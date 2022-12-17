ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Odessan accused of assault

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JQG6W_0jmITBqK00
Jose Estrada

A 50-year-old man was arrested Thursday after another man told Ector County Sheriff’s deputies he struck him with a gun.

According to an ECSO report, a 40-year-old man told deputies an acquaintance named Jose Estrada pointed a 1911-style pistol at him and threatened to kill him while he was in the 700 block of South Blackfoot around 7 p.m. Thursday.

The report stated the left side of the man’s head had a laceration that needed medical treatment.

A witness told deputies he saw Estrada with a gun around the time of the alleged assault, the report stated.

Estrada was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison.

Estrada remains in the Ector County jail on a $50,000 surety bond.

Comments / 0

Related
NewsWest 9

Big Spring/Howard County Crime Stoppers ask for help locating aggravated assault with a deadly weapon suspects

BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring/Howard County Crime Stoppers are asking for help locating suspects in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon incident. The incident occurred on December 10 at around 9:10 p.m. in the 2600 block of Chanute. Officers were dispatched to the area and upon arrival, they found an adult male and an adult female lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.
BIG SPRING, TX
NewsWest 9

ECSO: Odessa shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were shot in Odessa Monday evening. According to Sheriff Mike Griffis, at 5:47 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 13953 Firewater in reference to a gunshot victim. A 20-year-old man was taken to the emergency room...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Ector County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to Ector County Sheriff’s Office, Friday evening, deputies were dispatched to 13953 Firewater in reference to a gunshot victim. A 20 year-old-male was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. The Odessa Police Department was dispatched to ORMC ER in reference to a 16-year-old...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Gun stolen from truck at Midland RV Park

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Victoria man who commutes to Midland for oilfield work recently had his truck broken into at the Midland RV Park. Justin Morgan says he’s concerned after someone stole Christmas shopping money and his gun. But it’s that stolen firearm that has him speaking out. “The cash, it is what it […]
MIDLAND, TX
fox34.com

Monday evening crash leaves Andrews woman dead, others injured

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Monday evening crash has left one Andrews woman dead and two other people injured. Authorities stated 59-year-old Rodney Mann was heading south in his pick-up truck on US 385 just after 5 p.m. Another vehicle, driven by 25-year-old Kent Beckett, was traveling west on CR 1500. Misty Dorries, 37, was also in Beckett’s vehicle. Beckett tried to cross the southbound lanes of US 385 and entered into Mann’s path. The truck crashed into the passenger side of the vehicle.
ANDREWS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Andrews woman killed in crash

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety says that one person is dead after a deadly car crash on Monday evening. The crash happened at US 385 and SE County Road 1500. Investigators say that one vehicle was traveling southbound on US 385, when a second car that was traveling westbound on […]
ANDREWS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Two gunshot victims found dead in Midland apartment

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Two people were found dead inside of a Midland apartment early Saturday morning. According to a City of Midland spokesperson, on Saturday, December 17, at approximately 1:26 a.m., officers with the Midland Police Department responded to The Ranch Apartments, located at 4315 Neely Ave, in reference to a call for shots fired. Officers […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Police Department responded to deadly shooting at The Ranch Apartments

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Midland Police Department, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at approximately 1:26 a.m., officers responded to The Ranch Apartments, located at 4315 Neely Ave, in reference to a call for shots fired. Officers found two gunshot victims identified as 20-year-old female Anjaya L Saddler...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Man sentenced for running woman over in car

ODESSA, Texas — A man accused of purposefully running a woman over in Odessa in 2020 has been sentenced for three charges. According to the Ector County District Attorney’s Office, a jury found Humberto Polanco, 37, guilty of murder, accident involving death and tampering with evidence. He was...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigating thefts at cell phone store

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to a Facebook post, the man pictured below has stolen multiple cell phones from displays at two different Verizon stores. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Officer Troglin at 432-333-4936 or […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa man sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Humberto Polanco, 37, was found guilty by a jury on Thursday of three charges; Murder, an Accident Involving Death, and Tampering with Evidence. According to the Ector County District Attorney’s office, Polanco was sentenced to life in prison for Murder and an Accident Involving Death. With an additional 20 years for Tampering with Evidence.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

36-year-old man dies after he was hit by car while walking

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday morning, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to Oil Field Drive and North County Road West in reference to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash. 36-year-old David Wheatley was walking on the east shoulder of the 7200 block of N. County Road West when Arturo...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Shooting Leaves Two In Hospital

BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)– Officers with Big Spring Police Department say they found two gunshot victims on the 2600 block of Chanute Drive in Big Spring on Saturday, December 10th. Police were dispatched to the scene in reference to the shooting, where they found a man and a woman that were both shot. Emergency services […]
BIG SPRING, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Deadly Ector County Crash

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)– The Texas Department of Public Safety says a man is dead and another is in the hospital after a deadly car crash on US 385, just south of Odessa. Investigators say the crash happened the morning of Friday, December 9th, after one car was crossing the northbound lanes of US 385 […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

As earthquakes continue, West Texas prepares for new normal

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - For most of Martin County Sheriff John Ingram’s life, earthquakes were something that happened in California. It might be a bit too far to call it a “new normal”’ for West Texas city and county emergency response teams, but that doesn’t mean dealing and learning to deal with earthquakes isn’t top of mind.
MARTIN COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

15-year-old killed in Ector County rollover crash

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A teenage boy has died after a solo-vehicle crash in Ector County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Friday, December 9th at 7:00 A.M., a 15-year-old male, whose name will not be released, was driving on E. Cottonwood Road, about 0.9 miles east of Gardendale. The minor […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
5K+
Followers
350
Post
815K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy