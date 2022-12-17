Lake effect snow gradually comes to an end Sunday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After a weekend filled with snow, the system is finally coming to a close.
Grand Rapids saw 7.4″ inches of snow on Saturday through 7pm, which breaks the old daily record for December 17 of 5.4″ in 1951.
Here are some snowfall reports as of Saturday evening:
- 14.7″ East Grand Rapids – Kent County
- 14.3″ Hudsonville – Ottawa County
- 14.0″ Ravenna – Muskegon County
- 13.0″ Wyoming – Kent County
- 13.0″ Bridgeton – Newaygo County
- 13.0″ Standale – Kent Countyy
- 13.0″ Jamestown – Ottawa County
- 12.6″ Grandville – Kent County
- 11.0 ” Lamont – Ottawa County
- 11.0″ Glenn – Allegan County
- 10.5″ Rockford – Kent County
- 10.0″ Allegan – Allegan County
- 7.5 ” Muskegon – Muskegon County
- 7.0″ Morley – Mecosta County
- 5.3″ Spring Lake – Ottawa County
- 3.0″ Evart – Osceola County
West Michigan will manage to stay dry for much of Sunday afternoon and Monday. By mid-week, another system begins to approach. Moderate to heavy snowfall is looking likely, which may impact holiday travel.
Stay tuned with Storm Team 8 over the next few days to see where the heaviest snow will fall.Sign up for the Storm Team 8 daily forecast newsletter
You can send your snow photos to ReportIt@woodtv.com . Be sure to include your name as well as where and when the photo was taken.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.
