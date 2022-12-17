Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Burlington Mall Celebrates 40,000 Gifts Given to Local Families & ChildrenDianna CarneyBurlington, MA
Alarming Report: Dunkin' Donuts Child Labor Violations Across 14 LocationsTy D.Lowell, MA
Stirred. Not Shaken: Visiting Stir Martini Bar & Kitchen in Westford, MassachusettsoffMetro.comWestford, MA
Red Sox Star Expected To Hit Free AgencyOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
Regan Leads Framingham Over Wellesley 54-42
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls basketball team won third game of the season tonight, December 20. Senior captain Katie Regan with 17 points led the Flyers past the Raiders of Wellesley High at home. Final score was 54-42. Framingham is now 3-1 n the season but is back...
Framingham Wrestlers Compete at Wayland Holiday Tournament
WAYLAND – The Framingham High co-ed wrestling team competed in the Wayland Holiday tournament on Saturday, December 17.. Two Flyers finished in fifth place and two wrestlers finished in 6th place. Dan Sullivan, at 126 pounds, and Diego Rivera, at 132 pounds, finished in fifth place. Charlie Cosgrove, at...
Kathy W. Tirro, 75
Kathy W. Tirro died on December 11, 2022. Born Kathleen Winifred Ford on September 15, 1947, she was the daughter of the late George (golf pro) and Mary Ford of Newton Highlands and the younger sister of the late Ellen (Ford) White of Acton. She is also preceded in death by her husband Ralph “Sonny”‘ Tirro.
Musterfield Kids Give Framingham Police Officer Signed Hockey Stick
FRAMINGHAM Kids at The Musterfield presented Framingham Police Officer Chris Pisano with a signed hockey stick as a thank you for all the time he spends playing hockey and basketball with them. The kids said the street hockey and basketball tournaments are the most fun weekends of the year. The...
Skate With Santa Returns To Loring Arena
FRAMINGHAM – After being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, the Framingham High girls & boys varsity program will welcome Santa Claus back to Loring Arena this year. The annual Skate With Santa is scheduled for Saturday, December 24 from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. The public...
Ellen Marie (Beatty) Corfield, 69
FRAMINGHAM – Ellen Marie (Beatty) Corfield beloved daughter, wife, mother, and nana–died peacefully, surrounded by her family on December 17, 2022. She had been diagnosed with ALS 7-months prior. Born in Dorchester, MA, on November 1, 1953, Ellen grew up in Watertown. She met the love of her...
WEEI announces programming shuffle
If Boston sports radio sounds a bit different to you in 2023, you’re not hearing things. WEEI recently announced that the Audacy-owned station will be shuffling and rotating its radio hosts in 2023. Starting in January, current afternoon host Christian Fauria will flip to middays with Andy Gresh to anchor a 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. show.
Leila Mae Hanna, 86
ASHLAND – Leila Mae Hanna, 86, longtime resident of Ashland passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, after a period of declining health. Born in Holliston, she was the daughter of the late George and Gertrude (McQue) Sherman. Leila was the wife of James A. Hanna who died in 2021.
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Friday, December 16, 2022
1 The Memorial Building will close today at 2 p.m. 4. The Framingham Public Library will hold its last monthly book sale of the year on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the main Framingham Public Library. Members can shop starting at 9;30 a.m. Framingham High boys ice...
Gregory M. Fistetto II, 88
FRAMINGHAM – Gregory M. Fistetto II, age 88, of Framingham, died, Monday, December 12, 2022. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Gregory M. Fistetto I and Augusta (Renzi) Fistetto. Gregory worked for 26 years for M&G Convoy, a car carrier company for Chrysler Automobile Co.,...
Framingham Police Cite Driver in Central/Elm Intersection Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver in a crash yesterday at the intersection of Elm & Central streets. The two-vehicle crash happened at 8:23 a.m. on December 19. Neither car was towed, but both had minor front-end damage, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Robert Sibilio. No injuries were...
Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Pole at 6 a.m.
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to the intersection of Route 9 and Old Worcester Road on Friday, December 16 for a crash. The driver struck a utility pole at 6 a.m., said Framingham Police. No one was injured. No citation were issued.
Trooper & K9 Injured When Cruiser Struck in Hopkinton
HOPKINTON – Massachusetts State Police K9 Unit cruiser was struck from behind by a car while the cruiser was stationary in the breakdown lane today, December 19 around 1:44 p.m. The cruiser was hit while working a road detail on Route 495 southbound in Hopkinton. The Trooper and K9...
Harmony Grove PTO Meeting Monday Night
FRAMINGHAM – On Monday, December 19, Harmony Grove Elementary will have its PTO meeting at 7 p.m. It will be a very important meeting to talk about the academics of our students in relation to the IB program and the Science Fair, which will happen in January. PTO expects...
Framingham Police: 1 Injured & 1 Cited in Dennison Avenue Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver after a 2-vehicle crash at Route 126 and Dennison Avenue on Thursday night, December 15. The 2-car crash happened at 7:34 p.m. at intersection. One person was injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said the Police spokesperson. One driver...
These are the best restaurants in the suburbs of Boston, according to diners
LYNN, Mass. — While Boston is widely renown as one of the top culinary scenes in the country, foodies looking for a delicious bite to eat don’t have to travel too far outside of the city to find a plethora of highly rated restaurants. OpenTable says it analyzed...
Framingham Police Need Help Finding Man Missing Since December 6
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police is attempting to locate Shaun O’Donoghue, who was reported missing on December 17. A third party stated that he has not seen or heard from O’Donoghue since December 6, when he said that he was going to Framingham, said Police today. “His last...
Framingham Police: 1 Injured in Arthur Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a crash at Route 126 and Arthur Street on Friday evening. The 2-vehicle, rear-end crash happened at 4:26 p.m. at the intersection. One person was injured, and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said the Police spokesperson. No citations were issued, she...
abingtonnews.org
Hires, promotions, and retirements at Abington Police
The Abington Police Department has made a number of personnel changes in recent weeks, including welcoming four new officers. Robert Gervasi, Ryan Francis, Sean Flannery, and Andrew Rezendes each graduated from the Northern Essex Community College police academy in October after six months of training. Police Chief David Del Papa...
Framingham Police Cite Driver in Beaver Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham Police cited a driver in a crash on Beaver Street yesterday morning, December 19. Police were called to 205 Beaver Street at 6:40 a.m. for a 2-vehicle crash. There was damage to front driver’s side fender on both vehicles, said Framingham Police Lt. Robert Sibilio. There...
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
7K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0