Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Regan Leads Framingham Over Wellesley 54-42

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls basketball team won third game of the season tonight, December 20. Senior captain Katie Regan with 17 points led the Flyers past the Raiders of Wellesley High at home. Final score was 54-42. Framingham is now 3-1 n the season but is back...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Kathy W. Tirro, 75

Kathy W. Tirro died on December 11, 2022. Born Kathleen Winifred Ford on September 15, 1947, she was the daughter of the late George (golf pro) and Mary Ford of Newton Highlands and the younger sister of the late Ellen (Ford) White of Acton. She is also preceded in death by her husband Ralph “Sonny”‘ Tirro.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Skate With Santa Returns To Loring Arena

FRAMINGHAM – After being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, the Framingham High girls & boys varsity program will welcome Santa Claus back to Loring Arena this year. The annual Skate With Santa is scheduled for Saturday, December 24 from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. The public...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Ellen Marie (Beatty) Corfield, 69

FRAMINGHAM – Ellen Marie (Beatty) Corfield beloved daughter, wife, mother, and nana–died peacefully, surrounded by her family on December 17, 2022. She had been diagnosed with ALS 7-months prior. Born in Dorchester, MA, on November 1, 1953, Ellen grew up in Watertown. She met the love of her...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

WEEI announces programming shuffle

If Boston sports radio sounds a bit different to you in 2023, you’re not hearing things. WEEI recently announced that the Audacy-owned station will be shuffling and rotating its radio hosts in 2023. Starting in January, current afternoon host Christian Fauria will flip to middays with Andy Gresh to anchor a 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. show.
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Leila Mae Hanna, 86

ASHLAND – Leila Mae Hanna, 86, longtime resident of Ashland passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, after a period of declining health. Born in Holliston, she was the daughter of the late George and Gertrude (McQue) Sherman. Leila was the wife of James A. Hanna who died in 2021.
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Gregory M. Fistetto II, 88

FRAMINGHAM – Gregory M. Fistetto II, age 88, of Framingham, died, Monday, December 12, 2022. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Gregory M. Fistetto I and Augusta (Renzi) Fistetto. Gregory worked for 26 years for M&G Convoy, a car carrier company for Chrysler Automobile Co.,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Harmony Grove PTO Meeting Monday Night

FRAMINGHAM – On Monday, December 19, Harmony Grove Elementary will have its PTO meeting at 7 p.m. It will be a very important meeting to talk about the academics of our students in relation to the IB program and the Science Fair, which will happen in January. PTO expects...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: 1 Injured in Arthur Street Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a crash at Route 126 and Arthur Street on Friday evening. The 2-vehicle, rear-end crash happened at 4:26 p.m. at the intersection. One person was injured, and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said the Police spokesperson. No citations were issued, she...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
abingtonnews.org

Hires, promotions, and retirements at Abington Police

The Abington Police Department has made a number of personnel changes in recent weeks, including welcoming four new officers. Robert Gervasi, Ryan Francis, Sean Flannery, and Andrew Rezendes each graduated from the Northern Essex Community College police academy in October after six months of training. Police Chief David Del Papa...
ABINGTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Cite Driver in Beaver Street Crash

FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham Police cited a driver in a crash on Beaver Street yesterday morning, December 19. Police were called to 205 Beaver Street at 6:40 a.m. for a 2-vehicle crash. There was damage to front driver’s side fender on both vehicles, said Framingham Police Lt. Robert Sibilio. There...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
