WESH
Previously convicted murderer sentenced for stabbing person in New Smyrna Beach Walmart
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A Volusia County man, previously convicted of murder but paroled, has been sentenced to just short of five years in prison forstabbing someone at a New Smyrna Beach Walmart after a dispute in the parking lot. A jury previously found 67-year-old Michael Brown guilty...
WCJB
Neighbors report thieves stealing from homes in Putnam County leading to 3 arrests
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Three accused thieves were arrested over the weekend after neighbors reported unusual activity in their Putnam County homes. Sheriff’s deputies pulled over a vehicle hauling a trailer with Ashley Yates, 32, Richard Sherman, 68, and Matthew Sherman, 34, inside. Neighbors had reported to deputies that the trio burglarized three homes near Tree Farm Road and County Road 21.
Putnam deputy arrested for DUI in St. Johns County, PCSO says
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reported that one of its deputies was arrested for a DUI last weekend in St. Johns County. STORY: Clay County land sold by master developer of Nocatee and eTown. According to a news release, on Sunday, Dec. 18, Deputy...
Off-duty Florida deputy pulled over on I-4, arrested on DUI charge, sheriff’s office says
A Volusia County deputy was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence Saturday night, according to her own agency.
Citrus County Chronicle
Man pleads guilty in Florida woman's unsolved 1991 slaying
DELAND, Fla. (AP) — A man already imprisoned in Florida for another killing pleaded guilty Tuesday to the long-unsolved 1991 slaying of a woman he met at a bar. Michael Townson, 53, was sentenced by a judge to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years, state prosecutors said in a news release.
WESH
Woman shot dead inside Altamonte Springs apartment
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A woman was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Altamonte Springs. According to police, officers were called to Ballard Street around 4:30 a.m. Despite life-saving measures, 35-year-old Brandi Jiles died from her injuries after being transported to the hospital. Detectives do not believe there is...
wrestlinginc.com
Jeff Hardy Pre-Trial Hearing In DUI Case Delayed Yet Again
On Monday, there was yet another delay in Jeff Hardy's court case stemming from his June 13 arrest in Deland, Florida for driving under the influence and related charges. According to the unopposed motion for a continuance filed by his lawyer Brian T. Coughlin, the defense first received the maintenance records for the Intoxilyzer 8000 breath analysis device used at the time of the arrest on October 31. More than six weeks removed, Coughlin wrote that he "requires additional time to examine perceived anomalies reflected in the maintenance records" and take deposition testimony from the police employee who maintains the device.
WESH
Volusia County deputy arrested for DUI, officials say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County Sheriff's deputy was arrested on a DUI charge late Saturday night by Florida Highway Patrol in Seminole County. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Julia Curtin was stopped by an FHP trooper while driving her personal car around 11:30 p.m.
Off-duty Central Florida sheriff’s deputy arrested for DUI
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An off-duty Volusia County sheriff’s deputy was arrested in Seminole County and charged with driving under the influence. Florida Highway Patrol troopers pulled over Volusia County Deputy Julia Curtin Saturday at around 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 4, near State Road 46, due to her driving pattern.
FL man with 10K fentanyl pills arrested in NJ Walmart parking lot
A Florida man was arrested in New Jersey after investigators seized $40,000 worth of fentanyl pills from him at Walmart parking lot, prosecutors said Tuesday.
2 hospitalized after road-rage shooting in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — Police in said a busy roadway was shut down after a road rage shooting Monday morning. Officers said the road-rage shooting happened on West State Route 40 in Ocala. Police said two men were involved with one man who was shot and another who was hit...
ormondbeachobserver.com
VSO reports armed robbery at Ormond-by-the-Sea gas station convenience store
A gas station store in Ormond-by-the-Sea was robbed by a masked suspect around 9:47 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office. Detectives are investigating the armed robbery incident, which occurred at the Speedy-Mart at the Chevron gas station at 1716 Ocean Shore Blvd. VSO reports the suspect entered the store while brandishing a handgun, and demanded money from the clerk on duty. The clerk complied, and the suspect left.
newsdaytonabeach.com
VSO Investigating DeLand Home Invasion
DELAND, Fla. - The Volusia Sheriff's Office is investiagting a home invasion that saw an 87 year-old man held at gunpoint, the agency says. The incident started when the suspect masqueraded as a solicitor. The victim was approached when he was sitting in his garage at abour 1:00 pm on...
Casselberry police search for driver in fatal hit-and-run crash
CASSELBERRY, Fla. — A woman has died after a hit-and-run crash Sunday morning, the Casselberry Police Department said. Officers arrived at westbound State Road 436 at U.S. Highway 17-92 after a good Samaritan reported that a person was found on the road around 5:40 a.m., according to a news release.
WESH
Woman killed in Seminole County hit-and-run, police say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Casselberry police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash Sunday morning. A pedestrian who'd been hit by a vehicle was found in the road on westbound State Road 436 around 5:46 a.m. Sunday. According to police, the woman, identified as Bridget Garrett,...
SunRail train crashes into SUV at railroad crossing in Maitland
MAITLAND, Fla. — Police in Maitland said a SunRail commuter train collided with an SUV on Tuesday. The crash happened around 11 a.m. near the intersection of Maitland and Horatio avenues. Officers said the train struck the SUV at the track crossing near the intersection. Large signs in the...
fox35orlando.com
Fentanyl experts say video of Florida officer having a medical emergency is not an overdose
LAKE MARY, Fla. - FOX 35 Investigates is looking deeper into this viral video of a Tavares officer in medical distress. The department labeled what happened as a fentanyl overdose. The video has gotten significant pushback from members of the medical community saying what’s happening is simply not that.
WESH
FHP: Man dies after Seminole County crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said two vehicles crashed Sunday morning in Seminole County. Around 9:36 a.m., a pickup truck hit a sedan on State Road 46 in the area of Richmond Avenue, according to troopers. The sedan was in a westbound lane on State Road 46.
WESH
Officials: Remains identified as missing pastor
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Osceola County deputies said a man who was found dead in a swamp near a Kissimmee-area resort has been identified as a missing pastor from Eustis. On Friday, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said those remains have been positively identified as 73-year-old Herman McClenton Sr., who went missing around Thanksgiving.
click orlando
1 killed, 1 injured in head-on Flagler County crash, troopers say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman died and a man was injured in a head-on crash in Flagler County Friday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A crash report shows the wreck occurred around 8:38 p.m. at 5600 N. US-1 as a Palm Coast man in a pickup truck was traveling north in the southbound lane at the same time a Palm Coast woman in a sedan traveled southbound.
