era, fans are particularly seeing a transformation of Kourtney Kardashian. She’s deeply in love with her husband Travis Barker […] The post Khloe Kardashian Won’t Let Her Daughter Sleep Over At Kourtney Kardashian’s House appeared first on Reality Tea.
Baby Dubbed 'Leslie Jordan Reincarnated' Leaving Hospital Post-Health Scare
The newborn has spent all of his young life in the NICU after being born two months prematurely and only weighing 3 pounds.
Inside ‘90 Day Fiance’s Asuelu Pulaa’s Reunion With Sons Amid Kalani Faagata Split Rumors
90 Day FiancéstarAsuelu Pulaais home for the holidays and he reunited with his sons in California amid rumors he split from estranged wife Kalani Faagata. “TikTok with the boys,” the dad of two shared via Instagram alongside a clip featuring his two sons, Oliver and Kennedy, on Monday, December 19. “Happy Monday everyone.”
Rosie O’Donnell’s son Blake engaged to girlfriend Teresa Garofalow Westervelt
Rosie O’Donnell’s family is expanding! The comedian’s youngest son, Blake O’Donnell, popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Teresa Garofalow Westervelt, Sunday night in New York City while attending Broadway’s “Phantom of the Opera” musical. “Last night – my son blake asked his gf teresa to marry him – and she said yes!!!” Rosie, 60, excitedly told her Instagram followers Monday, sharing a pic from the moment the smiling 23-year-old got down on one knee. “The crowd clapped – and hillary clinton was there too,” she added, making sure her post included a photo of the former United States Secretary of State posing...
Hilary Swank, 48, Shows Off Growing Baby Bump As She Decorates Tree
Hilary Swank, 48, is ready for her last Christmas before she becomes a mom! The actress, who is expecting twins with husband Philip Schneider, took to Instagram on Dec. 16 to share a cute photo of herself decorating a Christmas tree while showing off her growing baby bump in a long-sleeved black top that she paired with matching leggings. She also wore tan fuzzy slippers and had her hair down as she flashed a smile to the camera.
