Lake effect snow gradually comes to an end Sunday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After a weekend filled with snow, the system is finally coming to a close.

Grand Rapids saw 7.4″ inches of snow on Saturday through 7pm, which breaks the old daily record for December 17 of 5.4″ in 1951.







Here are some snowfall reports as of Saturday evening:

14.7″ East Grand Rapids – Kent County

14.3″ Hudsonville – Ottawa County

14.0″ Ravenna – Muskegon County

13.0″ Wyoming – Kent County

13.0″ Bridgeton – Newaygo County

13.0″ Standale – Kent Countyy

13.0″ Jamestown – Ottawa County

12.6″ Grandville – Kent County

11.0 ” Lamont – Ottawa County

11.0″ Glenn – Allegan County

10.5″ Rockford – Kent County

10.0″ Allegan – Allegan County

7.5 ” Muskegon – Muskegon County

7.0″ Morley – Mecosta County

5.3″ Spring Lake – Ottawa County

3.0″ Evart – Osceola County

West Michigan will manage to stay dry for much of Sunday afternoon and Monday. By mid-week, another system begins to approach. Moderate to heavy snowfall is looking likely, which may impact holiday travel.

8-day forecast indicates several more chances for snow.

Stay tuned with Storm Team 8 over the next few days to see where the heaviest snow will fall.

You can send your snow photos to ReportIt@woodtv.com . Be sure to include your name as well as where and when the photo was taken.

