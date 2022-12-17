ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

LeBron James ends GOAT debate by hiding from Suns in Lakers loss

The Los Angeles Lakers have hit probably the lowest point of the season, which is saying something considering they started 2-10. LeBron James sat out Monday’s game against the Phoenix Suns for an “ankle injury” for the second time this season against a team that would expose his level of play. This was brought up against the Toronto Raptors when he left his teammates out to dry in a blowout…
Pros and cons of proposed Lakers trade for Bradley Beal

The Los Angeles Lakers have some big decisions to make. On the one hand, they have one of the two greatest players in NBA history on their roster and in the very latest stages of his prime. You don’t squander a year with LeBron James on your roster, but somehow the Lakers have managed to do so three of the four seasons he has been on the team.
