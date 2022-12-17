Houston-area athletic trainer pleads guilty in NFL medical reimbursement scam

A former athletic trainer has pleaded guilty after submitting false claims for medical benefits on Saturday, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced.

Louis Ray, the owner of the Galleria-area rehabilitation center Rehab Express, is accused of creating fake invoices claiming he performed treatments for eight former NFL players from March 2016 to November 2018.

Ray was deemed the ringleader in the scheme where he and the former players worked together to defraud an NFL trust fund.

Of the eight players, six of them have pleaded guilty.

"By working together, these players, aided by a trainer who thought he knew how to game the system, stole from their former teammates," Ogg said.

"The Texas Department of Insurance worked hard to expose this scam and get justice for the victims," she said.

The Texas Department of Insurance fraud unit and the Harris County DA's Office investigated the case.

Ray has repaid $109,305 in restitution and has pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony in exchange for five years of deferred adjudication. If he does not complete the probation, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

Rick Watson, a special assistant district attorney, was assigned to the case in support of the DA office's Financial Crimes Division.

"Fraud against health care plans is a rapidly growing problem," Watson said. "This plan was created to support former NFL players who are struggling with health issues, and these defendants abused a system that is intended to assist those truly in need."