ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
WCJB

Neighbors report thieves stealing from homes in Putnam County leading to 3 arrests

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Three accused thieves were arrested over the weekend after neighbors reported unusual activity in their Putnam County homes. Sheriff’s deputies pulled over a vehicle hauling a trailer with Ashley Yates, 32, Richard Sherman, 68, and Matthew Sherman, 34, inside. Neighbors had reported to deputies that the trio burglarized three homes near Tree Farm Road and County Road 21.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Man pleads guilty in Florida woman's unsolved 1991 slaying

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — A man already imprisoned in Florida for another killing pleaded guilty Tuesday to the long-unsolved 1991 slaying of a woman he met at a bar. Michael Townson, 53, was sentenced by a judge to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years, state prosecutors said in a news release.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Woman shot dead inside Altamonte Springs apartment

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A woman was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Altamonte Springs. According to police, officers were called to Ballard Street around 4:30 a.m. Despite life-saving measures, 35-year-old Brandi Jiles died from her injuries after being transported to the hospital. Detectives do not believe there is...
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
wrestlinginc.com

Jeff Hardy Pre-Trial Hearing In DUI Case Delayed Yet Again

On Monday, there was yet another delay in Jeff Hardy's court case stemming from his June 13 arrest in Deland, Florida for driving under the influence and related charges. According to the unopposed motion for a continuance filed by his lawyer Brian T. Coughlin, the defense first received the maintenance records for the Intoxilyzer 8000 breath analysis device used at the time of the arrest on October 31. More than six weeks removed, Coughlin wrote that he "requires additional time to examine perceived anomalies reflected in the maintenance records" and take deposition testimony from the police employee who maintains the device.
DELAND, FL
WESH

Volusia County deputy arrested for DUI, officials say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County Sheriff's deputy was arrested on a DUI charge late Saturday night by Florida Highway Patrol in Seminole County. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Julia Curtin was stopped by an FHP trooper while driving her personal car around 11:30 p.m.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

VSO reports armed robbery at Ormond-by-the-Sea gas station convenience store

A gas station store in Ormond-by-the-Sea was robbed by a masked suspect around 9:47 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office. Detectives are investigating the armed robbery incident, which occurred at the Speedy-Mart at the Chevron gas station at 1716 Ocean Shore Blvd. VSO reports the suspect entered the store while brandishing a handgun, and demanded money from the clerk on duty. The clerk complied, and the suspect left.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

VSO Investigating DeLand Home Invasion

DELAND, Fla. - The Volusia Sheriff's Office is investiagting a home invasion that saw an 87 year-old man held at gunpoint, the agency says. The incident started when the suspect masqueraded as a solicitor. The victim was approached when he was sitting in his garage at abour 1:00 pm on...
DELAND, FL
WESH

Woman killed in Seminole County hit-and-run, police say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Casselberry police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash Sunday morning. A pedestrian who'd been hit by a vehicle was found in the road on westbound State Road 436 around 5:46 a.m. Sunday. According to police, the woman, identified as Bridget Garrett,...
WESH

FHP: Man dies after Seminole County crash

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said two vehicles crashed Sunday morning in Seminole County. Around 9:36 a.m., a pickup truck hit a sedan on State Road 46 in the area of Richmond Avenue, according to troopers. The sedan was in a westbound lane on State Road 46.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Officials: Remains identified as missing pastor

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Osceola County deputies said a man who was found dead in a swamp near a Kissimmee-area resort has been identified as a missing pastor from Eustis. On Friday, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said those remains have been positively identified as 73-year-old Herman McClenton Sr., who went missing around Thanksgiving.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

1 killed, 1 injured in head-on Flagler County crash, troopers say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman died and a man was injured in a head-on crash in Flagler County Friday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A crash report shows the wreck occurred around 8:38 p.m. at 5600 N. US-1 as a Palm Coast man in a pickup truck was traveling north in the southbound lane at the same time a Palm Coast woman in a sedan traveled southbound.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy