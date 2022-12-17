On Monday, there was yet another delay in Jeff Hardy's court case stemming from his June 13 arrest in Deland, Florida for driving under the influence and related charges. According to the unopposed motion for a continuance filed by his lawyer Brian T. Coughlin, the defense first received the maintenance records for the Intoxilyzer 8000 breath analysis device used at the time of the arrest on October 31. More than six weeks removed, Coughlin wrote that he "requires additional time to examine perceived anomalies reflected in the maintenance records" and take deposition testimony from the police employee who maintains the device.

DELAND, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO