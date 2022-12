Ann Arbor — Michigan players have immersed themselves in film study of national semifinal opponent TCU, and what they’ve found won’t surprise anyone. For starters, Heisman Trophy runner-up Max Duggan has impressed with his all-out toughness and efficiency, and defensive coordinator Joe Gillespie’s 3-3-5 scheme is well executed.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO